Legislative Update Report No. 2026-11

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Senate / Sénat

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 3, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Fisheries Act

Orders In Council

Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1 SC 2026, c 3

An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act, the Hazardous Products Act, the Radiation Emitting Devices Act, the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, the Pest Control Products Act and the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act and to make related amendments to another Act, SC 2016, c 9

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 23, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Radiocommunication Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 30, 2026:

Radiocommunication Act

Aeronautics Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 23, 2026:

Canada Energy regulator

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

CUSMA Secretariat

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 30, 2026:

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 30, 2026:

Copyright Board

Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 30, 2026:

Common Business Number Act

Companies Act

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Public Health Act

Societies Act

Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction Act

Alberta King’s Printer

Alberta Whisky Act, SA 2026, c A-37.7

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 21

Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 22

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 25

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12

Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, SA 2025, c R-13.3

May 14, 2026

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 26, 2026:

Business Corporations Act

Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act

Financial Institutions Act

Property Transfer Tax Act

Provincial Sales Tax Act

Real Estate Services Act

Securities Act

Workers Compensation Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 2, 2026:

Income Tax Act

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

Mineral Tenure Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 26, 2026:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 5

May 21, 2026

May 28, 2026

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, June 3, 2026:

An Act to Amend the Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act, SNB 2025, c 10

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 27, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR / TERRE-NEUVE-ET-LABRADOR

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 13 An Act to Amend the Forestry Act 16 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000 17 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000 No. 2 18 Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 19 An Act to Amend the Pharmaceutical Services Act 20 An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act 21 An Act to Amend the Judicature Act

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES / TERRITOIRES DU NORD-OUEST

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2026:

Boilers and Pressure Vessels Act

NWT Reg 33-2026 Boilers and Pressure Vessels Regulation, amendment

Electrical Protection Act

)NWT Reg 34-2026 Electrical Protection Regulations, amendment

Gas Protection Act

NWT Reg 35-2026 Gas Protection Regulations, amendment

NOVA SCOTIA / NOUVELLE-ÈCOSSE

No entries for this issue

NUNAVUT / NUNAVUT

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 3 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act 4 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act

ONTARIO / ONTARIO

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 119 Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026

Regulations / Règlements

Coroners Act

O Reg 153/26 General, amending Reg 180 of RRO 1990

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 143/26 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990 O Reg 154/26 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025

O Reg 144/26 Prescribed Offences O Reg 145/26 Exclusion of Certain Landlords

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

May 27, 2026

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing is proposing changes to Part 8 "Sewage Systems" in the Building Code to add requirements for Combined Treatment and Dispersal Systems, and to the Building Code related to Four-Storey Townhouses — Comments by Jun 26, 2026

June 1, 2026

Expanding the Use of Cellular Core Polyvinyl Chloride Drain Waste Vent Pipe in Ontario’s Building Code — Comments by June 16, 2026

Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026

May 25, 2026

Bill 119, Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026 – Proposed Amendments to the Social Work and Social Service Work Act, 1998, to Protect Clients and Improve Safety — Comments by June 24, 2026

May 25, 2026

Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act – Proposed Pill Presses and Precursors Act, 2026 — Comments by June 25, 2026

Royal Assents

June 2, 2026

Bill 9, An Act to amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006 and the Municipal Act, 2001 in relation to codes of conduct — Chapter No. 6

Bill 75, An Act to enact the Constable Joe MacDonald Public Safety Officers’ Survivors Scholarship Fund Act, 2025 and to amend various other Acts — Chapter No. 7

Bill 98, An Act to enact the Fare Alignment and Seamless Transit Act, 2026 and to amend various Acts — Chapter No. 8

Bill 110, An Act to enact the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 9

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND / ÎLE-DU-PRINCE-ÉDOUARD

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 106 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, May 23, 2026:

Pesticides Control Act

EC2026-581 Regulations amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

EC2026-586 Ticket Regulations amendment

QUEBEC / QUÉBEC

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 8 Loi encadrant la langue de l’enseignement en formation professionnelle et en formation générale des adultes

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 8 An Act to regulate the language of instruction in vocational training and in adult general education

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mai 2026:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 741-2026 Règlement concernant les mesures pour prévenir ou faire cesser une situation de violence à caractère sexuel

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:

Loi sur les instruments dérivés

Décret 792-2026 Règlement modifiant le Tarif des frais et des droits exigibles en matière d’instruments dérivés

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

Décret 793-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 27, 2026:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 741-2026 Regulation respecting the measures to prevent or put a stop to sexual violence

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:

Derivatives Act

OC 792-2026 Regulation to amend the Tariffs for costs and fees payable in respect of derivatives

Securities Act

OC 793-2026 Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mai 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d’environnement

Règles de procédure du Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:

Code des professions

Loi sur les comptables professionnels agréés

Règlement sur le permis de comptabilité publique de l’Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec

Loi sur la santé publique

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi sur la santé publique

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 27, 2026:

Environment Quality Act

Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment

Rules of procedure of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:

Professional Code

Chartered Professional Accountants Act

Regulation respecting the public accountancy permit of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec

Public Health Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Public Health Act

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2026-11 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d’inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrites — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-11 du ministre des Finances AM 2026-12 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-103 sur le Système électronique de données, d’analyse et de recherche + (SEDAR+) — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-12 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:

Securities Act

MO 2026-11 Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2026-11 of the Minister of Finance MO 2026-12 Regulation to amend Regulation 13-103 respecting System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) — Order number V-1.1-2026-12 of the Minister of Finance

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d’allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, SQ 2025, c 8

Que soit fixée au 23 mai 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 52 et 58. (Décret 765-2026)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:

Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, SQ 2025, c 8

Sections 52 and 58 in force May 23, 2026. (OC 765-2026)

SASKATCHEWAN / SASKATCHEWAN

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 29, 2026:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 35/2026 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 25-102) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 22, 2026:

The Accounting Profession Act

Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws

YUKON / YUKON