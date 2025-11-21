Legislative Update Report No. 2025-21 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-14
|Bail and Sentencing Reform Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-3
|An Act to amend the Weights and Measures Act, the Electricity and Gas Inspection Act, the Weights and Measures Regulations and the Electricity and Gas Inspection Regulations
|S-206
|An Act to develop a national framework for a guaranteed livable basic income
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, November 5, 2025:
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2025-210
|Order Amending the China Surtax Remission Order (2024) and the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025) (2025-1)
|SI/2025-104
|Order Amending the United States Surtax Remission Order (Motor Vehicles 2025)
|SI/2025-105
|Order Replacing the Schedule to the United States Surtax Remission Order (Motor Vehicles 2025)
Employment Insurance Act
|SOR/2025-205
|Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2025-213
|Order Declaring that the Regulations Respecting Reduction in the Release of Methane and Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (Upstream Oil and Gas Sector) Do Not Apply in Alberta, 2025
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 1, 2025:
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
- By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Eligible Financial Contracts By-law
Fisheries Act
- Regulations Amending the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations
Explosives Act
- Regulations Amending the Explosives Regulations, 2013
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 8, 2025:
Food and Drugs Act
- Regulations Amending the Medical Devices Regulations (Establishment Licences)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 17
- Division 37 of Part 4, which amends Telecommunications Act, in force October 30, 2025 (PC 2025-0748)
One Canadian Economy Act, SC 2025, c 2
- Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act, as enacted by section 2 of the One Canadian Economy Act, in force January 1, 2026 (PC 2025-0783)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 25, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List under subsection 87(3) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 to indicate that subsection 81(3) of that Act applies to the substance hexanedioic acid, diisodecyl ester, also known as DIDA
- Notice with respect to the availability of an equivalency agreement with Alberta (upstream oil and gas sector) [Erratum]
- Publication after assessment of manganese and its compounds, including those specified on the Domestic Substances List and those identified for further consideration following prioritization of the Revised In Commerce List (section 77 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 1, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Significant New Activity Notice No. 21436a (variation to Significant New Activity Notice No. 21436)
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 25, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Thermoformed molded fibre tableware — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2025-009
- Inquiry NQ-2025-002 — Notice of finding — Polyethylene terephthalate
- Inquiry NQ-2025-006 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Cast iron soil pipe
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-006 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Thermoformed molded fibre tableware
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Regulatory policies
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 1, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Truck bodies — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-016 — Notice of determination Language training services
- File PR-2025-034 — Notice of inquiry Business data support
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 8, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Oil country tubular goods — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-012 — Notice of determination Environmental services
- File PR-2025-035 — Notice of inquiry Marine biology services
- File PR-2025-040 — Notice of inquiry Patient care and treatment supplies
- File PR-2025-041 — Notice of inquiry Software development support
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-007 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Truck bodies
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 8, 2025:
Copyright Board
- CPCC – Private Copying Tariff (2025-2027)
- SOCAN Tariff 15.A – Background Music Performed in an Establishment (2012-2019)
- SOCAN Tariff 15.B – Telephone Music on Hold (2012-2019)
- SOCAN Tariff 16 – Background Music Suppliers (2012-2019)
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|International Agreements Act
|2
|Back to School Act
|3
|Private Vocational Training Amendment Act, 2025
|4
|Public Safety and Emergency Services Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2)
|6
|Education (Prioritizing Literacy and Numeracy) Amendment Act, 2025 (No. 2)
|7
|Water Amendment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2025:
Insurance Act
|Alta Reg 226/2025
|Automobile Insurance Premiums Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 227/2025
|Automobile Insurance Premiums Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 224/2025
|Insurance Agents and Adjusters Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 225/2025
|Insurance Councils Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 228/2025
|Insurance Enforcement and Administration Amendment Regulation
Real Property Governance Act
|Alta Reg 232/2025
|Real Property Governance Regulation
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
October 28, 2025
- Bill 2, Back to School Act — Chapter No. B-0.5
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2025:
Securities Act
- Amendments To Alberta Securities Commission Rules (General)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 9, 2025:
Food Safety Act
|BC Reg 147/2025
|
Amends BC Reg 349/2004 — Meat Inspection Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 16, 2025:
Property Transfer Tax Act
|BC Reg 149/2025
|
Enacts First Nations Property Transfer Tax Exemption Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 150/2025
|
Amends BC Regs
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 23, 2025:
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 152/2025
|
Amends BC Regs
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 7, 2025:
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 156/2025
|Amends BC Regs
35/2011 — Administrative Penalties Regulation
134/2019 — Investigations Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 14, 2025:
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 159/2025
|
Amends BC Regs
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 21, 2025:
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 164/2025
|Amends BC Reg 163/2024 — Cryptocurrency Power Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 28, 2025:
Credit Union Incorporation Act
|BC Reg 173/2025
|Amends BC Reg 312/90 — Financial Institutions Fees Regulation
Drinking Water Protection Act
|BC Reg 168/2025
|Amends BC Reg 200/2003 — Drinking Water Protection Regulation
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 165/2025
|Amends BC Reg 8/2014 — Fee, Levy and Security Regulation
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 170/2025
|Amends BC Regs
133/2014 — Administrative Penalties (Environmental Management Act) Regulation
63/88 — Hazardous Waste Regulation
449/2004 — Recycling Regulation
|BC Reg 171/2025
|Amends BC Regs
133/2014 — Administrative Penalties (Environmental Management Act) Regulation
375/96 — Contaminated Sites Regulation
87/2012 — Municipal Wastewater Regulation
152/2019 — Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation
387/99 — Ozone Depleting Substances and Other Halocarbons Regulation
Financial Institutions Act
|BC Reg 172/2025
|Repeals BC Reg 317/90 — Credit Union Deposit Guarantee Regulation
|BC Reg 173/2025
|Amends BC Reg 312/90 — Financial Institutions Fees Regulation
Insurance Corporation Act
|BC Reg 191/2025
|Amends BC Reg 307/2004 — Special Direction IC2 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission
Offence Act
|BC Reg 181/2025
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
|BC Reg 189/2025
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act
|BC Reg 188/2025
|Amends BC Reg 232/2007 — Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 16, 2025:
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c. 10
- Section 31 in force September 12, 2025. (BC Reg 148/2025)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 7, 2025:
Mental Health Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c. 17
- Act in force December 3, 2025.(BC Reg 156/2025)
Royal Assents
October 30, 2025
- Bill 9, Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 15
- Bill 10, Attorney General Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 16
- Bill 12, Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 18
- Bill 17, Intimate Images Protection Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 21
- Bill 18, Sexual Violence Policy Act — Chapter No. 20
- Bill 19, School Amendment Act — Chapter No. 22
- Bill 27, Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2025 — Chapter No. 19
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|51
|The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2025 (2)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Change of Name Amendment Act (2), SM 2024, c 16
- Act in force November 5, 2025. (OIC 224/2025)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|7
|An Act Respecting the Early Childhood Services Act
|8
|An Act to Amend the Order of New Brunswick Act
|9
|An Act Respecting the Emergency 911 Act
|10
|An Act to Amend the Gaming Control Act
|11
|An Act to Amend the Statistics Act
|12
|An Act to Amend the Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act
|13
|An Act to Amend the Wills Act
|14
|Free Trade Within Canada Act
|15
|An Act Respecting Pension Benefits
|16
|An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act
|17
|An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act
|18
|Mactaquac Life Achievement Project Act
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 5, 2025:
An Act to Amend the Community Funding Act, SNB 2025, c 28
- Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10; subsection 11.1(5) and 11.1(6), as enacted by section 11; sections 12, 13, 18; subsections 16.1(5), 16.2(1) and 16.2(2), as enacted by section 19; and sections 20, 21, 22 and 24 in force September 11, 2025.
An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act, SNB 2025, c 7
- Act in force October 1, 2025.
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|33
|Technical Safety Statutes Amendment Act
|34
|Trespass to Property Act
|35
|Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|31
|Marriage Amendment Act, 2025
|60
|Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025
|68
|Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025 (No. 2)
Regulations / Règlements
Building Code Act, 1992
|O Reg 247/25
|Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 235/25
|On-Site And Excess Soil Management, amending O Reg 406/19
|O Reg 236/25
|Records of Site Condition — Part XV.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 153/04
|O Reg 237/25
|General — Waste Management, amending Reg 347 of RRO 1990
Land Transfer Tax Act
|O Reg 250/25
|Tax Payable under Subsection 2 (2.1) of the Act by Foreign Entities and Taxable Trustees, amending O Reg 182/17
Midwifery Act, 1991
|O Reg 244/25
|Designated Drugs and Substances, amending O Reg 188/24
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
|O Reg 248/25
|Electricity Infrastructure — Designated Broadband Projects, amending O Reg 410/22
Planning Act
|O Reg 246/25
|Zoning Order — City of Toronto
Professional Engineers Act
|O Reg 238/25
|General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992, SO 1992, c 23
October 23, 2025
Policy proposal to regulate additional sewage systems under the Building Code to support construction of on-farm worker housing — Comments by December 7, 2025
Development Charges Act, 1997
October 23, 2025
Changes to the Development Charges Act, 1997 to Enhance Standardization and Streamlining of the Development Charge (DC) Framework — Comments by November 22, 2025
October 24, 2025
Implementing Reforms to the Development Charges Framework — Comments by November 23, 2025
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
October 23, 2025
Streamlining environmental permissions for sewage works servicing on-farm worker housing — Comments by December 7, 2025
Ministry of Energy and Mines
October 27, 2025
Review of Ontario's Electricity Distribution Sector — Comments by December 26, 2025
November 4, 2025
Interruptible Rate Program — Comments by December 4, 2025
Occupational Health and Safety Act
October 24, 2025
Proposed new Administrative Monetary Penalty Regulation under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) — Comments by November 7, 2025
October 24, 2025
Potential regulatory requirements governing a proposed new Defibrillator Reimbursement Program, if Bill 30, the Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025, becomes law — Comments by November 7, 2025
October 24, 2025
If Bill 30, the Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025, passes, proposed new regulation under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) to recognize Chief Prevention Officer (CPO)-accredited Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (HSMSs) as Equivalent — Comments by November 7, 2025
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
October 29, 2025
Enhancing Transmission Capacity North of Dryden – The Red Lake Transmission Project — Comments by December 13, 2025
Ontario Water Resources Act, RSO 1990
October 23, 2025
Proposal to amend the Ontario Water Resources Act to enable the regulation of additional sewage systems under the Building Code to support construction of on-farm worker housing — Comments by November 22, 2025
Planning Act, RSO 1990
October 23, 2025
Proposed Changes to the Planning Act (Schedule 10 of Bill 60 — the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025) — Comments by November 22, 2025
Orders In Council
More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21
- Schedule 10, sections 7-10, 11(5), 14, being the Supporting Growth and Housing in York and Durham Regions Act, 2022, in force October 31, 2025 (OIC 1375/2025)
Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 9
- Schedule 4, sections 4, 6, 9(2), which amend the Development Charges Act, 1997, in force November 3, 2025 (OIC 1373/2025)
Royal Assents
November 3, 2025
- Bill 56, Building a More Competitive Economy Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 11
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, November 8, 2025:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments Related to the Senior Tier of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Cboe Canada Inc. and AQSE Growth Market Name Changes, and Majority Voting Form of Proxy Requirements
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|23
|An Act to Amend the Regulated Health Professions Act
|24
|An Act to Repeal the Crown Building Corporation Act
|25
|An Act to Repeal the Chiropractic Act
|26
|An Act to Amend the Children's Law Act
|27
|Financial and Consumer Services Statutes Amendment Act
|28
|An Act to Amend the Off-Highway Vehicle Act
|29
|Intestate Succession Act
|30
|Presumption of Death Act
|31
|Wills Act
|32
|An Act to Amend the Early Learning and Child Care Act
|102
|An Act to Amend the Prince Edward Island Lands Protection Act (No.2)
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 1, 2025:
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2025-978
|Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Regulations, amendment
Securities Act
|EC2025-979
|Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|2
|Loi visant principalement à instaurer la responsabilité collective quant à l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et à assurer la continuité de la prestation de ces services
|3
|Loi visant à améliorer la transparence, la gouvernance et le processus démocratique de diverses associations en milieu de travail
|4
|Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 et modifiant d'autres dispositions
|6
|Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 et à certaines autres mesures
|7
|Loi visant à réduire la bureaucratie, à accroître l'efficacité de l'État et à renforcer l'imputabilité des hauts fonctionnaires
|8
|Loi concernant l'entrée en vigueur de la Loi visant à considérer davantage les besoins de la population en cas de grève ou de lock-out
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|2
|An Act mainly to establish collective responsibility with respect to improvement of access to medical services and to ensure continuity of provision of those services
|3
|An Act to improve the transparency, governance and democratic process of various associations in the workplace
|4
|An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 25 March 2025 and amending other provisions
|6
|An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2025 and to certain other measures
|7
|An Act to reduce bureaucracy, increase state efficiency and reinforce the accountability of senior public servants
|8
|An Act concerning the coming into force of the Act to give greater consideration to the needs of the population in the event of a strike or a lock-out
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 novembre 2025:
Loi sur l'aide financière aux études
|Décret 1277-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide financière aux études
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|Décret 1281-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-102 sur les droits relatifs au système
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 novembre 2025:
Loi sur l'assurance maladie Loi sur l'assurance maladie
|Décret 1313-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la
Code des professions
|Décret 1316-2025
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 5, 2025:
Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses
|OC 1277-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses
Securities Act
|OC 1281-2025
|Regulation to amend Regulation 13-102 respecting System Fees
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 12, 2025:
Health Insurance Act
|OC 1313-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act
Professional Code
|OC 1316-2025
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 octobre 2025:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des évaluateurs agréés
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des membres de l'Ordre professionnel des technologistes médicaux du Québec
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement concernant les mesures pour prévenir ou faire cesser une situation de violence à caractère sexuel
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 novembre 2025:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des géologues
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 novembre 2025:
Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée
- Règlement sur les services médicaux que peut exiger un assureur ou un administrateur de régime d'avantages sociaux
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 29, 2025:
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered appraisers
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of the members of the Ordre professionnel des technologistes médicaux du Québec
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation respecting the measures to prevent or put a stop to sexual violence
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 5, 2025:
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of geologists
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 12, 2025:
Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services
- Regulation respecting the medical services that may be required by an insurer or an employee benefit plan administrator
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 novembre 2025:
Code de procédure civile
|AM 2025-5475
|Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec (Gatineau) — Arrêté numéro 2025-5475 du ministre de la Justice
|AM 2025-5476
|Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec (Pontiac) — Arrêté numéro 2025-5476 du ministre de la Justice
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2025-17
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 44-102 sur le placement de titres au moyen d'un prospectus préalable — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-17 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 5, 2025:
Code of Civil Procedure
|MO 2025-5475
|Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec (Gatineau) — Order 2025-5475 of the Minister of Justice
|MO 2025-5476
|Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec (Pontiac) — Order 2025-5476 of the Minister of Justice
Securities Act
|MO 2025-17
|Regulation to amend Regulation 44-102 respecting Shelf Distributions — Order number V-1.1-2025-17 of the Minister of Finance
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 novembre 2025:
Loi modifiant principalement le Code de la sécurité routière afin d'introduire des dispositions relatives aux systèmes de détection et d'autres dispositions en matière de sécurité routière, SQ 2024, c 10
- Que soit fixée au 15 décembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 46 et 48. (Décret 1354-2025)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 12, 2025:
Act to amend mainly the Highway Safety Code to introduce provisions relating to detection systems and other highway safetyrelated provisions, SQ 2024, c 10
- Sections 46 and 48 in force December 15, 2025. (OC 1354-2025)
Sanctions
25 octobre 2025
- Loi nº 2, Loi visant principalement à instaurer la responsabilité collective quant à l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et à assurer la continuité de la prestation de ces services — Chapter No. 25
28 octobre 2025
- Loi nº 82, Loi concernant l'identité numérique nationale et modifiant d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 26
- Loi nº 99, Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées lors du point sur la situation économique et financière du Québec du 21 novembre 2024 et du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 ainsi qu'à certaines autres mesures — Chapitre nº 27
- Loi nº 101, Loi visant l'amélioration de certaines lois du travail — Chapitre nº 28
30 octobre 2025
- Loi nº 94, Loi visant notamment à renforcer la laïcité dans le réseau de l'éducation et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 29
- Loi nº 112, Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d'Suvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada — Chapitre nº 30
4 novembre 2025
- Loi nº 191, Loi modifiant la Loi sur le Cercle des ex-parlementaires de l'Assemblée nationale du Québec — Chapitre nº 31
12 novembre 2025
- Loi nº 4, Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 et modifiant d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 32
- Loi nº 104, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions afin notamment de donner suite à certaines demandes du milieu municipal — Chapitre nº 33
Assents
October 25, 2025
- Bill 2, An Act mainly to establish collective responsibility with respect to improvement of access to medical services and to ensure continuity of provision of those services — Chapter No. 25
October 28, 2025
- Bill 82, An Act respecting the national digital identity and amending other provisions — Chapter No. 26
- Bill 99, An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Update on Québec's Economic and Financial Situation presented on 21 November 2024 and in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2025 and to certain other measures — Chapter No. 27
- Bill 101, An Act to improve certain labour laws — Chapter No. 28
October 30, 2025
- Bill 94, An Act to, in particular, reinforce laicity in the education network and to amend various legislative provisions — Chapter No. 29
- Bill 112, An Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada — Chapter No. 30
November 4, 2025
- Bill 191, An Act to amend the Act respecting the Cercle des ex-parlementaires de l'Assemblée nationale du Québec — Chapter No. 31
November 12, 2025
- Bill 4, An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 25 March 2025 and amending other provisions — Chapter No. 32
- Bill 104, An Act to amend various provisions in particular to follow up on certain requests from the municipal sector — Chapter No. 33
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 octobre 2025:
Commission des institutions
- Consultation générale — Sur le projet de loi no 1, Loi constitutionnelle de 2025 sur le Québec
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 24, 2025:
Committee on Institutions
- General consultation — On the document entitled Bill 1, Québec Constitution Act, 2025
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|24
|The Saskatchewan Internal Trade Promotion Act
|25
|The Income Tax (Miscellaneous) Amendment Act, 2025
|26
|The Miscellaneous Statutes Repeal Act, 2025
|27
|The Statute Law Amendment Act, 2025
|28
|The Public Libraries Amendment Act, 2025
|29
|The Tailgating Act
|30
|The Inter-jurisdictional Support Orders Amendment Act, 2025
|31
|The Defamation Act
|32
|The Defamation Consequential Amendments Act, 2025
|33
|The Credit Union Amendment Act, 2025
|34
|The Cyberstalking and Coercive Control Act
|35
|The Mineral Resources Amendment Act, 2025
|36
|The Change of Name Amendment
Act, 2025
|37
|The Vital Statistics Amendment Act, 2025
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, Novembre 7, 2025:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 87/2025
|The Securities (Miscellaneous) Amendment Regulations, 2025
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2025:
The Pharmacy and Pharmacy Disciplines Act
- Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals — Regulatory Bylaw amendments
Yukon / Yukon
