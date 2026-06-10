Legislative Update Report No. 2026-11

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Technology industries
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT / GOUVERNEMENT FÉDÉRAL
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-240
|Offender Rehabilitation Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-235
|National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, June 3, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2026-83
|Order 2026-66-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-82
|Order 2026-87-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-84
|Order 2026-87-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-85
|Order 2026-112-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2026-88
|Maintenance and Repair of Ontario Municipal Drains Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1 SC 2026, c 3
- Division 22 of Part 5, which amend the Canada Development Investment Corporation Act, in force the 16th day after the day on which this Order is made (May 28, 2026) (PC 2026-0519)
An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act, the Hazardous Products Act, the Radiation Emitting Devices Act, the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, the Pest Control Products Act and the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act and to make related amendments to another Act, SC 2016, c 9
- Subsections 36(2) and (3) in force the day on which this Order is published in the Canada Gazette, Part II (PC 2026-0509)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 23, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2026-87-05-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
- Health-based air quality objectives for arsenic
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. DGSO-001-26 — Consultation on Amendments to the Tower Siting Process and Decision on Roaming, Tower Sharing and Annual Reporting Requirements for Terrestrial Licences
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 30, 2026:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-005-26 — Release of RSS-287, Issue 4 and RSS-288, Issue 2
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order to Prevent Certain Persons from Boarding Flights to Canada Due to Hantavirus
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 23, 2026:
Canada Energy regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Neradean Energy Inc.
Canadian international Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-005
- File PR-2026-012 — Notice of inquiry — Land surveying instruments
Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Notices of consultation
CUSMA Secretariat
- Requests for panel review
- Certain oil country tubular goods originating in or exported from Mexico
- Certain oil country tubular goods originating in or exported from the United States
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 30, 2026:
Canadian international Trade Tribunal
- Notice of inquiry — File PR-2026-011 — Consumer electronics
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-010 — Notice of determination — Certain unarmoured building cables
Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Compliance and enforcement orders
- Decisions
- Regulatory policies
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 30, 2026:
Copyright Board
- CBRA Commercial Media Monitoring Tariff (2027-2029)
- CBRA Non-Commercial Media Monitoring Tariff (2027-2029)
- SOCAN Tariff 13.A – Public Conveyances – Aircraft (2026-2028)
ALBERTA / ALBERTA
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 30, 2026:
Common Business Number Act
|Alta Reg 101/2026
|Common Business Number (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Companies Act
|Alta Reg 93/2026
|Companies Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 90/2026
|Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 91/2026
|Extended Producer Responsibility Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 92/2026
|Lubricating Oil Material Designation Amendment Regulation
Public Health Act
|Alta Reg 99/2026
|Public Health Act Regulations (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Societies Act
|Alta Reg 95/2026
|Societies Amendment Regulation
Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction Act
|Alta Reg 100/2026
|Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King’s Printer
Alberta Whisky Act, SA 2026, c A-37.7
- Act in force May 21, 2026 (OIC 159/2026)
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 21
- Section 7, except subsections (2)(a)(v)(B) and (xi), (6) and (7) in force June 22, 2026 (OIC 176/2026)
Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 22
- Section 6(2), (4), (8) and (9) in force September 1, 2026 (OIC 163/2026)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 25
- Sections 3 and 6 in force July 2, 2026 (OIC 169/2026)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12
- Section 9(1), (2)(f), (h) and (j), (4) to (6), (9), (11)(a), (68)(a) and (78)(a), (b) and (e) in force September 1, 2026 (OIC 170/2026)
Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, SA 2025, c R-13.3
- Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, except sections 15, 18 and 22, clauses (c), (d), (p) and (cc) of Schedule 1 and clauses (e) to (j), (o) and (z) of Schedule 2, in force September 1, 2026 (OIC 164/2026)
- Section 15, clauses (c) and (d) of Schedule 1 and clauses (e) to (j) of Schedule 2 in force January 4, 2027 (OIC 164/2026)
- Section 18, clause (p) of Schedule 1 and clause (o) of Schedule 2 in force on August 10, 2027 (OIC 164/2026)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
May 14, 2026
- Bill 24, Alberta Whisky Act — Chapter No. A-37.7
BRITISH COLUMBIA / COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 26, 2026:
Business Corporations Act
|BC Reg 84/2026
|Amends BC Reg 65/2004 — Business Corporations Regulation
Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act
|BC Reg 84/2026
|Amends BC Reg 273/2004 — Disclosure of the Cost of Consumer Credit Regulation
Financial Institutions Act
|BC Reg 84/2026
|Amends BC Reg 328/90 — Insurance Licensing Exemptions Regulation
Property Transfer Tax Act
|BC Reg 86/2026
|Amends BC Reg 74/88 — Property Transfer Tax Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 87/2026
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Real Estate Services Act
|BC Reg 84/2026
|Amends BC Reg
506/2004 — Real Estate Services Regulation
209/2021 — Real Estate Services Rules
Securities Act
|BC Reg 84/2026
|Amends BC Reg 194/97 — Securities Rule
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 88/2026
|Amendments to the Act resulting from changes to the Consumer Price Index
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 2, 2026:
Income Tax Act
|BC Reg 91/2026
|Amends BC Reg 243/2007 — Training Tax Credits Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 92/2026
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 90/2026
|Amends BC Regs
271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 26, 2026:
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 5
- Sections 62, 63 and 95 in force March 26, 2026. (BC Reg 83/2026)
Royal Assents
May 21, 2026
- Bill, 14, Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 16, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 15
May 28, 2026
- Bill, 9, Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 19
- Bill 20, K’ómoks Treaty Act — Chapter No. 18
- Bill 217, Dashboard Cameras in Commercial Vehicles Act — Chapter No. 17
MANITOBA / MANITOBA
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|54
|The Smoking and Vapour Products Control Amendment Act
NEW BRUNSWICK / NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|46
|Energy Sector Consumer Advocate Act
|47
|An Act Respecting the Energy Sector Consumer Advocate
|49
|An Act Respecting Property Tax Reform
|50
|An Act Respecting the Enforcement of First Nations Laws and the Prosecution of Offences under First Nations Laws
|51
|New Brunswick Real Estate Association Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act
|NB Reg 2026-27
|NB Reg 2023-22, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 3, 2026:
An Act to Amend the Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act, SNB 2025, c 10
- Act in force May 31, 2026.
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 27, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments and changes to the Issuer Bid, Take-Over Bid and Beneficial Ownership Reporting Regimes (Proposed Amendments).
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR / TERRE-NEUVE-ET-LABRADOR
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|13
|An Act to Amend the Forestry Act
|16
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000
|17
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000 No. 2
|18
|Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|19
|An Act to Amend the Pharmaceutical Services Act
|20
|An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act
|21
|An Act to Amend the Judicature Act
NORTHWEST TERRITORIES / TERRITOIRES DU NORD-OUEST
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2026:
Boilers and Pressure Vessels Act
|NWT Reg 33-2026
|Boilers and Pressure Vessels Regulation, amendment
Electrical Protection Act
|)NWT Reg 34-2026
|Electrical Protection Regulations, amendment
Gas Protection Act
|NWT Reg 35-2026
|Gas Protection Regulations, amendment
NOVA SCOTIA / NOUVELLE-ÈCOSSE
- No entries for this issue
NUNAVUT / NUNAVUT
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|3
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act
|4
|An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act
ONTARIO / ONTARIO
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|119
|Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
Coroners Act
|O Reg 153/26
|General, amending Reg 180 of RRO 1990
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 143/26
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 154/26
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025
|O Reg 144/26
|Prescribed Offences
|O Reg 145/26
|Exclusion of Certain Landlords
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992
May 27, 2026
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing is proposing changes to Part 8 "Sewage Systems" in the Building Code to add requirements for Combined Treatment and Dispersal Systems, and to the Building Code related to Four-Storey Townhouses — Comments by Jun 26, 2026
June 1, 2026
Expanding the Use of Cellular Core Polyvinyl Chloride Drain Waste Vent Pipe in Ontario’s Building Code — Comments by June 16, 2026
Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026
May 25, 2026
Bill 119, Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026 – Proposed Amendments to the Social Work and Social Service Work Act, 1998, to Protect Clients and Improve Safety — Comments by June 24, 2026
May 25, 2026
Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act – Proposed Pill Presses and Precursors Act, 2026 — Comments by June 25, 2026
Royal Assents
June 2, 2026
- Bill 9, An Act to amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006 and the Municipal Act, 2001 in relation to codes of conduct — Chapter No. 6
- Bill 75, An Act to enact the Constable Joe MacDonald Public Safety Officers’ Survivors Scholarship Fund Act, 2025 and to amend various other Acts — Chapter No. 7
- Bill 98, An Act to enact the Fare Alignment and Seamless Transit Act, 2026 and to amend various Acts — Chapter No. 8
- Bill 110, An Act to enact the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 9
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND / ÎLE-DU-PRINCE-ÉDOUARD
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|106
|An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, May 23, 2026:
Pesticides Control Act
|EC2026-581
|Regulations amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|EC2026-586
|Ticket Regulations amendment
QUEBEC / QUÉBEC
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|8
|Loi encadrant la langue de l’enseignement en formation professionnelle et en formation générale des adultes
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|8
|An Act to regulate the language of instruction in vocational training and in adult general education
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mai 2026:
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 741-2026
|Règlement concernant les mesures pour prévenir ou faire cesser une situation de violence à caractère sexuel
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:
Loi sur les instruments dérivés
|Décret 792-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Tarif des frais et des droits exigibles en matière d’instruments dérivés
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|Décret 793-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 27, 2026:
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 741-2026
|Regulation respecting the measures to prevent or put a stop to sexual violence
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:
Derivatives Act
|OC 792-2026
|Regulation to amend the Tariffs for costs and fees payable in respect of derivatives
Securities Act
|OC 793-2026
|Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mai 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d’environnement
- Règles de procédure du Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:
Code des professions
Loi sur les comptables professionnels agréés
- Règlement sur le permis de comptabilité publique de l’Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec
Loi sur la santé publique
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi sur la santé publique
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 27, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment
- Rules of procedure of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:
Professional Code
Chartered Professional Accountants Act
- Regulation respecting the public accountancy permit of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec
Public Health Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Public Health Act
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2026-11
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d’inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrites — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-11 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2026-12
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-103 sur le Système électronique de données, d’analyse et de recherche + (SEDAR+) — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-12 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:
Securities Act
|MO 2026-11
|Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2026-11 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2026-12
|Regulation to amend Regulation 13-103 respecting System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) — Order number V-1.1-2026-12 of the Minister of Finance
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d’allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, SQ 2025, c 8
- Que soit fixée au 23 mai 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 52 et 58. (Décret 765-2026)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:
Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, SQ 2025, c 8
- Sections 52 and 58 in force May 23, 2026. (OC 765-2026)
SASKATCHEWAN / SASKATCHEWAN
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 29, 2026:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 35/2026
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 25-102) Amendment Regulations, 2026
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 22, 2026:
The Accounting Profession Act
- Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws
YUKON / YUKON
- No entries for this issue
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