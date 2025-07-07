ARTICLE
7 July 2025

Legislative Update Report No. 2025-12 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

OH
The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 96-101) Amendment Regulations, 2025.
Canada Ontario Saskatchewan Alberta Yukon Government, Public Sector
In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia/Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island /Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador /Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories /Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon


Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only
C-8 Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only
S-201 National Framework on Sickle Cell Disease Act
S-202 An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act (warning label on alcoholic beverages)
S-209 Protecting Young Persons from Exposure to Pornography Act
S-211 National Framework on Sports Betting Advertising Act
S-212 National Strategy for Children and Youth Act
S-221 National Bird of Canada Act
S-228 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (sterilization procedures)


Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 18, 2025:

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-135 Order Amending the Ukraine Goods Remission Order


Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 14, 2025:

Species at Risk Act

  • Description of Blanding's Turtle, Great Lakes / St. Lawrence population critical habitat in Big Creek National Wildlife Area, Eleanor Island National Wildlife Area, Lake Saint-François National Wildlife Area, Long Point National Wildlife Area, Mississippi Lake National Wildlife Area, Mohawk Island National Wildlife Area, Prince Edward Point National Wildlife Area, Scotch Bonnet Island National Wildlife Area, St. Clair National Wildlife Area, Wellers Bay National Wildlife Area, Wye Marsh National Wildlife Area, and Rideau Bird Sanctuary
  • Description of Spiny Softshell critical habitat in the Big Creek National Wildlife Area, Long Point National Wildlife Area, St. Clair National Wildlife Area, Couvée Islands Bird Sanctuary, Île aux Hérons Bird Sanctuary, and Philipsburg Bird Sanctuary
  • Notice of intent — Evaluation by Environment and Climate Change Canada of the ongoing need for emergency order for the protection of the Western Chorus Frog (La Prairie, Candiac, Saint-Philippe)

Pilotage Act

  • Interim Order No. 3 Respecting Area 2 of the Pacific Pilotage Authority Region
  • Interim Order No. 4 Respecting the Belledune Compulsory Pilotage Area
  • Interim Order No. 4 Respecting the Sheet Harbour Compulsory Pilotage Area

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 21, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 21194a (variation to Ministerial Condition No. 21194)
  • Ministerial Condition No. 22068
  • Ministerial Condition No. 22160
  • Notice of consultation published pursuant to subsection 108.1(2) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 for four lines of gene-edited pigs

Statutes Repeal Act

  • List of repeals

Supreme Court Act

  • Commencement of sessions

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 14, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Expiry review RR-2024-003 — Notice of order Thermoelectric containers

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Part 1 applications
  • Telecom orders

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 21, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Thermal paper rolls — Decision

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — Emera Energy Capacity (2020) Incorporated

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Part 1 applications

CUSMA Secretariat

  • Request for panel review — Large diameter welded pipe from Canada

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 21, 2025:

Bank of Canada

  • Financial Statements December 31, 2024

Copyright Board

  • SOCAN Tariff 22.D.3 — Online Allied Audiovisual Services (2014-2024) [Erratum]
  • Television Retransmission Tariff (2014-2018)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 14, 2025:

Justice of the Peace Act

Alta Reg 116/2025 Justice of the Peace Amendment Regulation


Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 117/2025 Procedures Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 119/2025 Procedures (Wildlife) Amendment Regulation


Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Identification Act

Alta Reg 118/2025 Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Amendment Regulation


Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 19

  • Section 6, which amends theGaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act, in force July 2, 2025 (OIC 227/2025)

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2020 (No. 2), SA 2020, c 35

  • Section 105(a), (b)(i) to (iv), (c)(i)(A) and (iii) and (d) to (f) in force February 2, 2026 (OIC 220/2025)

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 10

  • Section 47(1), (2)(a), (c), (d), (f), (g) and (i), (3), (4)(a) to (c), (6), (7)(a), (8) to (15), (17) to (25), (26)(a), (b) and (d), (27), (31) and (32)(b) to (d) in force July 1, 2025 (OIC221/2025)

Election Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 7

  • Sections 1 to 8, 10 and 11 in force July 4, 2025 (OIC 211/2025)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 17, 2025:

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 81/2025 Amends BC Reg 243/2007 — Training Tax Credits Regulation


Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 80/2025 Amends BC Reg 271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation


British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 24, 2025:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2025

BC Reg 90/2025 Amends BC Reg 275/2018 — Speculation and Vacancy Tax Regulation


Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 87/2025 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation


Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 86/2025 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation


Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 86/2025 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation


Environmental Assessment Act

BC Reg 82/2025 Enacts Required Consent (Teẑtan Area Mining Projects) Regulation


Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 87/2025 Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation


Property Transfer Tax Act

BC Reg 88/2025 Amends BC Reg 74/88 — Property Transfer Tax Regulation


Small Business Venture Capital Act

BC Reg 89/2025 Amends BC Reg 390/98 — Small Business Venture Capital Regulation


Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act

BC Reg 90/2025 Amends BC Reg 275/2018 — Speculation and Vacancy Tax Regulation


Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 24, 2025:

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 7

  • Sections 78 to 85 in force June 20, 2025. (BC Reg 83/2025)

Manitoba / Manitoba

  • No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

  • No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

  • No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 13, 2025:

Natural Products Act

NS Reg105/2025 Chicken Farmers of Nova Scotia Regulations — amendment


Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg110/2025 Pharmacy Regulations


Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II,June 13, 2025:

Regulated Health Professions Act,SNS 2023, c 15

  • Sections 197 and 205, clauses 215(b) and 222(r), Section 223, clauses 225(e) and 227(a) and Sections 237 and 239 in force June 30, 2025. (NS Reg 111/2025)

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg120/25 General — Waste Management, amending Reg 347 of RRO 1990
O Reg119/25 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Waste Transportation Systems


Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 128/25 Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Connecting Care Act, 2019

June 19, 2025
The establishment of the French Language Health Planning Centre / Centre de planification des services de santé en français — Comments by August 3, 2025

Development Charges Act, 1997

June 23, 2025
Changes to O Reg 82/98 (General) under the Development Charges Act, 1997 to Enable Use of the Non-Residential Building Construction Price Index for London, and to Expand the Requirement for Municipalities to Spend or Allocate 60 Percent of Money in Development Charge Reserve Funds — Comments by July 23, 2025

Employment Standards Act, 2000

June 19, 2025< a href="https://www.ontariocanada.com/registry/search.do?action=beginBasic" target="_blank">
Temporary Help Agency and Recruiter Licensing Renewal Period Consultation — Comments by August 1, 2025

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

June 20, 2025
Expanding criteria for Voluntary Participants to exit the Emissions Performance Standards (EPS) program — Comments by July 20, 2025

June 20, 2025
Cleaner Transportation Fuels: Proposed Domestic Renewable Content Requirement for Diesel Fuel — Comments by July 20, 2025

Occupational Health and Safety Act

June 17, 2025
Proposal for Amendments to Diving Operations Regulation (O Reg 629/94) — Comments by June 23, 2025

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

June 16, 2025
Enhancing Transmission Capacity East of Toronto — The Bowmanville to Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Transmission Line — Comments by August 15, 2025

June 16, 2025
Enhancing Transmission Capacity Between Northern and Southern Ontario — The Orangeville to Barrie Reconductoring Project — Comments by August 15, 2025

June 16, 2025
Enhancing Transmission Capacity Between Northern and Southern Ontario — The Barrie to Sudbury Transmission Lines — Comments by August 15, 2025

June 16, 2025
Supporting Critical Transmission Infrastructure in Southwestern Ontario — The Windsor to Lakeshore Transmission Project — Comments by August 15, 2025

June 16, 2025
Enhancing Electricity Transmission Capacity in Northern Ontario — The Greenstone Transmission Line — Comments by August 15, 2025

Orders In Council

Electricity Act, 1998, SO 1998, c 15

  • Energy for Generations: Ontario's Integrated Plan to Power the Strongest Economy in the G7 is approved on June 11, 2025 (OIC 801/2025)
  • Directive to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) is approved on June 11, 2025 (OIC802/2025)
  • Directive to the Independent Electricity System Operator ("IESO") is approved on June 11, 2025 (OIC 803/2025)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 21, 2025:

Workers Compensation Act

EC2025-606 General Regulations, amendment


Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, June 21, 2025:

Survivorship Act, SPEI 2025, c 16

  • Act in force August 2, 2025.

Trustee Act, SPEI 2025, c 18

  • Act in force August 2, 2025.

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,18 juin 2025:

Code des professions

Décret 681-2025 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des technologues en prothèses et appareils dentaires
Décret 682-2025 Code de déontologie des technologues en prothèses et appareils dentaires
Décret 683-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par des personnes autres que des infirmières et des infirmiers
Décret 684-2025 Règlement sur une activité professionnelle pouvant être exercée par un kinésiologue


Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 juin 2025

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 719-2025 Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités sous la responsabilité des municipalités réalisées dans des milieux hydriques et sur des ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
Décret 720-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
Décret 721-2025 Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles et modifiant le Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes
Décret 723-2025 Règlement sur les ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
Décret 749-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'évacuation et le traitement des eaux usées des résidences isolées
Décret 750-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles
Décret 756-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le stockage et les centres de transfert de sols contaminés

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 722-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la compensation pour l'atteinte aux milieux humides et hydriques
Décret 724-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets
Décret 725-2025 Règlement concernant les règles transitoires applicables en cas de changement à la délimitation des zones inondables et des zones de mobilité ainsi que celles applicables à la mise en Suvre des règlements instaurant un nouveau régime d'aménagement dans les zones inondables et encadrant les ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
Décret 741-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le cadre d'autorisation de certains projets de transfert d'eau hors du bassin du fleuve Saint-Laurent
Décret 742-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les carrières et sablières
Décret 743-2025 Règlement modifiant le Code de conception d'un système de gestion des eaux pluviales admissible à une déclaration de conformité
Décret 744-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d'eau
Décret 745-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les effluents liquides des raffineries de pétrole
Décret 746-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement des sols contaminés
Décret 747-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles
Décret 748-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'entreposage des pneus hors d'usage
Décret 751-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les fabriques de pâtes et papiers
Décret 752-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la gestion de la neige, des sels de voirie et des abrasifs
Décret 753-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection
Décret 754-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la protection des eaux contre les rejets des embarcations de plaisance
Décret 755-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la protection et la réhabilitation des terrains
Décret 757-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les usines de béton bitumineux
Décret 758-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles


Loi sur les espèces menacées ou vulnérables

Décret 738-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les espèces floristiques menacées ou vulnérables et leurs habitats

Loi sur les pesticides

Décret 739-2025 Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides


Loi sur les produits alimentaires

Décret 740-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments


Loi sur la protection du consommateur
Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre l'obsolescence programmée et favorisant la durabilité, la réparabilité et l'entretien des biens

Décret 800-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur


Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 18, 2025:

Professional Code

OC 681-2025 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than dental prosthesis and appliance technologists
OC 682-2025 Code of Ethics of dental prosthesis and appliance technologists
OC 683-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities which may be performed by persons other than nurses
OC 684-2025 Regulation respecting a professional activity that may be engaged in by kinesiologists

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 25, 2025:

Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 719-2025 Regulation respecting regulatory measures for activities under the responsibility of municipalities carried out in bodies of water and on flood protection works
OC 720-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
OC 721-2025 Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas and amending the Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code
OC 723-2025 Flood Protection Works Regulation
OC 749-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting waste water disposal systems for isolated dwellings
OC 750-2025 Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation
OC 756-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contaminated soil storage and contaminated soil transfer stations


Environment Quality Act

OC 722-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting compensation for adverse effects on wetlands and bodies of water
OC 724-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects
OC 725-2025 Regulation providing the transitional rules that apply to boundary changes for flood zones and channel migration zones and to the implementation of regulations establishing a new development regime in flood zones and regulating flood protection works
OC 741-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the framework for authorization of certain projects to transfer water out of the St. Lawrence River Basin
OC 742-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting sand pits and quarrie
OC 743-2025 Regulation to amend the Design code of a storm water management system eligible for a declaration of compliance
OC 744-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals
OC 745-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the liquid effluents of petroleum refineries
OC 746-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the burial of contaminated soils
OC 747-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials
OC 748-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting used tire storage
OC 751-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting pulp and paper mills
OC 752-2025 Regulation to amend the Snow, Road Salt and Abrasives Management Regulation
OC 753-2025 Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation
OC 754-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the protection of waters from pleasure craft discharges
OC 755-2025 Regulation to amend the Land Protection and Rehabilitation Regulation
OC 757-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hot mix asphalt plants
OC 758-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials


Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species

OC 738-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting threatened or vulnerable plant species and their habitats


Pesticides Act

OC 739-2025 Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code


Food Products Act

OC 740-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food


Consumer Protection Act
Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods

OC 800-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act


Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,25 juin 2025

Code civil du Québec
Loi visant à moderniser la profession notariale et à favoriser l'accès à la justice

  • Règlement sur l'exécution forcée du paiement d'une créance résultant de l'inexécution d'une obligation constatée dans un acte notarié

Loi sur les produits pétroliers

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'intégration de contenu à faible intensité carbone dans l'essence et le carburant diesel

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 25, 2025:

Civil Code of Québec
Act to modernize the notarial profession and to promote access to justice

  • Regulation respecting the forced execution of the payment of a claim resulting from the non-performance of an obligation recorded in a notarial act

Petroleum Products Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the integration of low-carbon-intensity fuel content into gasoline and diesel fuel

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 juin 2025

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2025 Concernant l'approbation du tarif établi par Éco Entreprises Québec et RecycleMédias pour les contributions exigibles pour l'année 2025 pour les catégories de matières « contenants et emballages », «imprimés» et «journaux» — Arrêté 2025-1004 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs


Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 25, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2025 Approval of the schedule established by Éco Entreprises Québec and RecycleMédias for the contributions payable for 2025 for the "containers and packaging", "printed matter" and "newspapers" classes of materials — Order 2025-1004 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks


Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 juin 2025:

Commission des relations avec les citoyens

  • Consultation générale — Sur le cahier de consultation intitulé «La planification de l'immigration au Québec pour la période 2026-2029»

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 18, 2025:

Committee on Citizen Relations

  • General consultation — On the document entitled "Planning of Immigration to Québec for the 2026-2029 Period"

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 13, 2025:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 44/2025 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 96-101) Amendment Regulations, 2025.


Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 20, 2025:

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997

Sask Reg 47/2025 The Alcohol Control Amendment Regulations, 2025


Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 1

  • Act in force June 16, 2025. (OC 243/2025)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2025:

The Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Act

  • Regulatory Bylaws amendments pursuant to The Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Act

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2025::

Yukon Government Carbon Price Rebate Act

YOIC 2025/74 Regulation to amend the Carbon Price Rebate General Regulation (2025)


Business Corporations Act

YOIC 2025/82 Regulation to amend the Business Corporations Regulation (2025)


Placer Mining Act

YOIC 2025/94 Regulation to amend the Placer Mining Land Use Regulation (Temporary Extension of Operation Duration) 2025


Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2025/95 Regulation to amend the Quartz Mining Land Use Regulation (Temporary Extension of Exploration Program Duration) 2025


Waters Act

YOIC 2025/96 Temporary Authorization to Continue to Use Waters or Deposit Waste (Specified Placer Mining Operators) Regulation
YOIC 2025/97 Temporary Authorization to Continue to Use Waters or Deposit Waste (Specified Quartz Mining Operators) Regulation


Proclamations / Proclamations

Yukon Gazette, Part I, June 15, 2025:

Act to amend the Business Corporations Act (2024), SY 2024, c 13

  • Act is proclaimed into force effective June 1, 2025, except:
  • to the extent that it adds subsections 23.1(7), 23.3(2), 23.4(6), 23.5(9) and 23.6(1) to the Business Corporations Act, R.S.Y. 2002, c.20, section 4 of the Act to amend the Business Corporations Act (2024), S.Y. 2024, c.13, is proclaimed into force effective June 1, 2026. (OIC 2025/81)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

