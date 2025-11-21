Legislative Update Report No. 2025-21 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Senate / Sénat

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 5, 2025:

Customs Tariff

Employment Insurance Act

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 1, 2025:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

Fisheries Act

Explosives Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 8, 2025:

Food and Drugs Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1, SC 2024, c 17

One Canadian Economy Act, SC 2025, c 2

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 25, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 1, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 25, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 1, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 8, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 8, 2025:

Copyright Board

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2025:

Insurance Act

Real Property Governance Act

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

October 28, 2025

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2025:

Securities Act

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 9, 2025:

Food Safety Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 16, 2025:

Property Transfer Tax Act

Securities Act

Amends BC Regs 235/2012 — Multilateral Instrument 51-105 Issuers Quoted in the U.S. Over-the-Counter Markets 59/2008 — National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements 370/2005 — National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions 227/2009 — National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions 110/2004 — National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations 327/2008 — National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings 57/2008 — National Instrument 52-110 Audit Committees 241/2005 — National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices 21/2008 — National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids 1/2000 — National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 23, 2025:

Court Rules Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 7, 2025:

Energy Resource Activities Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 14, 2025:

Environmental Management Act

Amends BC Regs 210/2007 — Code of Practice for Soil Amendments 375/96 — Contaminated Sites Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 21, 2025:

Utilities Commission Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 28, 2025:

Credit Union Incorporation Act

Drinking Water Protection Act

Energy Resource Activities Act

Environmental Management Act

Financial Institutions Act

Insurance Corporation Act

Offence Act

Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 16, 2025:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c. 10

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 7, 2025:

Mental Health Amendment Act, 2022, SBC 2022, c. 17

Royal Assents

October 30, 2025

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Change of Name Amendment Act (2), SM 2024, c 16

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 5, 2025:

An Act to Amend the Community Funding Act, SNB 2025, c 28

An Act to Amend the Motor Vehicle Act, SNB 2025, c 7

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 33 Technical Safety Statutes Amendment Act 34 Trespass to Property Act 35 Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

No entries for this issue

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 31 Marriage Amendment Act, 2025 60 Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025 68 Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025 (No. 2)

Regulations / Règlements

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 247/25 Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 235/25 On-Site And Excess Soil Management, amending O Reg 406/19 O Reg 236/25 Records of Site Condition — Part XV.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 153/04 O Reg 237/25 General — Waste Management, amending Reg 347 of RRO 1990

Land Transfer Tax Act

O Reg 250/25 Tax Payable under Subsection 2 (2.1) of the Act by Foreign Entities and Taxable Trustees, amending O Reg 182/17

Midwifery Act, 1991

O Reg 244/25 Designated Drugs and Substances, amending O Reg 188/24

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 248/25 Electricity Infrastructure — Designated Broadband Projects, amending O Reg 410/22

Planning Act

O Reg 246/25 Zoning Order — City of Toronto

Professional Engineers Act

O Reg 238/25 General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992, SO 1992, c 23

October 23, 2025

Policy proposal to regulate additional sewage systems under the Building Code to support construction of on-farm worker housing — Comments by December 7, 2025

Development Charges Act, 1997

October 23, 2025

Changes to the Development Charges Act, 1997 to Enhance Standardization and Streamlining of the Development Charge (DC) Framework — Comments by November 22, 2025

October 24, 2025

Implementing Reforms to the Development Charges Framework — Comments by November 23, 2025

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

October 23, 2025

Streamlining environmental permissions for sewage works servicing on-farm worker housing — Comments by December 7, 2025

Ministry of Energy and Mines

October 27, 2025

Review of Ontario's Electricity Distribution Sector — Comments by December 26, 2025

November 4, 2025

Interruptible Rate Program — Comments by December 4, 2025

Occupational Health and Safety Act

October 24, 2025

Proposed new Administrative Monetary Penalty Regulation under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) — Comments by November 7, 2025

October 24, 2025

Potential regulatory requirements governing a proposed new Defibrillator Reimbursement Program, if Bill 30, the Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025, becomes law — Comments by November 7, 2025

October 24, 2025

If Bill 30, the Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025, passes, proposed new regulation under the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) to recognize Chief Prevention Officer (CPO)-accredited Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (HSMSs) as Equivalent — Comments by November 7, 2025

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

October 29, 2025

Enhancing Transmission Capacity North of Dryden – The Red Lake Transmission Project — Comments by December 13, 2025

Ontario Water Resources Act, RSO 1990

October 23, 2025

Proposal to amend the Ontario Water Resources Act to enable the regulation of additional sewage systems under the Building Code to support construction of on-farm worker housing — Comments by November 22, 2025

Planning Act, RSO 1990

October 23, 2025

Proposed Changes to the Planning Act (Schedule 10 of Bill 60 — the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025) — Comments by November 22, 2025

Orders In Council

More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 21

Schedule 10, sections 7-10, 11(5), 14, being the Supporting Growth and Housing in York and Durham Regions Act, 2022, in force October 31, 2025 (OIC 1375/2025)

Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025, SO 2025, c 9

Schedule 4, sections 4, 6, 9(2), which amend the Development Charges Act, 1997, in force November 3, 2025 (OIC 1373/2025)

Royal Assents

November 3, 2025

Bill 56, Building a More Competitive Economy Act, 2025 — Chapter No. 11

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, November 8, 2025:

Ontario Securities Commission

Amendments Related to the Senior Tier of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Cboe Canada Inc. and AQSE Growth Market Name Changes, and Majority Voting Form of Proxy Requirements

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 23 An Act to Amend the Regulated Health Professions Act 24 An Act to Repeal the Crown Building Corporation Act 25 An Act to Repeal the Chiropractic Act 26 An Act to Amend the Children's Law Act 27 Financial and Consumer Services Statutes Amendment Act 28 An Act to Amend the Off-Highway Vehicle Act 29 Intestate Succession Act 30 Presumption of Death Act 31 Wills Act 32 An Act to Amend the Early Learning and Child Care Act 102 An Act to Amend the Prince Edward Island Lands Protection Act (No.2)

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, November 1, 2025:

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2025-978 Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Regulations, amendment

Securities Act

EC2025-979 Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 2 Loi visant principalement à instaurer la responsabilité collective quant à l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et à assurer la continuité de la prestation de ces services 3 Loi visant à améliorer la transparence, la gouvernance et le processus démocratique de diverses associations en milieu de travail 4 Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 et modifiant d'autres dispositions 6 Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées à l'occasion du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 et à certaines autres mesures 7 Loi visant à réduire la bureaucratie, à accroître l'efficacité de l'État et à renforcer l'imputabilité des hauts fonctionnaires 8 Loi concernant l'entrée en vigueur de la Loi visant à considérer davantage les besoins de la population en cas de grève ou de lock-out

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 2 An Act mainly to establish collective responsibility with respect to improvement of access to medical services and to ensure continuity of provision of those services 3 An Act to improve the transparency, governance and democratic process of various associations in the workplace 4 An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 25 March 2025 and amending other provisions 6 An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2025 and to certain other measures 7 An Act to reduce bureaucracy, increase state efficiency and reinforce the accountability of senior public servants 8 An Act concerning the coming into force of the Act to give greater consideration to the needs of the population in the event of a strike or a lock-out

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 novembre 2025:

Loi sur l'aide financière aux études

Décret 1277-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'aide financière aux études

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

Décret 1281-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 13-102 sur les droits relatifs au système

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 novembre 2025:

Loi sur l'assurance maladie Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Décret 1313-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la

Code des professions

Décret 1316-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les diplômes délivrés par les établissements d'enseignement désignés qui donnent droit aux permis et aux certificats de spécialistes des ordres professionnels

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 5, 2025:

Act respecting financial assistance for education expenses

OC 1277-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financial assistance for education expenses

Securities Act

OC 1281-2025 Regulation to amend Regulation 13-102 respecting System Fees

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 12, 2025:

Health Insurance Act

OC 1313-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act

Professional Code

OC 1316-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the diplomas issued by designated educational institutions which give access to permits or specialist's certificates of professional orders

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 octobre 2025:

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des évaluateurs agréés

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des membres de l'Ordre professionnel des technologistes médicaux du Québec

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement concernant les mesures pour prévenir ou faire cesser une situation de violence à caractère sexuel

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 novembre 2025:

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des géologues

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 novembre 2025:

Loi favorisant l'accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée

Règlement sur les services médicaux que peut exiger un assureur ou un administrateur de régime d'avantages sociaux

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 29, 2025:

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered appraisers

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of the members of the Ordre professionnel des technologistes médicaux du Québec

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation respecting the measures to prevent or put a stop to sexual violence

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 5, 2025:

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of geologists

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 12, 2025:

Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services

Regulation respecting the medical services that may be required by an insurer or an employee benefit plan administrator

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 5 novembre 2025:

Code de procédure civile

AM 2025-5475 Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec (Gatineau) — Arrêté numéro 2025-5475 du ministre de la Justice AM 2025-5476 Districts dans lesquels la médiation est obligatoire et ceux dans lesquels l'arbitrage est offert aux parties à la division des petites créances de la Cour du Québec (Pontiac) — Arrêté numéro 2025-5476 du ministre de la Justice

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2025-17 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 44-102 sur le placement de titres au moyen d'un prospectus préalable — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2025-17 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 5, 2025:

Code of Civil Procedure

MO 2025-5475 Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec (Gatineau) — Order 2025-5475 of the Minister of Justice MO 2025-5476 Districts in which mediation is mandatory and those in which arbitration is offered to the parties at the Small Claims Division of the Court of Québec (Pontiac) — Order 2025-5476 of the Minister of Justice

Securities Act

MO 2025-17 Regulation to amend Regulation 44-102 respecting Shelf Distributions — Order number V-1.1-2025-17 of the Minister of Finance

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 novembre 2025:

Loi modifiant principalement le Code de la sécurité routière afin d'introduire des dispositions relatives aux systèmes de détection et d'autres dispositions en matière de sécurité routière, SQ 2024, c 10

Que soit fixée au 15 décembre 2025 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions des articles 46 et 48. (Décret 1354-2025)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 12, 2025:

Act to amend mainly the Highway Safety Code to introduce provisions relating to detection systems and other highway safetyrelated provisions, SQ 2024, c 10

Sections 46 and 48 in force December 15, 2025. (OC 1354-2025)

Sanctions

25 octobre 2025

Loi nº 2, Loi visant principalement à instaurer la responsabilité collective quant à l'amélioration de l'accès aux services médicaux et à assurer la continuité de la prestation de ces services — Chapter No. 25

28 octobre 2025

Loi nº 82, Loi concernant l'identité numérique nationale et modifiant d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 26

Loi nº 99, Loi donnant suite à des mesures fiscales annoncées lors du point sur la situation économique et financière du Québec du 21 novembre 2024 et du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 ainsi qu'à certaines autres mesures — Chapitre nº 27

Loi nº 101, Loi visant l'amélioration de certaines lois du travail — Chapitre nº 28

30 octobre 2025

Loi nº 94, Loi visant notamment à renforcer la laïcité dans le réseau de l'éducation et modifiant diverses dispositions législatives — Chapitre nº 29

Loi nº 112, Loi favorisant le commerce des produits et la mobilité de la main-d'Suvre en provenance des autres provinces et des territoires du Canada — Chapitre nº 30

4 novembre 2025

Loi nº 191, Loi modifiant la Loi sur le Cercle des ex-parlementaires de l'Assemblée nationale du Québec — Chapitre nº 31

12 novembre 2025

Loi nº 4, Loi concernant la mise en Suvre de certaines dispositions du discours sur le budget du 25 mars 2025 et modifiant d'autres dispositions — Chapitre nº 32

Loi nº 104, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions afin notamment de donner suite à certaines demandes du milieu municipal — Chapitre nº 33

Assents

October 25, 2025

Bill 2, An Act mainly to establish collective responsibility with respect to improvement of access to medical services and to ensure continuity of provision of those services — Chapter No. 25

October 28, 2025

Bill 82, An Act respecting the national digital identity and amending other provisions — Chapter No. 26

Bill 99, An Act to give effect to fiscal measures announced in the Update on Québec's Economic and Financial Situation presented on 21 November 2024 and in the Budget Speech delivered on 25 March 2025 and to certain other measures — Chapter No. 27

Bill 101, An Act to improve certain labour laws — Chapter No. 28

October 30, 2025

Bill 94, An Act to, in particular, reinforce laicity in the education network and to amend various legislative provisions — Chapter No. 29

Bill 112, An Act to facilitate the trade of goods and the mobility of labour from the other provinces and the territories of Canada — Chapter No. 30

November 4, 2025

Bill 191, An Act to amend the Act respecting the Cercle des ex-parlementaires de l'Assemblée nationale du Québec — Chapter No. 31

November 12, 2025

Bill 4, An Act respecting the implementation of certain provisions of the Budget Speech of 25 March 2025 and amending other provisions — Chapter No. 32

Bill 104, An Act to amend various provisions in particular to follow up on certain requests from the municipal sector — Chapter No. 33

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 octobre 2025:

Commission des institutions

Consultation générale — Sur le projet de loi no 1, Loi constitutionnelle de 2025 sur le Québec

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 24, 2025:

Committee on Institutions

General consultation — On the document entitled Bill 1, Québec Constitution Act, 2025

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 24 The Saskatchewan Internal Trade Promotion Act 25 The Income Tax (Miscellaneous) Amendment Act, 2025 26 The Miscellaneous Statutes Repeal Act, 2025 27 The Statute Law Amendment Act, 2025 28 The Public Libraries Amendment Act, 2025 29 The Tailgating Act 30 The Inter-jurisdictional Support Orders Amendment Act, 2025 31 The Defamation Act 32 The Defamation Consequential Amendments Act, 2025 33 The Credit Union Amendment Act, 2025 34 The Cyberstalking and Coercive Control Act 35 The Mineral Resources Amendment Act, 2025 36 The Change of Name Amendment

Act, 2025 37 The Vital Statistics Amendment Act, 2025

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, Novembre 7, 2025:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 87/2025 The Securities (Miscellaneous) Amendment Regulations, 2025

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2025:

The Pharmacy and Pharmacy Disciplines Act

Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals — Regulatory Bylaw amendments

Yukon / Yukon