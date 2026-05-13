Legislative Update Report No. 2026-09 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

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Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 04/23 to 05/06.
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-29
|Financial Crimes Agency Act
|C-30
|Spring Economic Update 2026 Implementation Act
|C-31
|Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 2
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-246
|Wartime Service Recognition Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, May 6, 2026:
Canada Labour Code
|SOR/2026-75
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Equal Treatment and Temporary Help Agencies)
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
|SOR/2026-71
|Order Amending Schedule V to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (R 29676, Spirobrorphine and Spirochlorphine)
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2026-70
|Order Amending the Surtax on Imports of Certain Steel Goods Remission Order, 2025
Food and Drug Regulations
Controlled Substances Regulations
|SOR/2026-72
|Order Amending the Food and Drug Regulations and the Controlled Substances Regulations (Spirobrorphine and Spirochlorphine)
Plant Breeders’ Rights Act
|SOR/2026-74
|Regulations Amending the Plant Breeders’ Rights Regulations
Precursor Control Regulations
|SOR/2026-73
|Order Amending the Schedule to the Precursor Control Regulations (R 29676)
Softwood Lumber Products Export Charge Act, 2006
|SOR/2026-69
|Regulations Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Softwood Lumber Products Export Charge Act, 2006 (Miscellaneous Program)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 25, 2026:
Export and Import Permits Act
- Order Amending the Export Control List
Aeronautics Act
- Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations, 2012 (Security Program for Air Carriers)
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 2, 2026
Nuclear Liability and Compensation Act
- Regulations Amending the Nuclear Liability and Compensation Act and the Nuclear Liability and Compensation Regulations
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 2, 2026:
Canadian Energy Regulator Act
- Order directing the issuance of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to Westcoast Energy Inc.
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2018, No. 2, SC 2018, c 27
- Sections 451, 452, 461 and 493, subsections 498(1) to (3) and sections 501, 518 and 520 in force 180th day after the day on which this Order is made (October 20, 2026) (PC 2026-0380)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
May 6, 2026
- Bill C-13, An Act to implement the Protocol on the Accession of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership — Chapter No. 7
- Bill C-18, Canada-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Implementation Act — Chapter No. 8
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 25, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Report on comments to address comments on the environmental occurrences notification agreements
- Publication of summary of the assessment of four substances in the Alkyl Halides Group specified on the Domestic Substances List and of Ministerial Statements (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order for the Protection of North Atlantic Right Whales (Eubalaena glacialis) in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, 2026
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 2, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 22262
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 22263/22318
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, April 25, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Decorative and other non-structural plywood — Decisions
Canadian international Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-002
- File PR-2026-001 — Notice of inquiry — Automated data processing software
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-001 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Decorative and other non-structural plywood
Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, May 2, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Steel racks — Decisions
Canadian international Trade Tribunal
- Expiry reviews RR-2026-002 and RR-2026-003 — Notice of expiry reviews of findings — Concrete reinforcing bar
- File PR-2025-056 — Notice of determination — Accommodation services
- File PR-2025-059 — Notice of determination — Accommodation services
- File PR-2026-006 — Notice of inquiry — Event management services
- Inquiry GC-2026-001 — Notice of commencement of safeguard inquiry — Certain wood goods
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-002 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Certain steel racks
Canadian radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|31
|Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|32
|Electoral Boundaries Commission Amendment Act, 2026
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King’s Printer
Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SA 2026, c 4
- Section 1, which amends the Citizen Initiative Act, in force May 1, 2026 (OIC 122/2026)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2026:
Securities Act
- Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|237
|Insurance (Vehicle) Amendment Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 28, 2026:
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 68/2026
|Amends BC Reg 318/2004 — Conservation Officer Service Authority Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 67/2026
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
|BC Reg 70/2026
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Pension Benefits Standards Act
|BC Reg 62/2026
|Amends BC Reg 71/2015 — Pension Benefits Standards Regulation
Public Health Act
|BC Reg 69/2026
|Amends BC Reg 167/2018 — Reporting Information Affecting Public Health Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 5, 2026:
Land Tax Deferment Act
|BC Reg 76/2026
|Amends BC Reg 75/2017 — Interest Rate Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 73/2026
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 74/2026
|Amends BC Reg 216/2021 — Multilateral Instrument 25-102 Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, April 28, 2026:
Firearm Violence Prevention Act, SBC 2021, c 7
- Various provisions in force October 1, 2026. (BC Reg 63/2026)
Pension Benefits Standards Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 34
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, May 5, 2026:
Health Professions and Occupations Act,, SBC 2022, c 43
- Part of section 1 in force April 30, 2026. (BC Reg 72/2026)
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|34
|An Act Respecting the Highway Act and the Salvage Dealers Licensing Ac
|35
|An Act to Amend the Probate Court Act
|36
|An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act
|39
|An Act Respecting the New Brunswick Income Tax Act and the Small Business Investor Tax Credit Act
|40
|An Act Respecting Health Quality and Patient Safety
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, May 6, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure, and National Instrument 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds (Amendments).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, April 30, 2026:
Elevators and Lifts Act
|NWT Reg R-026-2026
|Elevators and Lifts Regulations, amendment
Dental Therapists Act
|NWT Reg R-029-2026
|Dental Therapists Fees Regulations
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, April 30, 2026:
Securities Act
- Implementing Rule 81-101: Amendments to National Instrument 81-101, Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure;
- Implementing Rule 81-102: Amendments to National Instrument 81-102, Investment Funds;
- Implementing Rule, Amendments to National Instrument 81-106, Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure;
- Implementing Rule 81-107: Amendments to commentary to National Instrument 81-107, Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds;
- Implementing Rule 81-107: Amendments to National Instrument 81-107, Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds;
- Implementing Rule 25-102: Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 25-102, Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators;
- Implementing Rule 25-102: Changes to Policy Statement to Regulation 25-102 Respecting Designated Benchmarks and Benchmarks Administrators.
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, May 1, 2026:
Environment Act
|NS Reg 95/2026
|Air Quality Regulations — amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 91/2026
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|3
|Robbie’s Legacy Act (Honouring Beloved Organ and Tissue Donors), 2025
|110
|Building Billy Bishop Airport Act, 2026
|114
|HST Relief Implementation Act (Residential Property Rebates), 2026
Regulations / Règlements
Building Code Act, 1992
|O Reg 119/26
|Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24
Cannabis Licence Act, 2018
|O Reg 125/26
|General, amending O Reg 468/18
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 127/26
|Renewable Energy Approvals under Part V.0.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 359/09
Professional Engineers Act
|O Reg 126/26
|General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990
April 22, 2026
Streamlining requirements for waste disposal site service area and fill rate changes — Comments by June 8, 2026
Ministry of Health
April 28, 2026
Consultation on potential changes to the sale and use of over-the-counter hearing aids in Ontario for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss — Comments by May 28, 2026
Royal Assents
April 24, 2026
- Bill 97, Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2026 — Chapter No. 2
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|22
|Public Sector Pay Disclosure Act
|26
|An Act to Amend the Child, Youth and Family Services Act (No. 2)
|103
|An Act to Amend the Child, Youth and Family Services Act
|107
|An Act to Amend the Planning Act
|108
|An Act to Amend the Electric Power Act
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|2
|Loi permettant au Parlement du Québec de préserver le principe de la souveraineté parlementaire à l’égard de la Charte de la langue française et de la Loi sur la langue officielle et commune du Québec, le français
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|2
|An Act to enable the Parliament of Québec to preserve the principle of parliamentary sovereignty with respect to the Charter of the French language and the Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 avril 2026:
Loi sur l’accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels
|AM 2026
|Désignation d’un organisme par le ministre de la Justice pour l’application de l’article 61.1 de la Loi sur l’accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels — Arrêté numéro 2026-5550 du ministre de la Justice
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2026-08
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 25-102 sur les indices de référence et administrateurs d’indice de référence désignés — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-08 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, April 29, 2026:
Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information
|MO 2026
|Designation of a body by the Minister of Justice for the purposes of section 61.1 of the Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information — Order 2026-5550 of the Minister of Justice
Securities Act
|MO 2026-08
|Regulation to amend Regulation 25-102 respecting Designated Benchmarks and Benchmark Administrators — Order number V-1.1-2026-08 of the Minister of Finance
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|58
|The Time Act, 2026
|59
|The Time Consequential Amendments Act, 2026
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, May 1, 2026:
The Registered Psychiatric Nurses Act
- Regulatory Bylaws of the Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan, amendment
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
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