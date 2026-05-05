Spring Update: Preparing The Runway For Private Capital

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Last year, we noted that the federal government had once again put airport privatisation back on the policy map. The Spring Economic Update 2026 takes that conversation a step further.

Moving beyond the runway

Transport Canada’s March 2025 policy statement (the Policy Statement) outlined a range of pathways for private capital participation within the existing airport authority model, including lease extensions, joint ventures, limited partnerships, subleases and airport‑authority subsidiaries.

Against that backdrop, Budget 2025 moved the discussion further into the policy mainstream by stating that the government would look at ways to “unlock more of the economic potential of Canada's airports and consider new ways to attract private sector investment” including throughnegotiating lease extensions with airport authorities; enabling more economic development on airport lands; and examining existing ground lease rent formulas.The Budget further indicated that it would “consider options for the privatisation of airports,” without providing detail on structure or implementation.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 carries these themes further and provides industry participants with more detail on how private capital could become more involved in this space, framing such efforts as a way to “lower air passenger costs and better position airports to attract private investment”. The Spring Update can be seen as a continuation of the Policy Statement and Budget 2025, and as demonstrating Ottawa’s continued willingness to consider alternative ownership and investment structures for airports as part of an effort to “unlock the full value” of such assets. At the same time, Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon has described the process as being in its “early stages”, with consultations underway and no final determination yet made on whether airport stakes will actually be sold.

This initiative is consistent with the launch of the new Canada Strong Fund, a sovereign wealth fund to be initially capitalized at $25 billion. It also fits within the government’s broader push to attract institutional capital through a national investment summit planned for September 2026 (intended to bring together the world’s largest investors, including top CEOs, entrepreneurs, and prominent global business leaders).

Other important updates

Less prominently, but of real significance for both regulators and market participants, the Spring Update also signals potential movement on several long‑standing structural issues:

Airport rent framework – exploration of reforms to ground lease rent formulas, which could materially affect airport cash flows and investor returns;

Governance of airport authorities – possible changes to board composition, accountability and oversight, with implications for control and decision‑making in any investment structure; and

Expanded information‑gathering powers – a proposal to amend the Canada Transportation Act to permit the Minister of Transport to require information from aerodrome operators and third parties.

These initiatives suggest that any move toward private capital will be accompanied by a tightening of the regulatory framework, with greater transparency obligations and potentially less flexibility than currently exists.

Favourable tailwinds

As it relates to private capital appetite for such investments, the broader market backdrop is also relevant. Large Canadian pension funds and global infrastructure investors continue to look for long-duration, inflation-protected assets with stable demand characteristics. Airports fit that profile, particularly when governments are seeking to unlock value from existing public assets without relinquishing regulatory oversight.

Internationally, airport ownership models already span a wide range of concession, leasehold and equity structures. Canada is not inventing a new category so much as reassessing its position on that spectrum.

The bottom line

Airport privatisation in Canada may now be moving from a recurring policy concept toward a more structured reform exercise (particularly now that the federal government has secured a majority mandate and may be better positioned to advance such reform). The key question is no longer whether Ottawa is willing to study alternatives—it clearly is—but which model it will pursue, for which airports, and on what terms.

Equally important will be the regulatory framework accompanying any shift toward private capital. Potential investors will need to evaluate not only the assets themselves, but also the degree of regulatory oversight, revenue flexibility, governance certainty and operational autonomy that the framework permits. With legislation promised to support a “comprehensive evaluation” of reform options, 2026 may be the year this long-running file starts to produce something more concrete than another kick at the can.

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