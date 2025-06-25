Celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day is June 21. On this day we celebrate and honour the lives, histories, and rich and diverse cultures of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples across Canada.

There are many opportunities to celebrate and participate. Below is a selected list of events taking place in Vancouver, Toronto, Kelowna, and Vancouver Island for your consideration.



Carnegie Centre Street Party – taking place at the 400 block on Main St. in Vancouver, this celebration will feature speakers, crafts, smudging, cultural sharing, and performances. Learn more here.

National Indigenous Peoples Day + Sunrise Ceremony – taking place at Nathan Phillips Square and held around a ceremonial fire, this sunrise ceremony is open to all. Attendees are invited to offer thoughts and prayers to the Creator and give thanks for all creation. Learn more here.

Victoria Indigenous Cultural Festival – This three-day festival features music and dance performances, observing a traditional smudge ceremony, an Indigenous Arts Marketplace, food, and more! Learn more here.

K'ómoks First Nation Indigenous Peoples Day celebration – taking place at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds, this year's celebration includes cultural and environmental workshops, guided walks, Youth and Elder zones, delicious food, and so much more. Learn more here.

Turtle Island Festival – Hosted by the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, this vibrant street celebration in the heart of Kelowna includes music, dancing, a mini-powwow, artisan vendors, and delicious food! Learn more here.

Hotlatch – a celebration of LGBTQ2+ Indigenous Peoples that brings together Indigenous artists, performers, and community members for a night of connection, culture, and pride in Vancouver. Learn more here.

