ARTICLE
27 August 2025

Legislative Update Report No. 2025-16 - Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

OH
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 08/07 to 08/20
Canada Government, Public Sector
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, August 13, 2025:

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

SOR/2025-158 Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-154 Steel Goods and Aluminum Goods Surtax Order
SOR/2025-155 Order Amending the Order Imposing a Surtax on the Importation of Certain Steel Goods

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2025-156 Order Amending the Import Control List (2025-1)

Financial Administration Act

SI/2025-92 Order Designating the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities as the Appropriate Minister for the Canada Lands Company Limited for the Purposes of the Financial Administration Act

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2025-157 Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Certain Wildlife Species of Red Knot and Four Other Wildlife Species)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 9, 2025:

Plant Breeders' Rights Act

  • Regulations Amending the Plant Breeders' Rights Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 9, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 22175
  • Update to Canadian Ambient Air Quality Standards for fine particulate matter

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-006-025 — Release of RSS-247, Issue 4

Pilotage Act

  • Interim Order Respecting Area 4 of the Pacific Pilotage Authority Region

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 9, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Expiry review RR-2025-002 — Notice of expiry review of order — Concrete reinforcing bar

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 16, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Steel strapping — Decision

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — TransCanada Energy Sales Ltd

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Expiry review RR-2025-003 — Notice of expiry review of order — Hot-rolled carbon steel plate and high-strength low-alloy steel plate
  • File PR-2025-016 — Notice of inquiry — Language training services

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2025:

Personal Directives Act

Alta Reg 192/2025 Personal Directives (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

Water Act

Alta Reg 191/2025 Water (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

Workers' Compensation Act

Alta Reg 188/2025 Workers' Compensation Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

  • No entries for this issue

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Real Estate Services Act

Man Reg 66/2025 Regulation to amend the Real Estate Services Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Land Titles Act

NB Reg 2025-30 NB Reg 2000-39, amendment

Prescription Drug Payment Act

NB Reg 2025-31 NB Reg 84-170, amendment

Nursing Homes Act

NB Reg 2025-33 NB Reg 85-187, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 20, 2025:

An Act to Amend the Mental Health Act, SNB 2025, c 19

  • Paragraphs 4(c), 4(d) and 4(e); sections 21, 22 and 24; subparagraph 45(g)(i); and paragraphs 45(h) and 45(i) in force August 1, 2025.
  • Sections 1 to 3; paragraphs 4(a) and 4(b); sections 5 to 20; section 23; sections 25 to 44; paragraphs 45(a) to 45(f); subparagraph 45(g)(ii); and sections 46 to 75 in force September 30, 2025.

An Act to Amend the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission Act, SNB 2025, c 21

  • Act in force September 1, 2025.

An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act, SNB 2025, c 2

  • Act in force August 1, 2025.

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Pharmacy Act, 2024

NLR 82/25 Pharmacy Regulations, 2024 (Amendment)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

An Act to Amend the Animal Health and Protection Act, SNL 2024, c 18

  • Act in force August 8, 2025. (NLR 64/25)

Aquaculture Act, 2023, SNL 2023, c A-13.1

  • Act in force August 8, 2025. (NLR 69/25)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 8, 2025:

Environment Act

NS Reg 141/2025 Lake Major Watershed Protected Water Area Regulations — replacement

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg 146/2025 Dietetics Regulations
NS Reg 148/2025 Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Regulations
NS Reg 150/2025 Physiotherapy Regulations
NS Reg 152/2025 Respiratory Therapy Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 8, 2025:

Fisheries and Coastal Resources Act, SNS 2019, c 31

  • Section 1 in force July 29, 2025. (NS Reg 153/2025)

Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15

  • Section 185 in force August 20, 2025. (NS Reg 145/2025)
  • Section 178 in force September 15, 2025. (NS Reg 147/2025)
  • Section 198 in force September 5, 2025. (NS Reg 149/2025)
  • Section 200 in force November 1, 2025. (NS Reg 151/2025)

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 173/25 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 177/25 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Performance Standards, amending O Reg 241/19
O Reg 178/25 Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Quantification, Reporting and Verification, amending O Reg 390/18

Ontario Water Resources Act

O Reg 179/25 Water Taking and Transfer, amending O Reg 387/04

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Aggregate Resources Act, RSO 1990

August 8, 2025
Updating and modernization of operational policies supporting the delivery of the provincial Aggregate Resources Act program — Comments by September 25, 2025

Medicine Act, 1991

August 15, 2025
College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) General Regulation 865/93 (Registration) made under the Medicine Act, 1991 — Comments by September 29, 2025

Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement

August 14, 2025
Use of Promotional and other Engagement Activities to Increase Participation in Ontario Public Sector Procurements — Comments by September 15, 2025

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

August 8, 2025
Consultation on the Future of Community Natural Gas Expansion — Comments by September 22, 2025

Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004

August 15, 2025
Amendment of Regulation O Reg 329/04 (General) made under the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004 (PHIPA) to support a digital health identifier (DHI) and access to personal health information held in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) — Comments by October 15, 2025

Planning Act, RSO 1990

August 12, 2025
Proposed Updates to the Projection Methodology Guideline to support the implementation of the Provincial Planning Statement, 2024 (PPS, 2024) — Comments by October 11, 2025

August 13, 2025
Empowering the Township of Carling and Municipality of McDougall to make decisions on certain matters under the Planning Act — Comments by September 27, 2025

Proposed Geologic Carbon Storage Act
Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act

August 12, 2025
Regulatory Proposals under the Proposed Geologic Carbon Storage Act — Comments by September 26, 2025

Orders In Council

Electricity Act, 1998, SO 1998, c 15

  • Minister's Directive to: The Independent Electricity System Operator (OIC 1022/2025)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, August 16, 2025:

An Act to Amend the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission Act, SPEI 2024, c 61

  • Act in force September 1, 2025.

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 août 2025:

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

  • Règlement sur l'accès aux services chirurgicaux

Loi sur la fiscalité municipale

  • Règlement définissant les expressions «appareils robotisés » et « entreposage commercial »

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 20, 2025:

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

  • Regulation respecting access to surgical services

Act respecting municipal taxation

  • Minister of Municipal Affairs Regulation to define the terms "robotic devices" and "commercial warehousing"

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 8, 2025:

The Physical Therapist Act, 1998

  • Saskatchewan College of Physical Therapy Regulatory Bylaw — Provisional Membership and Exams

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2025:

Consumers Protection Act

YOIC 2025/135 Collection Agents Regulation

Insurance Act

YOIC 2025/136 Regulation to amend the Insurance Regulations (2025)

Real Estate Agents Act

YOIC 2025/138 Real Estate Agents' Licensing Regulations (2025)

Enduring Power of Attorney Act

YOIC 2025/148 Enduring Power of Attorney Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2025:

Community Services Statute Law Amendment Act (2023), SY 2023, c 3

  • Act in force July 3, 2025. (OIC 2025/134)

Enduring Powers of Attorney and Related Amendments Act (2020), SY 2020, c 12

  • Act in force July 31, 2025. (OIC 2025/147)

