Legislative Update Report No. 2025-16 - Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 08/07 to 08/20
In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, August 13, 2025:
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
|SOR/2025-158
|Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2025-154
|Steel Goods and Aluminum Goods Surtax Order
|SOR/2025-155
|Order Amending the Order Imposing a Surtax on the Importation of Certain Steel Goods
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2025-156
|Order Amending the Import Control List (2025-1)
Financial Administration Act
|SI/2025-92
|Order Designating the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities as the Appropriate Minister for the Canada Lands Company Limited for the Purposes of the Financial Administration Act
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2025-157
|Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Certain Wildlife Species of Red Knot and Four Other Wildlife Species)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 9, 2025:
Plant Breeders' Rights Act
- Regulations Amending the Plant Breeders' Rights Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 9, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22175
- Update to Canadian Ambient Air Quality Standards for fine particulate matter
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-006-025 — Release of RSS-247, Issue 4
Pilotage Act
- Interim Order Respecting Area 4 of the Pacific Pilotage Authority Region
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 9, 2025:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2025-002 — Notice of expiry review of order — Concrete reinforcing bar
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 16, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Steel strapping — Decision
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — TransCanada Energy Sales Ltd
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2025-003 — Notice of expiry review of order — Hot-rolled carbon steel plate and high-strength low-alloy steel plate
- File PR-2025-016 — Notice of inquiry — Language training services
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2025:
Personal Directives Act
|Alta Reg 192/2025
|Personal Directives (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Water Act
|Alta Reg 191/2025
|Water (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Workers' Compensation Act
|Alta Reg 188/2025
|Workers' Compensation Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
- No entries for this issue
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Real Estate Services Act
|Man Reg 66/2025
|Regulation to amend the Real Estate Services Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Land Titles Act
|NB Reg 2025-30
|NB Reg 2000-39, amendment
Prescription Drug Payment Act
|NB Reg 2025-31
|NB Reg 84-170, amendment
Nursing Homes Act
|NB Reg 2025-33
|NB Reg 85-187, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 20, 2025:
An Act to Amend the Mental Health Act, SNB 2025, c 19
- Paragraphs 4(c), 4(d) and 4(e); sections 21, 22 and 24; subparagraph 45(g)(i); and paragraphs 45(h) and 45(i) in force August 1, 2025.
- Sections 1 to 3; paragraphs 4(a) and 4(b); sections 5 to 20; section 23; sections 25 to 44; paragraphs 45(a) to 45(f); subparagraph 45(g)(ii); and sections 46 to 75 in force September 30, 2025.
An Act to Amend the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission Act, SNB 2025, c 21
- Act in force September 1, 2025.
An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act, SNB 2025, c 2
- Act in force August 1, 2025.
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Pharmacy Act, 2024
|NLR 82/25
|Pharmacy Regulations, 2024 (Amendment)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
An Act to Amend the Animal Health and Protection Act, SNL 2024, c 18
- Act in force August 8, 2025. (NLR 64/25)
Aquaculture Act, 2023, SNL 2023, c A-13.1
- Act in force August 8, 2025. (NLR 69/25)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 8, 2025:
Environment Act
|NS Reg 141/2025
|Lake Major Watershed Protected Water Area Regulations — replacement
Regulated Health Professions Act
|NS Reg 146/2025
|Dietetics Regulations
|NS Reg 148/2025
|Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Regulations
|NS Reg 150/2025
|Physiotherapy Regulations
|NS Reg 152/2025
|Respiratory Therapy Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 8, 2025:
Fisheries and Coastal Resources Act, SNS 2019, c 31
- Section 1 in force July 29, 2025. (NS Reg 153/2025)
Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15
- Section 185 in force August 20, 2025. (NS Reg 145/2025)
- Section 178 in force September 15, 2025. (NS Reg 147/2025)
- Section 198 in force September 5, 2025. (NS Reg 149/2025)
- Section 200 in force November 1, 2025. (NS Reg 151/2025)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 173/25
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 177/25
|Greenhouse Gas Emissions Performance Standards, amending O Reg 241/19
|O Reg 178/25
|Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Quantification, Reporting and Verification, amending O Reg 390/18
Ontario Water Resources Act
|O Reg 179/25
|Water Taking and Transfer, amending O Reg 387/04
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Aggregate Resources Act, RSO 1990
August 8, 2025
Updating and modernization of operational policies supporting the delivery of the provincial Aggregate Resources Act program — Comments by September 25, 2025
Medicine Act, 1991
August 15, 2025
College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) General Regulation 865/93 (Registration) made under the Medicine Act, 1991 — Comments by September 29, 2025
Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement
August 14, 2025
Use of Promotional and other Engagement Activities to Increase Participation in Ontario Public Sector Procurements — Comments by September 15, 2025
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
August 8, 2025
Consultation on the Future of Community Natural Gas Expansion — Comments by September 22, 2025
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
August 15, 2025
Amendment of Regulation O Reg 329/04 (General) made under the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004 (PHIPA) to support a digital health identifier (DHI) and access to personal health information held in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) — Comments by October 15, 2025
Planning Act, RSO 1990
August 12, 2025
Proposed Updates to the Projection Methodology Guideline to support the implementation of the Provincial Planning Statement, 2024 (PPS, 2024) — Comments by October 11, 2025
August 13, 2025
Empowering the Township of Carling and Municipality of McDougall to make decisions on certain matters under the Planning Act — Comments by September 27, 2025
Proposed Geologic Carbon Storage Act
Oil, Gas and Salt Resources Act
August 12, 2025
Regulatory Proposals under the Proposed Geologic Carbon Storage Act — Comments by September 26, 2025
Orders In Council
Electricity Act, 1998, SO 1998, c 15
- Minister's Directive to: The Independent Electricity System Operator (OIC 1022/2025)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, August 16, 2025:
An Act to Amend the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission Act, SPEI 2024, c 61
- Act in force September 1, 2025.
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 20 août 2025:
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux
- Règlement sur l'accès aux services chirurgicaux
Loi sur la fiscalité municipale
- Règlement définissant les expressions «appareils robotisés » et « entreposage commercial »
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 20, 2025:
Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system
- Regulation respecting access to surgical services
Act respecting municipal taxation
- Minister of Municipal Affairs Regulation to define the terms "robotic devices" and "commercial warehousing"
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 8, 2025:
The Physical Therapist Act, 1998
- Saskatchewan College of Physical Therapy Regulatory Bylaw — Provisional Membership and Exams
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2025:
Consumers Protection Act
|YOIC 2025/135
|Collection Agents Regulation
Insurance Act
|YOIC 2025/136
|Regulation to amend the Insurance Regulations (2025)
Real Estate Agents Act
|YOIC 2025/138
|Real Estate Agents' Licensing Regulations (2025)
Enduring Power of Attorney Act
|YOIC 2025/148
|Enduring Power of Attorney Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2025:
Community Services Statute Law Amendment Act (2023), SY 2023, c 3
- Act in force July 3, 2025. (OIC 2025/134)
Enduring Powers of Attorney and Related Amendments Act (2020), SY 2020, c 12
- Act in force July 31, 2025. (OIC 2025/147)
