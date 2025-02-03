Keys To Successful Indigenous Partnerships: Atlantic Economic Council ViewPoint

Estimating the Indigenous economy in Atlantic Canada is valued at $4 billion, the Atlantic Economic Council engaged Chief Terrance Paul of Membertou First Nation and James Gogan and Jeffrey Callaghan of McInnes Cooper to answer questions ...

"Estimating the Indigenous economy in Atlantic Canada is valued at $4 billion, the Atlantic Economic Council engaged Chief Terrance Paul of Membertou First Nation and James Gogan and Jeffrey Callaghan of McInnes Cooper to answer questions and provide their views on the pathway to achieve effective Indigenous partnerships.

Aimed to help non-Indigenous organizations understand the importance of partnerships with Indigenous organizations and communities, the report provides practical suggestions and insights useful for decision and policy makers, entrepreneurs and any businesses interested in understanding effective collaboration and partnership."

Click here to read Atlantic Economic Council Policy ViewPoint, "Keys to Successful Indigenous Partnerships".

Co-authored by Chief Terrance Paul, Chief & CEO, Membertou First Nation

