CIRNAC Minister Continues To Delay Negotiation Of "Cows And Plows" Claims

As of January 30, 2026, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) has yet to return to the table to negotiate agricultural benefits claims with First Nations.

Background

Agricultural Benefits claims, also known as Cows and Plows claims, relate to Canada's failure to provide various Treaty benefits to First Nations, including agricultural implements, livestock, farming instruction and seed. The Treaty promise to provide agricultural benefits was intended to assist First Nations with a transition to an agricultural economy.

Canada negotiated and settled several Agricultural Benefits claims through an expedited process across Treaties 4, 5 and 6 right up until March 23, 2025, when Parliament was dissolved in advance of the 45th federal election. Following the election, a new cabinet was sworn in on May 13, 2025. Despite the new cabinet taking office over six months ago, the Minister of CIRNAC has failed to resume negotiations with First Nations – many of whom Canada had already commenced negotiations or formally offered to negotiate with.

First Nations have repeatedly requested for Canada to act in accordance with its honourable obligations and return to the table to finish what it started. Communications from the Prime Minister's office have stated that the Prime Minister will "leave these issues to be considered by the Minister," but so far the Minister's officials have not resumed negotiations.

Negotiating specific claims

The preamble of the Specific Claims Tribunal Act provides that "resolving specific claims will promote reconciliation between First Nations and the Crown and the development and self-sufficiency of First Nations." Negotiation tends to promote reconciliation more effectively than adversarial processes. Therefore, it is important for Canada to actually negotiate the claims it has offered to negotiate.

CIRNAC's 2025–2026 Departmental Plan states that recognizing and resolving past injustices is a core responsibility. The Departmental Plan specifically states that CIRNAC aims to resolve at least 35 specific claims in 2025–2026, "making use of streamlined processes and a framework approach to agricultural benefits claims." CIRNAC has a planned spending amount of $11,587,930,891 with 949 full-time employees to meet its core responsibilities.

MLT Aikins works collaboratively across sectors to advocate for the rights and interests of Indigenous nations and communities. To date, MLT Aikins has settled more than a half dozen agricultural benefits claims on an hourly fee basis, with no contingency fee. If your First Nation has any questions about legal services, fees or any other matter, the MLT Aikins Indigenous practice group would be happy to assist.

Learn more about specific claims at one of our upcoming events for leaders of Indigenous Nations and Indigenous-owned businesses:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.