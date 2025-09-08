Garage Secures US$13.5 Million To Modernize Emergency Equipment Procurement

Garage, an online marketplace for emergency vehicles and equipment used by fire and EMS departments, announced a US$13.5 million Series A funding round led by Infinity Ventures. The round also included participation from Y Combinator, Initialized Capital, Benchstrength, Wayfinder Ventures and FJ Labs, bringing Garage's total funding to US$18 million.

Garage was founded by Martin Hunt and Alaz Sengul with a straightforward mission: make it easier for public agencies to buy and sell critical equipment while working under tight budgets. The company's marketplace covers both apparatus and loose equipment, including engines, ladders, tankers, brush trucks, command units, turnout gear, radios, nozzles, helmets, and more. To simplify procurement and resale, the platform offers AI-driven appraisals, instant freight quotes, secure payments and auction options. Today, local governments, fire departments and small businesses in all 50 states are using the platform.

In the United States, many government agencies still rely on outdated online auction sites, Facebook groups, and classified ads in newspapers when looking for used gear. By connecting buyers and sellers nationwide, Garage aims to help local governments sell underutilized equipment to recover funds and buy gear that would normally be out of reach due to tight budgets.

With its latest round of funding, Garage prepares to expand its reach and further streamline procurement for local governments nationwide.

