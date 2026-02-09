CBI Health Acquires Momentum Health And Evidence Sport & Spine

In November 2025, CBI Health – one of Canada's leading community health-care provider networks – acquired Momentum Health Corporation and Evidence Sport & Spine, comprised of 10 clinics in Calgary, Alberta.

This strategic transaction strengthens CBI Health's position in the Canadian health-care space and expands its network and service offerings in Calgary.

"The acquisition of Momentum Health marks a transformative milestone for CBI Health that significantly bolsters our Alberta leadership in multidisciplinary health-care services," said Pete Cobban, CBI Health's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. It also reflects a commitment to "innovative, compassionate care that empowers faster recoveries, strengthens local partnerships and sets a benchmark for excellence across Canada."

MLT Aikins lawyers Adam Levene, Colby Ferbers and Devan Vercaigne and articling student Skylar Ferbers served as counsel to CBI Health on all aspects of the transaction, including mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance and employment matters. We were retained for this mandate based on our extensive experience with health-care roll-ups and regulatory matters across multiple jurisdictions.

Continuing a year of growth

This is part of a series of expansions for CBI Health in 2025. Throughout the year, the MLT Aikins team also advised CBI Health in its acquisitions of Pitt Meadows Physiotherapy Clinic, Easthill Physiotherapy and Acupuncture Clinic and Royal City Physio in British Columbia and Cobblestone Medicine and Rehab in Ontario. These transactions underscore CBI Health's ongoing strategy to broaden its reach and strengthen its service network nationwide.

MLT Aikins is pleased to support CBI Health in achieving its growth objectives and proud to provide trusted legal counsel for health-care organizations across Canada.

About CBI Health

Serving millions of Canadians, CBI Health is one of Canada's leading community health-care providers, reliably delivering innovative rehabilitation and home care programs that help clients achieve their health goals. With more than 250 locations and supporting more than 800 communities across the country, CBI Health and its 13,000 staff members work to make a meaningful difference in their clients' lives and help shape health care for the better.

About Momentum Health and Evidence Sport & Spine

Momentum Health and Evidence Sport & Spine operate 10 clinics in the city of Calgary, providing convenient access for clients in all quadrants of the city. Staffed with highly trained professionals, the clinics provide specialized services across 12 medical disciplines from acute care and advanced practice physiotherapy, chiropractic and massage to sport medicine physicians and physiatrists providing interventional pain and regenerative injection therapies

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.