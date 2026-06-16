Upping The Game – 2026 FIFA World Cup Fields Improved Liquor Supply For BC Hospitality Industry

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins today. During the month-long tournament, BC is expected to welcome more than 350,000 enthusiastic and thirsty soccer fans from around the globe.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins today. During the month-long tournament, BC is expected to welcome more than 350,000 enthusiastic and thirsty soccer fans from around the globe. Just in time to meet the increased demand for beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages, the BC government has launched a three-year trial allowing restaurants, bars, pubs and catering services with a liquor licence to directly purchase liquor from private liquor stores, rather than exclusively through government sales channels operated by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (“LDB”).

The goal of this trial, which runs from May 29, 2026, until June 1, 2029, is to provide additional flexibility for licensed businesses and help them restock quickly, especially during busy periods and major events, to improve customer experiences for British Columbians and tourists.

The BC Liquor Landscape

Liquor sales in BC are highly regulated. All businesses that sell or serve liquor must hold a valid licence or permit to do so. Liquor licence holders are also required to follow strict rules about how liquor can be purchased, stored, and sold, which varies depending on the class of licence or permit.

Until last week, this meant that bars, restaurants and pubs were restricted to purchasing liquor exclusively from the LDB and BCLiquor stores, allowing the government to maintain control over the distribution of liquor and ensure regulatory compliance. The purchase of liquor by the hospitality industry from private liquor retailers was prohibited.

More Flexibility in Sourcing Liquor

Under the new three-year trial, licensed restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs and catering companies, as well as certain liquor manufacturers, can now directly purchase liquor from authorized, non-governmental sellers, including private liquor stores, wine stores and rural licensee retail stores.

The change applies automatically across BC, including in rural areas, where access to inventory and government suppliers may be more limited or may take considerable time. No application or approval process is required for liquor purchases falling within the trial. Moreover, no annual limits apply under this trial, and sales and purchases between the different licence classes will not impact renewal fees.

Restrictions Under the Trial

Despite the trial, the broader regulatory framework remains in place, with the LDB continuing to act as the central wholesaler. The current rules and annual limits for sales and purchases between licensees of the same licence class also remain unchanged and continue to apply.

Under the trial, purchasers and sellers are responsible for verifying that the other party holds a valid liquor licence and that the transaction complies with applicable rules and policies, including ensuring that only unopened containers are sold.

Detailed transaction records must also be maintained. Each transaction receipt must include the name of the person making the purchase and both the seller’s and the purchaser’s liquor licence numbers. All transactions must be recorded by both parties in a separate section of their liquor register or in a separate register and such records must be retained for six years and be available for inspection.

The existing prohibition on licensed restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs and catering companies purchasing liquor from third-party delivery services remains in place.

Licensees are also not permitted to purchase alcohol from liquor retailers located outside BC.

Liquor must not be sold below the wholesale price set by the LDB, and loyalty, incentives, or reward programs are not permitted. To avoid customer confusion, separate pricing displays are also encouraged by the government.

Take-Aways

BC’s targeted three-year trial allowing businesses in the hospitality industry to restock with liquor products already in the retail market is an unusually flexible innovation aimed at reducing supply chain bottlenecks, especially during peak seasons, major events and in rural BC. The trial is long enough to allow bars, restaurants and pubs to explore the potential benefits of increased access to liquor products and to monitor its impacts on the hospitality sector and consumer satisfaction. The government will also take into account the effect of the trial on public revenues and employment in deciding whether to extend the trial or make the change permanent.

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