Legislative Update Report No. 2025-14 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 07/10 to 07/23
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 16, 2025:
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2025-147
|Order Amending the China Surtax Remission Order (2024) and the United States Surtax Remission Order (2025)
|SOR/2025-148
|Order Imposing a Surtax on the Importation of Certain Steel Goods
Employment Insurance Act
|SOR/2025-150
|Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2025-149
|Order Amending the Import Control List
Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act
|SI/2025-90
|Order Designating the Minister of Transport as the Minister for the Purposes of the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act
Building Canada Act
|SI/2025-89
|Order Designating the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada as the Minister for the Purposes of the Building Canada Act
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 12, 2025:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22106
Species at Risk Act
- Description of Ivory Gull critical habitat in the Naujavaat Bird Sanctuary
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-004-25 — Publication of BPR-2, Issue 4
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 19, 2025:
Environment, Dept. of the
- Public consultation in preparation for the 20th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to the implementation framework for the right to a healthy environment (subsection 5.1(4) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of the Plan of Priorities (subsection 73(6) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Publication of the strategy to replace, reduce or refine vertebrate animal testing under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 12, 2025:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Trafigura Canada Limited
Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation and Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act
- Petroleum-related Call for Bids No. NS25-1P
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2025-005
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Compliance and enforcement orders
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 19, 2025:
Special Import Measures Act
- Cast iron soil pipe — Decision
- Certain carbon and alloy steel wire — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-013 — Notice of inquiry Security services
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2025-002 — Notice of determination — Steel strapping
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2025:
Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act
|Alta Reg 155/2025
|Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Amendment Regulation
Health Professions Act
|Alta Reg 151/2025
|Health Professions Restricted Activity Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 10
- Section 25(1), (2)(b)(viii) and (ix), (c) and (d) and (3) to (10), which amends Health Information Act, in force July 23, 2025 (OIC 261/2025)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, July 15, 2025:
Securities Act
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
- Amendments to Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 15, 2025:
Coal Act
|BC Reg 103/2025
|Amends BC Regs
280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
171/2011 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
395/2012 — Coal Land Reserve Regulation
Financial Institutions Act
|BC Reg 116/2025
|Amends BC Reg 366/2007 — Insurer Exemption Regulation
|BC Reg 117/2025
|Amends BC Regs
330/90 — Investment and Lending Regulation
566/2004 — Contravention of Prescribed Provisions Regulation
Income Tax Act
|BC Reg 119/2025
|Amends BC Reg 4/99 — Film and Television Tax Credit Regulation
Mineral Tenure Act
|BC Reg 102/2025
|Repeals BC Reg 476/76
|BC Reg 103/2025
|Amends BC Regs
280/2007 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
171/2011 — Mineral and Coal Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
71/2010 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral Claim Registrations) Regulation
397/2012 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation
Mortgage Brokers Act
|BC Reg 108/2025
|Repeals BC Reg 100/73 — Mortgage Brokers Act Regulations
Mortgage Services Act
|BC Reg 109/2025
|Enacts Mortgage Services Regulation
|BC Reg 110/2025
|Enacts Mortgage Services Rules
Offence Act
|BC Reg 112/2025
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 123/2025
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 107/2025
|Amends BC Reg 2/2000 — National Instrument 81‐102 Investment Funds
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 22, 2025:
Climate Change Accountability Act
|BC Reg 127/2025
|Amends BC Reg 392/2008 — Carbon Neutral Government Regulation
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 261/93 — Small Claims Rules
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Evidence Act
|BC Reg 136/2025
|Amends BC Reg 363/95 — Designation Regulation
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 155/2012 — Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Regulation
Health Care (Consent) and Care Facility (Admission) Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 20/2000 — Health Care Consent Regulation
Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 397/2008 — Health Care Costs Recovery Regulation
Health Professions and Occupations Act
|BC Reg 125/2025
|Repeals BC Reg 222/2023 — Health Professions and
Occupations Transitional Regulation
Enacts Health Professions and Occupations Transitional Regulation (No. 2)
|BC Reg 126/2025
|Repeals BC Reg 270/2008 — Health Professions Designation
and Amalgamation Regulation
Enacts Health Professions and Occupations Regulation
|BC Reg 129/2025
|Repeals BC Reg 275/2008 — Health Professions General
Regulation
Enacts Regulated Health Practitioners Regulation
|BC Reg 130/2025
|Repeals BC Regs
414/2008 — Chiropractors Regulation
280/2008 — Massage Therapists Regulation
282/2008 — Naturopathic Physicians Regulation
290/2008 — Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists Regulation
Enacts Complementary Health Professionals Regulation
|BC Reg 131/2025
|Repeals BC Regs
279/2008 — Dietitians Regulation
286/2008 — Occupational Therapists Regulation
118/2010 — Opticians Regulation
33/2009 — Optometrists Regulation
288/2008 — Physical Therapists Regulation
289/2008 — Psychologists Regulation
413/2008 — Speech and Hearing Health Professionals Regulation
Enacts Health and Care Professionals Regulation
|BC Reg 132/2025
|Repeals BC Regs
416/2008 — Medical Practitioners Regulation
214/2010 — Podiatrists Regulation
Enacts Medical, Diagnostic and Therapeutic Professionals Regulation
|BC Reg 133/2025
|Repeals BC Regs
281/2008 — Midwives Regulation
224/2015 — Nurses (Licensed Practical) Regulation
284/2008 — Nurses (Registered) and Nurse Practitioners Regulation
227/2015 — Nurses (Registered Psychiatric) Regulation
Enacts Nurses and Midwives Regulation
|BC Reg 134/2025
|Repeals BC Regs
276/2008 — Dental Hygienists Regulation
32/2020 — Dental Technicians Regulation
415/2008 — Dentists Regulation
277/2008 — Denturists Regulation
Enacts Oral Health Professionals Regulation
|BC Reg 135/2025
|Repeals BC Reg 417/2008 — Pharmacists Regulation
Enacts Pharmacists Regulation
Home Owner Grant Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation
Hospital Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 121/97 — Hospital Act Regulation
Hospital Insurance Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 25/61 — Hospital Insurance Act Regulations
Insurance Premium Tax Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 154/2016 — Insurance Premium Tax Regulation
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Regs
59/2021 — Enhanced Accident Benefits Regulation
447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation
Laboratory Services Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 52/2015 — Laboratory Services Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Lobbyists Transparency Act
|BC Reg 127/2025
|Amends BC Reg 235/2019 — Lobbyists Transparency Regulation
Pension Benefits Standards Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 71/2015 — Pension Benefits Standards Regulation
Personal Information Protection Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 473/2003 — Personal Information Protection Act Regulations
Pharmaceutical Services Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Regs
328/2021 — Information Management Regulation
222/2014 — Provider Regulation
Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act
|BC Reg 136/2025
|Amends BC Reg 43/2018 — Pharmacy Operations General Regulation
|BC Reg 137/2025
|Amends BC Reg 9/98 — Drug Schedules Regulation
|BC Reg 138/2025
|Amends BC Reg 103/2023 — Drug Schedules (Limits on Sale) Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
Public Interest Disclosure Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 58/2022 — Government Body Designation (Public Interest Disclosure) Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 139/2025
|Amends BC Regs
202/2016 — Multilateral Instrument 91-101 Derivatives: Product Determination
203/2016 — Multilateral Instrument 96-101 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting
138/2023 — National Instrument 13-103 System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+)
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 128/2025
|Amends BC Reg 136/2018 — Mental Disorder Presumption Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 15, 2025:
Finance Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 2
- Section 164 in force July 14, 2025. (BC Reg 117/2025)
Financial Institutions Amendment Act, 2019, SBC 2019, c 39
- Section 19 in force January 1, 2026 and various provisions in force July 1, 2026. (BC Reg 104/2025)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 7
- Sections 8 and 40 in force March 21, 2025. (BC Reg 104/2025)
Mortgage Services Act, SBC 2022, c 27
- Various provisions in force July 14, 2025 and October 13, 2026. (BC Reg 108/2025)
Police Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 16
- Various provisions in force July 14, 2025. (BC Reg 113/2025)
- Various provisions in force September 1, 2025. (BC Reg 122/2025)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 22, 2025:
Health Professions and Occupations Act, SBC 2022, c 43
- Various provisions in force April 1, 2026. (BC Reg 126/2025)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Personal Care Home Accountability Act (Various Acts Amended), SM 2023, c 42
- Act in force August 1, 2025. (OIC 163/2025)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|NB Reg 2025-26
|NB Reg 2013-38, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Liquor Control Act
|NLR 57/2025
|Liquor Licensing Regulations (Amendment)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act and the Liquor Corporation Act, SNL 2024, c 9
- Act in force July 15, 2025. (NLR 56/25)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 11, 2025:
Liquor Control Act
|NS Reg 125/2025
|Importing Alcoholic Beverages for Personal Use Regulations — replacement
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 11, 2025:
An Act Respecting Government Organization and Administration, SNS 2025, c 8
- Sections 2 and 3 in force June 27, 2025. (NS Reg 127/2025)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 153/25
|Rules of the Small Claims Court, amending O Reg 258/98
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|O Reg 157/25
|Construction Projects, amending O Reg 213/91
Planning Act
|O Reg 154/25
|Restricted Areas — County of Ontario (Now the Regional Municipality of Durham), Township of Pickering (Now the City of Pickering), amending O Reg 102/72
|O Reg 155/25
|Restricted Areas — County of Ontario (Now the Regional Municipality of Durham), Township of Pickering (Now the City of Pickering), amending O Reg 102/72
|O Reg 156/25
|Restricted Areas — County of Ontario (Now the Regional Municipality of Durham), Township of Pickering (Now the City of Pickering), amending O Reg 102/72
|O Reg 158/25
|Zoning Order — Town of Innisfil, County of Simcoe
|O Reg 159/25
|Zoning Order — City of Markham, Regional Municipality of York, amending O Reg 169/21
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2022
July 15, 2025
Enabling Credit Unions to Raise Alternative Capital — Comments by August 29, 2025
Dentistry Act, 1991
July 17, 2025
Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario (RCDSO): General Regulation 205/94 made under the Dentistry Act, 1991 — Comments by September 2, 2025
Nursing Act, 1991
July 17, 2025
College of Nurses of Ontario: General Regulation 275/94 made under the Nursing Act, 1991 — Comments by September 2, 2025
Professional Geoscientists Act, 2000
July 14, 2025
Proposed changes to Ontario Regulation 324/16 ("Registration") made under the Professional Geoscientists Act, 2000 — Comments by August 28, 2025
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, July 19, 2025:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments to Ontario Securities Commission Rule 91-507 Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting, Consequential Amendments to Ontario Securities Commission Rule 13-502 Fees, Changes to Companion Policy 91-507CP Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting and Companion Policy 91-506CP Derivatives: Product Determination
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 19, 2025:
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|EC2025-658
|General Regulations, amendment
Real Property Tax Act
|EC2025-693
|Tax Credit Factor Regulations, amendment
Summary Proceedings Act
|EC2025-694
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
Environmental Protection Act
|EC2025-696
|Materials Stewardship and Recycling Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 12, 2025:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – September 2025
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 16 juillet 2025:
Loi sur la protection du consommateur
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les droits et tarifs exigibles en vertu de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité dans les travaux d'aménagement forestier
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juillet 2025:
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé
et de services sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux pour les Inuit et les Naskapis
- Règlement sur le Comité national sur la prestation des services de santé et des services sociaux en langue anglaise
Loi sur l'Autorité des marchés publics
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement déterminant les droits exigibles des entreprises pour l'application du chapitre V.1 de la Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics relatif à l'intégrité des entreprises ainsi que les montants des sanctions administratives pécuniaires pouvant être imposées par l'Autorité des marchés publics
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 16, 2025:
Consumer Protection Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act
Money-Services Businesses Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fees and tariffs payable under the Money-Services Businesses Act
Act respecting occupational health and safety
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting health and safety in forest development work
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 23, 2025:
Act respecting the Autorité des marchés publics
- Regulation to amend the Regulation to determine the fees payable by enterprises under Chapter V.1 of the Act respecting contracting by public bodies relating to the integrity of enterprises and the amounts of the monetary administrative penalties that may be imposed by the Autorité des marchés publics
Act respecting the governance of the health and
social services system
Act respecting health services and social services for the Inuit and Naskapi
- Regulation respecting the National Committee on the provision of health services and social services in the English language
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 juillet 2025:
Loi concernant le Programme d'aide financière à l'investissement et instituant le Fonds de l'aide financière à l'investissement et des contrats spéciaux
|AM 2025-15
|Concernant des modifications aux conditions, modalités et caractéristiques du Programme d'aide financière à l'investissement applicable aux entreprises facturées au tarif «L» ainsi qu'aux entreprises consommatrices de grande puissance desservies par les réseaux autonomes — Arrêté numéro P-30.1.1-2025-15 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 23, 2025:
Act respecting the Financial Assistance for Investment Program and establishing the Special Contracts and Financial Assistance for Investment Fund
|MO 2025-15
|Amendments to the Conditions, terms and characteristics of the Financial Assistance for Investment Program applicable to enterprises billed at Rate L and enterprises that are large power consumers served by off-grid systems — Order P-30.1.1-2025-15 of the Minister of Finance
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 18, 2025:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 53/2025
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 45-110) Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Labour-sponsored Venture Capital Corporations Act
|Sask Reg 54/2025
|The Labour-sponsored Venture Capital Corporations Amendment Regulations, 2025
The Construction Codes Act
|Sask Reg 58/2025
|The Building Code (Derelict Buildings) Amendment Regulations, 2025
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, July 11, 2025:
The Dental Disciplines Act
- The College of Dental Hygienists of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendments
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2025:
Environment Act
|YOIC 2025/104
|Regulation to amend the Air Emissions Regulations (2025)
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2025/121
|Order to amend the Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Proposed ATAC Road and Buffer) (2025)
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2025/122
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Chasàn Chùa Territorial Park)
