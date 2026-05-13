Legislative Update Report No. 2026-09 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 04/23 to 05/06.

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Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 04/23 to 05/06.

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-29 Financial Crimes Agency Act C-30 Spring Economic Update 2026 Implementation Act C-31 Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 2

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-246 Wartime Service Recognition Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, May 6, 2026:

Canada Labour Code

SOR/2026-75 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Equal Treatment and Temporary Help Agencies)

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

SOR/2026-71 Order Amending Schedule V to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (R 29676, Spirobrorphine and Spirochlorphine)

Customs Tariff

SOR/2026-70 Order Amending the Surtax on Imports of Certain Steel Goods Remission Order, 2025

Food and Drug Regulations

Controlled Substances Regulations

SOR/2026-72 Order Amending the Food and Drug Regulations and the Controlled Substances Regulations (Spirobrorphine and Spirochlorphine)

Plant Breeders’ Rights Act

SOR/2026-74 Regulations Amending the Plant Breeders’ Rights Regulations

Precursor Control Regulations

SOR/2026-73 Order Amending the Schedule to the Precursor Control Regulations (R 29676)

Softwood Lumber Products Export Charge Act, 2006

SOR/2026-69 Regulations Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Softwood Lumber Products Export Charge Act, 2006 (Miscellaneous Program)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 25, 2026:

Export and Import Permits Act

Order Amending the Export Control List

Aeronautics Act

Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations, 2012 (Security Program for Air Carriers)

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 2, 2026

Nuclear Liability and Compensation Act

Regulations Amending the Nuclear Liability and Compensation Act and the Nuclear Liability and Compensation Regulations

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 2, 2026:

Canadian Energy Regulator Act

Order directing the issuance of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to Westcoast Energy Inc.

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27

Sections 451, 452, 461 and 493, subsections 498(1) to (3) and sections 501, 518 and 520 in force 180th day after the day on which this Order is made (October 20, 2026) (PC 2026-0380)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

May 6, 2026

Bill C-13, An Act to implement the Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership — Chapter No. 7

Bill C-18, Canada-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Implementation Act — Chapter No. 8

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 25, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Report on comments to address comments on the environmental occurrences notification agreements

Publication of summary of the assessment of four substances in the Alkyl Halides Group specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2026

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 2, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Significant New Activity Notice No. 22262

Significant New Activity Notice No. 22263/22318

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, April 25, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Decorative and other non-structural plywood — Decisions

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-002

File PR-2026-001 — Notice of inquiry — Automated data processing software

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-001 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Decorative and other non-structural plywood

Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, May 2, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Steel racks — Decisions

Canadian international Trade Tribunal

Expiry reviews RR-2026-002 and RR-2026-003 — Notice of expiry reviews of findings — Concrete reinforcing bar

File PR-2025-056 — Notice of determination — Accommodation services

File PR-2025-059 — Notice of determination — Accommodation services

File PR-2026-006 — Notice of inquiry — Event management services

Inquiry GC-2026-001 — Notice of commencement of safeguard inquiry — Certain wood goods

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-002 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Certain steel racks

Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 31 Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 32 Electoral Boundaries Commission Amendment Act, 2026

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King’s Printer

Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 4

Section 1, which amends the Citizen Initiative Act, in force May 1, 2026 (OIC 122/2026)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2026:

Securities Act

Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 237 Insurance (Vehicle) Amendment Act, 2026

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 28, 2026:

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 68/2026 Amends BC Reg 318/2004 — Conservation Officer Service Authority Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 67/2026 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation BC Reg 70/2026 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation

Pension Benefits Standards Act

BC Reg 62/2026 Amends BC Reg 71/2015 — Pension Benefits Standards Regulation

Public Health Act

BC Reg 69/2026 Amends BC Reg 167/2018 — Reporting Information Affecting Public Health Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 5, 2026:

Land Tax Deferment Act

BC Reg 76/2026 Amends BC Reg 75/2017 — Interest Rate Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 73/2026 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 74/2026 Amends BC Reg 216/2021 — Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 28, 2026:

Firearm Violence Prevention Act, SBC 2021, c 7

Various provisions in force October 1, 2026. (BC Reg 63/2026)

Pension Benefits Standards Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 34

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 5, 2026:

Health Professions and Occupations Act,, SBC 2022, c 43

Part of section 1 in force April 30, 2026. (BC Reg 72/2026)

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 34 An Act Respecting the Highway Act and the Salvage Dealers Licensing Ac 35 An Act to Amend the Probate Court Act 36 An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act 39 An Act Respecting the New Brunswick Income Tax Act and the Small Business Investor Tax Credit Act 40 An Act Respecting Health Quality and Patient Safety

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 6, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure, and National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds (Amendments).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador No entries for this issue Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Regulations / Règlements Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2026: Elevators and Lifts Act NWT Reg R-026-2026 Elevators and Lifts Regulations, amendment Dental Therapists Act NWT Reg R-029-2026 Dental Therapists Fees Regulations Notices / Avis Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2026: Securities Act Implementing Rule 81-101: Amendments to National Instrument 81-101, Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure;

Implementing Rule 81-102: Amendments to National Instrument 81-102, Investment Funds;

Implementing Rule, Amendments to National Instrument 81-106, Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure;

Implementing Rule 81-107: Amendments to commentary to National Instrument 81-107, Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds;

Implementing Rule 81-107: Amendments to National Instrument 81-107, Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds;

Implementing Rule 25-102: Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102, Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators;

Implementing Rule 25-102: Changes to Policy Statement to Regulation 25-102 Respecting Designated Benchmarks and Benchmarks Administrators. Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse Regulations / Règlements Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 1, 2026: Environment Act NS Reg 95/2026 Air Quality Regulations — amendment Summary Proceedings Act NS Reg 91/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment Nunavut / Nunavut No entries for this issue Ontario / Ontario Bills / Projets de loi Referenced on first reading only 3 Robbie’s Legacy Act (Honouring Beloved Organ and Tissue Donors), 2025 110 Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026 114 HST Relief Implementation Act (Residential Property Rebates), 2026 Regulations / Règlements Building Code Act, 1992 O Reg 119/26 Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24 Cannabis Licence Act, 2018 O Reg 125/26 General, amending O Reg 468/18 Environmental Protection Act O Reg 127/26 Renewable Energy Approvals under Part V.0.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 359/09 Professional Engineers Act O Reg 126/26 General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990 Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990 April 22, 2026

Streamlining requirements for waste disposal site service area and fill rate changes — Comments by June 8, 2026 Ministry of Health April 28, 2026

Consultation on potential changes to the sale and use of over-the-counter hearing aids in Ontario for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss — Comments by May 28, 2026 Royal Assents April 24, 2026 Bill 97, Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2026 — Chapter No. 2 Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard Bills / Projets de loi Referenced on first reading only 22 Public Sector Pay Disclosure Act 26 An Act to Amend the Child, Youth and Family Services Act (No. 2) 103 An Act to Amend the Child, Youth and Family Services Act 107 An Act to Amend the Planning Act 108 An Act to Amend the Electric Power Act Quebec / Québec Projets de loi Référencés à la première lecture seulement 2 Loi permettant au Parlement du Québec de préserver le principe de la souveraineté parlementaire à l’égard de la Charte de la langue française et de la Loi sur la langue officielle et commune du Québec, le français Bills Referenced on first reading only 2 An Act to enable the Parliament of Québec to preserve the principle of parliamentary sovereignty with respect to the Charter of the French language and the Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec Ordres Ministériels Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 avril 2026: Loi sur l’accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels AM 2026 Désignation d’un organisme par le ministre de la Justice pour l’application de l’article 61.1 de la Loi sur l’accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels — Arrêté numéro 2026-5550 du ministre de la Justice Loi sur les valeurs mobilières AM 2026-08 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 25-102 sur les indices de référence et administrateurs d’indice de référence désignés — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-08 du ministre des Finances Ministerial Orders Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 29, 2026: Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information MO 2026 Designation of a body by the Minister of Justice for the purposes of section 61.1 of the Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information — Order 2026-5550 of the Minister of Justice Securities Act MO 2026-08 Regulation to amend Regulation 25-102 respecting Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators — Order number V-1.1-2026-08 of the Minister of Finance Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan Bills / Projets de loi Referenced on first reading only 58 The Time Act, 2026 59 The Time Consequential Amendments Act, 2026 Notices / Avis Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 1, 2026: The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act Regulatory Bylaws of the Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan, amendment Yukon / Yukon No entries for this issue

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