ARTICLE
10 June 2026

Legislative Update Report No. 2026-11

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FEDERAL GOVERNMENT / GOUVERNEMENT FÉDÉRAL

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

  Referenced on first reading only
C-240 Offender Rehabilitation Act

Senate / Sénat

  Referenced on first reading only
S-235 National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 3, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-83 Order 2026-66-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-82 Order 2026-87-04-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-84 Order 2026-87-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-85 Order 2026-112-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Fisheries Act

SOR/2026-88 Maintenance and Repair of Ontario Municipal Drains Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 1 SC 2026, c 3

  • Division 22 of Part 5, which amend the Canada Development Investment Corporation Act, in force the 16th day after the day on which this Order is made (May 28, 2026) (PC 2026-0519)

An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act, the Hazardous Products Act, the Radiation Emitting Devices Act, the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, the Pest Control Products Act and the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act and to make related amendments to another Act, SC 2016, c 9

  • Subsections 36(2) and (3) in force the day on which this Order is published in the Canada Gazette, Part II (PC 2026-0509)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 23, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Order 2026-87-05-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
  • Health-based air quality objectives for arsenic

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. DGSO-001-26 — Consultation on Amendments to the Tower Siting Process and Decision on Roaming, Tower Sharing and Annual Reporting Requirements for Terrestrial Licences

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 30, 2026:

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-005-26 — Release of RSS-287, Issue 4 and RSS-288, Issue 2

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order to Prevent Certain Persons from Boarding Flights to Canada Due to Hantavirus

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 23, 2026:

Canada Energy regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — Neradean Energy Inc.

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-005
  • File PR-2026-012 — Notice of inquiry — Land surveying instruments

Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Notices of consultation

CUSMA Secretariat

  • Requests for panel review
    • Certain oil country tubular goods originating in or exported from Mexico
    • Certain oil country tubular goods originating in or exported from the United States

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 30, 2026:

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

  • Notice of inquiry — File PR-2026-011 — Consumer electronics
  • Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-010 — Notice of determination — Certain unarmoured building cables

Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Compliance and enforcement orders
  • Decisions
  • Regulatory policies

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 30, 2026:

Copyright Board

  • CBRA Commercial Media Monitoring Tariff (2027-2029)
  • CBRA Non-Commercial Media Monitoring Tariff (2027-2029)
  • SOCAN Tariff 13.A – Public Conveyances – Aircraft (2026-2028)

ALBERTA / ALBERTA

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, May 30, 2026:

Common Business Number Act

Alta Reg 101/2026 Common Business Number (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Companies Act

Alta Reg 93/2026 Companies Amendment Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 90/2026 Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 91/2026 Extended Producer Responsibility Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 92/2026 Lubricating Oil Material Designation Amendment Regulation

Public Health Act

Alta Reg 99/2026 Public Health Act Regulations (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Societies Act

Alta Reg 95/2026 Societies Amendment Regulation

Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction Act

Alta Reg 100/2026 Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King’s Printer

Alberta Whisky Act, SA 2026, c A-37.7

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 21

  • Section 7, except subsections (2)(a)(v)(B) and (xi), (6) and (7) in force June 22, 2026 (OIC 176/2026)

Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 22

  • Section 6(2), (4), (8) and (9) in force September 1, 2026 (OIC 163/2026)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2), SA 2025, c 25

  • Sections 3 and 6 in force July 2, 2026 (OIC 169/2026)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 12

  • Section 9(1), (2)(f), (h) and (j), (4) to (6), (9), (11)(a), (68)(a) and (78)(a), (b) and (e) in force September 1, 2026 (OIC 170/2026)

Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, SA 2025, c R-13.3

  • Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, except sections 15, 18 and 22, clauses (c), (d), (p) and (cc) of Schedule 1 and clauses (e) to (j), (o) and (z) of Schedule 2, in force September 1, 2026 (OIC 164/2026)
  • Section 15, clauses (c) and (d) of Schedule 1 and clauses (e) to (j) of Schedule 2 in force January 4, 2027 (OIC 164/2026)
  • Section 18, clause (p) of Schedule 1 and clause (o) of Schedule 2 in force on August 10, 2027 (OIC 164/2026)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

May 14, 2026

  • Bill 24, Alberta Whisky Act — Chapter No. A-37.7

BRITISH COLUMBIA / COLOMBIE-BRITANNIQUE

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations BulletinMay 26, 2026:

Business Corporations Act

BC Reg 84/2026 Amends BC Reg 65/2004 — Business Corporations Regulation

Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act

BC Reg 84/2026 Amends BC Reg 273/2004 — Disclosure of the Cost of Consumer Credit Regulation

Financial Institutions Act

BC Reg 84/2026 Amends BC Reg 328/90 — Insurance Licensing Exemptions Regulation

Property Transfer Tax Act

BC Reg 86/2026 Amends BC Reg 74/88 — Property Transfer Tax Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 87/2026 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation

Real Estate Services Act

BC Reg 84/2026 Amends BC Reg
506/2004 — Real Estate Services Regulation
209/2021 — Real Estate Services Rules

Securities Act

BC Reg 84/2026 Amends BC Reg 194/97 — Securities Rule

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 88/2026 Amendments to the Act resulting from changes to the Consumer Price Index

British Columbia Regulations BulletinJune 2, 2026:

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 91/2026 Amends BC Reg 243/2007 — Training Tax Credits Regulation

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 92/2026 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 90/2026 Amends BC Regs
271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations BulletinMay 26, 2026:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 5

  • Sections 62, 63 and 95 in force March 26, 2026. (BC Reg 83/2026)

Royal Assents

May 21, 2026

  • Bill, 14, Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 14
  • Bill 16, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 15

May 28, 2026

  • Bill, 9, Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 19
  • Bill 20, K’ómoks Treaty Act — Chapter No. 18
  • Bill 217, Dashboard Cameras in Commercial Vehicles Act — Chapter No. 17

MANITOBA / MANITOBA

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
54 The Smoking and Vapour Products Control Amendment Act

NEW BRUNSWICK / NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
46 Energy Sector Consumer Advocate Act
47 An Act Respecting the Energy Sector Consumer Advocate
49 An Act Respecting Property Tax Reform
50 An Act Respecting the Enforcement of First Nations Laws and the Prosecution of Offences under First Nations Laws
51 New Brunswick Real Estate Association Act

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act

NB Reg 2026-27 NB Reg 2023-22, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal GazetteJune 3, 2026:

An Act to Amend the Fair Registration Practices in Regulated Professions Act, SNB 2025, c 10

  • Act in force May 31, 2026.

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal GazetteMay 27, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

  • Publication for comment of proposed amendments and changes to the Issuer Bid, Take-Over Bid and Beneficial Ownership Reporting Regimes (Proposed Amendments).

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR / TERRE-NEUVE-ET-LABRADOR

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
13 An Act to Amend the Forestry Act
16 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000
17 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act, 2000 No. 2
18 Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
19 An Act to Amend the Pharmaceutical Services Act
20 An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act
21 An Act to Amend the Judicature Act

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES / TERRITOIRES DU NORD-OUEST

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, May 31, 2026:

Boilers and Pressure Vessels Act

NWT Reg 33-2026 Boilers and Pressure Vessels Regulation, amendment

Electrical Protection Act

)NWT Reg 34-2026 Electrical Protection Regulations, amendment

Gas Protection Act

NWT Reg 35-2026 Gas Protection Regulations, amendment

NOVA SCOTIA / NOUVELLE-ÈCOSSE

  • No entries for this issue

NUNAVUT / NUNAVUT

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
3 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act
4 An Act to Amend the Income Tax Act

ONTARIO / ONTARIO

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
119 Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026

Regulations / Règlements

Coroners Act

O Reg 153/26 General, amending Reg 180 of RRO 1990

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 143/26 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
O Reg 154/26 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Measures Respecting Premises with Illegal Drug Activity Act, 2025

O Reg 144/26 Prescribed Offences
O Reg 145/26 Exclusion of Certain Landlords

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

May 27, 2026
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing is proposing changes to Part 8 "Sewage Systems" in the Building Code to add requirements for Combined Treatment and Dispersal Systems, and to the Building Code related to Four-Storey Townhouses — Comments by Jun 26, 2026

June 1, 2026
Expanding the Use of Cellular Core Polyvinyl Chloride Drain Waste Vent Pipe in Ontario’s Building Code — Comments by June 16, 2026

Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026

May 25, 2026
Bill 119, Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026 – Proposed Amendments to the Social Work and Social Service Work Act, 1998, to Protect Clients and Improve Safety — Comments by June 24, 2026

May 25, 2026
Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act – Proposed Pill Presses and Precursors Act, 2026 — Comments by June 25, 2026

Royal Assents

June 2, 2026

  • Bill 9, An Act to amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006 and the Municipal Act, 2001 in relation to codes of conduct — Chapter No. 6
  • Bill 75, An Act to enact the Constable Joe MacDonald Public Safety Officers’ Survivors Scholarship Fund Act, 2025 and to amend various other Acts — Chapter No. 7
  • Bill 98, An Act to enact the Fare Alignment and Seamless Transit Act, 2026 and to amend various Acts — Chapter No. 8
  • Bill 110, An Act to enact the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 — Chapter No. 9

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND / ÎLE-DU-PRINCE-ÉDOUARD

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
106 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, May 23, 2026:

Pesticides Control Act

EC2026-581 Regulations amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

EC2026-586 Ticket Regulations amendment

QUEBEC / QUÉBEC

Projets de loi

  Référencés à la première lecture seulement
8 Loi encadrant la langue de l’enseignement en formation professionnelle et en formation générale des adultes

Bills

  Referenced on first reading only
8 An Act to regulate the language of instruction in vocational training and in adult general education

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mai 2026:

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 741-2026 Règlement concernant les mesures pour prévenir ou faire cesser une situation de violence à caractère sexuel

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:

Loi sur les instruments dérivés

Décret 792-2026 Règlement modifiant le Tarif des frais et des droits exigibles en matière d’instruments dérivés

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

Décret 793-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les valeurs mobilières

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 27, 2026:

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 741-2026 Regulation respecting the measures to prevent or put a stop to sexual violence

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:

Derivatives Act

OC 792-2026 Regulation to amend the Tariffs for costs and fees payable in respect of derivatives

Securities Act

OC 793-2026 Regulation to amend the Securities Regulation

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 27 mai 2026:

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d’environnement

  • Règles de procédure du Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:

Code des professions
Loi sur les comptables professionnels agréés

  • Règlement sur le permis de comptabilité publique de l’Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec

Loi sur la santé publique

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi sur la santé publique

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, May 27, 2026:

Environment Quality Act
Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment

  • Rules of procedure of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:

Professional Code
Chartered Professional Accountants Act

  • Regulation respecting the public accountancy permit of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec

Public Health Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation under the Public Health Act

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2026-11 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d’inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrites — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-11 du ministre des Finances
AM 2026-12 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-103 sur le Système électronique de données, d’analyse et de recherche + (SEDAR+) — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-12 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:

Securities Act

MO 2026-11 Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2026-11 of the Minister of Finance
MO 2026-12 Regulation to amend Regulation 13-103 respecting System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) — Order number V-1.1-2026-12 of the Minister of Finance

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 3 juin 2026:

Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d’allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif, SQ 2025, c 8

  • Que soit fixée au 23 mai 2026 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 52 et 58. (Décret 765-2026)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 3, 2026:

Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden, SQ 2025, c 8

  • Sections 52 and 58 in force May 23, 2026. (OC 765-2026)

SASKATCHEWAN / SASKATCHEWAN

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, May 29, 2026:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 35/2026 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 25-102) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 22, 2026:

The Accounting Profession Act

  • Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaws

YUKON / YUKON

  • No entries for this issue

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