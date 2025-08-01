Legislative Update Report No. 2025-14 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 07/10 to 07/23

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, July 16, 2025:

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-147 Order Amending the China Surtax Remission Order (2024) and the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025) SOR/2025-148 Order Imposing a Surtax on the Importation of Certain Steel Goods

Employment Insurance Act

SOR/2025-150 Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2025-149 Order Amending the Import Control List

Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act

SI/2025-90 Order Designating the Minister of Transport as the Minister for the Purposes of the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act

Building Canada Act

SI/2025-89 Order Designating the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada as the Minister for the Purposes of the Building Canada Act

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 12, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22106

Species at Risk Act

Description of Ivory Gull critical habitat in the Naujavaat Bird Sanctuary

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-004-25 — Publication of BPR-2, Issue 4

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 19, 2025:

Environment, Dept. of the

Public consultation in preparation for the 20th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice with respect to the implementation framework for the right to a healthy environment (subsection 5.1(4) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of the Plan of Priorities (subsection 73(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Publication of the strategy to replace, reduce or refine vertebrate animal testing under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 12, 2025:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Trafigura Canada Limited

Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act

Petroleum-related Call for Bids No. NS25-1P

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2025-005

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Compliance and enforcement orders

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 19, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Cast iron soil pipe — Decision

Certain carbon and alloy steel wire — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2025-013 — Notice of inquiry Security services

Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-002 — Notice of determination — Steel strapping

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2025:

Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act

Alta Reg 155/2025 Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Amendment Regulation

Health Professions Act

Alta Reg 151/2025 Health Professions Restricted Activity Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 10

Section 25(1), (2)(b)(viii) and (ix), (c) and (d) and (3) to (10), which amends Health Information Act, in force July 23, 2025 (OIC 261/2025)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, July 15, 2025:

Securities Act

Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds

Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 15, 2025:

Coal Act

BC Reg 103/2025 Amends BC Regs

280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

171/2011 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

395/2012 — Coal Land Reserve Regulation

Financial Institutions Act

BC Reg 116/2025 Amends BC Reg 366/2007 — Insurer Exemption Regulation BC Reg 117/2025 Amends BC Regs

330/90 — Investment and Lending Regulation

566/2004 — Contravention of Prescribed Provisions Regulation

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 119/2025 Amends BC Reg 4/99 — Film and Television Tax Credit Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 102/2025 Repeals BC Reg 476/76 BC Reg 103/2025 Amends BC Regs

280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

171/2011 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation

397/2012 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

Mortgage Brokers Act

BC Reg 108/2025 Repeals BC Reg 100/73 — Mortgage Brokers Act Regulations

Mortgage Services Act

BC Reg 109/2025 Enacts Mortgage Services Regulation BC Reg 110/2025 Enacts Mortgage Services Rules

Offence Act

BC Reg 112/2025 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 123/2025 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 107/2025 Amends BC Reg 2/2000 — National Instrument 81‐102 Investment Funds

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 22, 2025:

Climate Change Accountability Act

BC Reg 127/2025 Amends BC Reg 392/2008 — Carbon Neutral Government Regulation

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 261/93 — Small Claims Rules

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

Evidence Act

BC Reg 136/2025 Amends BC Reg 363/95 — Designation Regulation

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 155/2012 — Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Regulation

Health Care (Consent) and Care Facility (Admission) Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 20/2000 — Health Care Consent Regulation

Health Care Costs Recovery Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 397/2008 — Health Care Costs Recovery Regulation

Health Professions and Occupations Act

BC Reg 125/2025 Repeals BC Reg 222/2023 — Health Professions and Occupations Transitional Regulation

Enacts Health Professions and Occupations Transitional Regulation (No. 2) BC Reg 126/2025 Repeals BC Reg 270/2008 — Health Professions Designation and Amalgamation Regulation

Enacts Health Professions and Occupations Regulation BC Reg 129/2025 Repeals BC Reg 275/2008 — Health Professions General Regulation

Enacts Regulated Health Practitioners Regulation BC Reg 130/2025 Repeals BC Regs

414/2008 — Chiropractors Regulation

280/2008 — Massage Therapists Regulation

282/2008 — Naturopathic Physicians Regulation

290/2008 — Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists Regulation

Enacts Complementary Health Professionals Regulation BC Reg 131/2025 Repeals BC Regs

279/2008 — Dietitians Regulation

286/2008 — Occupational Therapists Regulation

118/2010 — Opticians Regulation

33/2009 — Optometrists Regulation

288/2008 — Physical Therapists Regulation

289/2008 — Psychologists Regulation

413/2008 — Speech and Hearing Health Professionals Regulation

Enacts Health and Care Professionals Regulation BC Reg 132/2025 Repeals BC Regs

416/2008 — Medical Practitioners Regulation

214/2010 — Podiatrists Regulation

Enacts Medical, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Professionals Regulation BC Reg 133/2025 Repeals BC Regs

281/2008 — Midwives Regulation

224/2015 — Nurses (Licensed Practical) Regulation

284/2008 — Nurses (Registered) and Nurse Practitioners Regulation

227/2015 — Nurses (Registered Psychiatric) Regulation

Enacts Nurses and Midwives Regulation BC Reg 134/2025 Repeals BC Regs

276/2008 — Dental Hygienists Regulation

32/2020 — Dental Technicians Regulation

415/2008 — Dentists Regulation

277/2008 — Denturists Regulation

Enacts Oral Health Professionals Regulation BC Reg 135/2025 Repeals BC Reg 417/2008 — Pharmacists Regulation

Enacts Pharmacists Regulation

Home Owner Grant Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation

Hospital Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 121/97 — Hospital Act Regulation

Hospital Insurance Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 25/61 — Hospital Insurance Act Regulations

Insurance Premium Tax Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 154/2016 — Insurance Premium Tax Regulation

Insurance (Vehicle) Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Regs

59/2021 — Enhanced Accident Benefits Regulation

447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation

Laboratory Services Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 52/2015 — Laboratory Services Regulation

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation

Lobbyists Transparency Act

BC Reg 127/2025 Amends BC Reg 235/2019 — Lobbyists Transparency Regulation

Pension Benefits Standards Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 71/2015 — Pension Benefits Standards Regulation

Personal Information Protection Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 473/2003 — Personal Information Protection Act Regulations

Pharmaceutical Services Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Regs

328/2021 — Information Management Regulation

222/2014 — Provider Regulation

Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act

BC Reg 136/2025 Amends BC Reg 43/2018 — Pharmacy Operations General Regulation BC Reg 137/2025 Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation BC Reg 138/2025 Amends BC Reg 103/2023 — Drug Schedules (Limits on Sale) Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

Public Interest Disclosure Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 58/2022 — Government Body Designation (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 139/2025 Amends BC Regs

202/2016 — Multilateral Instrument 91-101 Derivatives: Product Determination

203/2016 — Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting

138/2023 — National Instrument 13-103 System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+)

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 128/2025 Amends BC Reg 136/2018 — Mental Disorder Presumption Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 15, 2025:

Finance Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 2

Section 164 in force July 14, 2025. (BC Reg 117/2025)

Financial Institutions Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2019, c 39

Section 19 in force January 1, 2026 and various provisions in force July 1, 2026. (BC Reg 104/2025)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 7

Sections 8 and 40 in force March 21, 2025. (BC Reg 104/2025)

Mortgage Services Act, SBC 2022, c 27

Various provisions in force July 14, 2025 and October 13, 2026. (BC Reg 108/2025)

Police Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 16

Various provisions in force July 14, 2025. (BC Reg 113/2025)

Various provisions in force September 1, 2025. (BC Reg 122/2025)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 22, 2025:

Health Professions and Occupations Act, SBC 2022, c 43

Various provisions in force April 1, 2026. (BC Reg 126/2025)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Personal Care Home Accountability Act (Various Acts Amended), SM 2023, c 42

Act in force August 1, 2025. (OIC 163/2025)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Species at Risk Act

NB Reg 2025-26 NB Reg 2013-38, amendment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Liquor Control Act

NLR 57/2025 Liquor Licensing Regulations (Amendment)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act and the Liquor Corporation Act, SNL 2024, c 9

Act in force July 15, 2025. (NLR 56/25)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 11, 2025:

Liquor Control Act

NS Reg 125/2025 Importing Alcoholic Beverages for Personal Use Regulations — replacement

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 11, 2025:

An Act Respecting Government Organization and Administration, SNS 2025, c 8

Sections 2 and 3 in force June 27, 2025. (NS Reg 127/2025)

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 153/25 Rules of the Small Claims Court, amending O Reg 258/98

Occupational Health and Safety Act

O Reg 157/25 Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91

Planning Act

O Reg 154/25 Restricted Areas — County of Ontario (Now the Regional Municipality of Durham), Township of Pickering (Now the City of Pickering), amending O Reg 102/72 O Reg 155/25 Restricted Areas — County of Ontario (Now the Regional Municipality of Durham), Township of Pickering (Now the City of Pickering), amending O Reg 102/72 O Reg 156/25 Restricted Areas — County of Ontario (Now the Regional Municipality of Durham), Township of Pickering (Now the City of Pickering), amending O Reg 102/72 O Reg 158/25 Zoning Order — Town of Innisfil, County of Simcoe O Reg 159/25 Zoning Order — City of Markham, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 169/21

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2022

July 15, 2025

Enabling Credit Unions to Raise Alternative Capital — Comments by August 29, 2025

Dentistry Act, 1991

July 17, 2025

Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario (RCDSO): General Regulation 205/94 made under the Dentistry Act, 1991 — Comments by September 2, 2025

Nursing Act, 1991

July 17, 2025

College of Nurses of Ontario: General Regulation 275/94 made under the Nursing Act, 1991 — Comments by September 2, 2025

Professional Geoscientists Act, 2000

July 14, 2025

Proposed changes to Ontario Regulation 324/16 ("Registration") made under the Professional Geoscientists Act, 2000 — Comments by August 28, 2025

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, July 19, 2025:

Ontario Securities Commission

Amendments to Ontario Securities Commission Rule 91-507 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting, Consequential Amendments to Ontario Securities Commission Rule 13-502 Fees, Changes to Companion Policy 91-507CP Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting and Companion Policy 91-506CP Derivatives: Product Determination

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 19, 2025:

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

EC2025-658 General Regulations, amendment

Real Property Tax Act

EC2025-693 Tax Credit Factor Regulations, amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

EC2025-694 Ticket Regulations, amendment

Environmental Protection Act

EC2025-696 Materials Stewardship and Recycling Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 12, 2025:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – September 2025

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 16 juillet 2025:

Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les droits et tarifs exigibles en vertu de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité dans les travaux d'aménagement forestier

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juillet 2025:

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les Inuit et les Naskapis

Règlement sur le Comité national sur la prestation des services de santé et des services sociaux en langue anglaise

Loi sur l'Autorité des marchés publics

Règlement modifiant le Règlement déterminant les droits exigibles des entreprises pour l'application du chapitre V.1 de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics relatif à l'intégrité des entreprises ainsi que les montants des sanctions administratives pécuniaires pouvant être imposées par l'Autorité des marchés publics

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 16, 2025:

Consumer Protection Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act

Money-Services Businesses Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fees and tariffs payable under the Money-Services Businesses Act

Act respecting occupational health and safety

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting health and safety in forest development work

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 23, 2025:

Act respecting the Autorité des marchés publics

Regulation to amend the Regulation to determine the fees payable by enterprises under Chapter V.1 of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies relating to the integrity of enterprises and the amounts of the monetary administrative penalties that may be imposed by the Autorité des marchés publics

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

Act respecting health services and social services for the Inuit and Naskapi

Regulation respecting the National Committee on the provision of health services and social services in the English language

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juillet 2025:

Loi concernant le Programme d'aide financière à l'investissement et instituant le Fonds de l'aide financière à l'investissement et des contrats spéciaux

AM 2025-15 Concernant des modifications aux conditions, modalités et caractéristiques du Programme d'aide financière à l'investissement applicable aux entreprises facturées au tarif «L» ainsi qu'aux entreprises consommatrices de grande puissance desservies par les réseaux autonomes — Arrêté numéro P-30.1.1-2025-15 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 23, 2025:

Act respecting the Financial Assistance for Investment Program and establishing the Special Contracts and Financial Assistance for Investment Fund

MO 2025-15 Amendments to the Conditions, terms and characteristics of the Financial Assistance for Investment Program applicable to enterprises billed at Rate L and enterprises that are large power consumers served by off-grid systems — Order P-30.1.1-2025-15 of the Minister of Finance

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 18, 2025:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 53/2025 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 45-110) Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Labour-sponsored Venture Capital Corporations Act

Sask Reg 54/2025 The Labour-sponsored Venture Capital Corporations Amendment Regulations, 2025

The Construction Codes Act

Sask Reg 58/2025 The Building Code (Derelict Buildings) Amendment Regulations, 2025

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2025:

The Dental Disciplines Act

The College of Dental Hygienists of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendments

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2025:

Environment Act

YOIC 2025/104 Regulation to amend the Air Emissions Regulations (2025)

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2025/121 Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Proposed ATAC Road and Buffer) (2025)

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2025/122 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Chasàn Chùa Territorial Park)

