Legislative Update Report No. 2025-12 Le Bulletin D'actualités Législatives

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-8 Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-201 National Framework on Sickle Cell Disease Act S-202 An Act to amend the Food and Drugs Act (warning label on alcoholic beverages) S-209 Protecting Young Persons from Exposure to Pornography Act S-211 National Framework on Sports Betting Advertising Act S-212 National Strategy for Children and Youth Act S-221 National Bird of Canada Act S-228 An Act to amend the Criminal Code (sterilization procedures)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 18, 2025:

Customs Tariff

SOR/2025-135 Order Amending the Ukraine Goods Remission Order

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 14, 2025:

Species at Risk Act

Description of Blanding's Turtle, Great Lakes / St. Lawrence population critical habitat in Big Creek National Wildlife Area, Eleanor Island National Wildlife Area, Lake Saint-François National Wildlife Area, Long Point National Wildlife Area, Mississippi Lake National Wildlife Area, Mohawk Island National Wildlife Area, Prince Edward Point National Wildlife Area, Scotch Bonnet Island National Wildlife Area, St. Clair National Wildlife Area, Wellers Bay National Wildlife Area, Wye Marsh National Wildlife Area, and Rideau Bird Sanctuary

Description of Spiny Softshell critical habitat in the Big Creek National Wildlife Area, Long Point National Wildlife Area, St. Clair National Wildlife Area, Couvée Islands Bird Sanctuary, Île aux Hérons Bird Sanctuary, and Philipsburg Bird Sanctuary

Notice of intent — Evaluation by Environment and Climate Change Canada of the ongoing need for emergency order for the protection of the Western Chorus Frog (La Prairie, Candiac, Saint-Philippe)

Pilotage Act

Interim Order No. 3 Respecting Area 2 of the Pacific Pilotage Authority Region

Interim Order No. 4 Respecting the Belledune Compulsory Pilotage Area

Interim Order No. 4 Respecting the Sheet Harbour Compulsory Pilotage Area

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 21, 2025:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21194a (variation to Ministerial Condition No. 21194)

Ministerial Condition No. 22068

Ministerial Condition No. 22160

Notice of consultation published pursuant to subsection 108.1(2) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 for four lines of gene-edited pigs

Statutes Repeal Act

List of repeals

Supreme Court Act

Commencement of sessions

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 14, 2025:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2024-003 — Notice of order Thermoelectric containers

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Part 1 applications

Telecom orders

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 21, 2025:

Special Import Measures Act

Thermal paper rolls — Decision

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Emera Energy Capacity (2020) Incorporated

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

CUSMA Secretariat

Request for panel review — Large diameter welded pipe from Canada

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 21, 2025:

Bank of Canada

Financial Statements December 31, 2024

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 22.D.3 — Online Allied Audiovisual Services (2014-2024) [Erratum]

Television Retransmission Tariff (2014-2018)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 14, 2025:

Justice of the Peace Act

Alta Reg 116/2025 Justice of the Peace Amendment Regulation

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 117/2025 Procedures Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 119/2025 Procedures (Wildlife) Amendment Regulation

Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Identification Act

Alta Reg 118/2025 Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 19

Section 6, which amends theGaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act, in force July 2, 2025 (OIC 227/2025)

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2020 (No. 2), SA 2020, c 35

Section 105(a), (b)(i) to (iv), (c)(i)(A) and (iii) and (d) to (f) in force February 2, 2026 (OIC 220/2025)

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 10

Section 47(1), (2)(a), (c), (d), (f), (g) and (i), (3), (4)(a) to (c), (6), (7)(a), (8) to (15), (17) to (25), (26)(a), (b) and (d), (27), (31) and (32)(b) to (d) in force July 1, 2025 (OIC221/2025)

Election Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 7

Sections 1 to 8, 10 and 11 in force July 4, 2025 (OIC 211/2025)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 17, 2025:

Income Tax Act

BC Reg 81/2025 Amends BC Reg 243/2007 — Training Tax Credits Regulation

Mineral Tenure Act

BC Reg 80/2025 Amends BC Reg 271/2007 — Mineral Land Reserve (No Mineral or Placer Claim Registrations) Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 24, 2025:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2025

BC Reg 90/2025 Amends BC Reg 275/2018 — Speculation and Vacancy Tax Regulation

Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 87/2025 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 86/2025 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 86/2025 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Environmental Assessment Act

BC Reg 82/2025 Enacts Required Consent (Teẑtan Area Mining Projects) Regulation

Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 87/2025 Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation

Property Transfer Tax Act

BC Reg 88/2025 Amends BC Reg 74/88 — Property Transfer Tax Regulation

Small Business Venture Capital Act

BC Reg 89/2025 Amends BC Reg 390/98 — Small Business Venture Capital Regulation

Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act

BC Reg 90/2025 Amends BC Reg 275/2018 — Speculation and Vacancy Tax Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 24, 2025:

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, SBC 2025, c 7

Sections 78 to 85 in force June 20, 2025. (BC Reg 83/2025)

Manitoba / Manitoba

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 13, 2025:

Natural Products Act

NS Reg105/2025 Chicken Farmers of Nova Scotia Regulations — amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg110/2025 Pharmacy Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II,June 13, 2025:

Regulated Health Professions Act,SNS 2023, c 15

Sections 197 and 205, clauses 215(b) and 222(r), Section 223, clauses 225(e) and 227(a) and Sections 237 and 239 in force June 30, 2025. (NS Reg 111/2025)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg120/25 General — Waste Management, amending Reg 347 of RRO 1990 O Reg119/25 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Waste Transportation Systems

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 128/25 Administration of the Plan, amending Reg 892 of RRO 1990

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Connecting Care Act, 2019

June 19, 2025

The establishment of the French Language Health Planning Centre / Centre de planification des services de santé en français — Comments by August 3, 2025

Development Charges Act, 1997

June 23, 2025

Changes to O Reg 82/98 (General) under the Development Charges Act, 1997 to Enable Use of the Non-Residential Building Construction Price Index for London, and to Expand the Requirement for Municipalities to Spend or Allocate 60 Percent of Money in Development Charge Reserve Funds — Comments by July 23, 2025

Employment Standards Act, 2000

June 19, 2025< a href="https://www.ontariocanada.com/registry/search.do?action=beginBasic" target="_blank">

Temporary Help Agency and Recruiter Licensing Renewal Period Consultation — Comments by August 1, 2025

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

June 20, 2025

Expanding criteria for Voluntary Participants to exit the Emissions Performance Standards (EPS) program — Comments by July 20, 2025

June 20, 2025

Cleaner Transportation Fuels: Proposed Domestic Renewable Content Requirement for Diesel Fuel — Comments by July 20, 2025

Occupational Health and Safety Act

June 17, 2025

Proposal for Amendments to Diving Operations Regulation (O Reg 629/94) — Comments by June 23, 2025

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

June 16, 2025

Enhancing Transmission Capacity East of Toronto — The Bowmanville to Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Transmission Line — Comments by August 15, 2025

June 16, 2025

Enhancing Transmission Capacity Between Northern and Southern Ontario — The Orangeville to Barrie Reconductoring Project — Comments by August 15, 2025

June 16, 2025

Enhancing Transmission Capacity Between Northern and Southern Ontario — The Barrie to Sudbury Transmission Lines — Comments by August 15, 2025

June 16, 2025

Supporting Critical Transmission Infrastructure in Southwestern Ontario — The Windsor to Lakeshore Transmission Project — Comments by August 15, 2025

June 16, 2025

Enhancing Electricity Transmission Capacity in Northern Ontario — The Greenstone Transmission Line — Comments by August 15, 2025

Orders In Council

Electricity Act, 1998, SO 1998, c 15

Energy for Generations: Ontario's Integrated Plan to Power the Strongest Economy in the G7 is approved on June 11, 2025 (OIC 801/2025)

Directive to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) is approved on June 11, 2025 (OIC802/2025)

Directive to the Independent Electricity System Operator ("IESO") is approved on June 11, 2025 (OIC 803/2025)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 21, 2025:

Workers Compensation Act

EC2025-606 General Regulations, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, June 21, 2025:

Survivorship Act, SPEI 2025, c 16

Act in force August 2, 2025.

Trustee Act, SPEI 2025, c 18

Act in force August 2, 2025.

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,18 juin 2025:

Code des professions

Décret 681-2025 Règlement sur les activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des personnes autres que des technologues en prothèses et appareils dentaires Décret 682-2025 Code de déontologie des technologues en prothèses et appareils dentaires Décret 683-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités professionnelles pouvant être exercées par des personnes autres que des infirmières et des infirmiers Décret 684-2025 Règlement sur une activité professionnelle pouvant être exercée par un kinésiologue

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 juin 2025

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 719-2025 Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités sous la responsabilité des municipalités réalisées dans des milieux hydriques et sur des ouvrages de protection contre les inondations Décret 720-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement Décret 721-2025 Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles et modifiant le Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes Décret 723-2025 Règlement sur les ouvrages de protection contre les inondations Décret 749-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'évacuation et le traitement des eaux usées des résidences isolées Décret 750-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles Décret 756-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le stockage et les centres de transfert de sols contaminés

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Décret 722-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la compensation pour l'atteinte aux milieux humides et hydriques Décret 724-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement relatif à l'évaluation et l'examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets Décret 725-2025 Règlement concernant les règles transitoires applicables en cas de changement à la délimitation des zones inondables et des zones de mobilité ainsi que celles applicables à la mise en Suvre des règlements instaurant un nouveau régime d'aménagement dans les zones inondables et encadrant les ouvrages de protection contre les inondations Décret 741-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le cadre d'autorisation de certains projets de transfert d'eau hors du bassin du fleuve Saint-Laurent Décret 742-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les carrières et sablières Décret 743-2025 Règlement modifiant le Code de conception d'un système de gestion des eaux pluviales admissible à une déclaration de conformité Décret 744-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d'eau Décret 745-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les effluents liquides des raffineries de pétrole Décret 746-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement des sols contaminés Décret 747-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'enfouissement et l'incinération de matières résiduelles Décret 748-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'entreposage des pneus hors d'usage Décret 751-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les fabriques de pâtes et papiers Décret 752-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la gestion de la neige, des sels de voirie et des abrasifs Décret 753-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection Décret 754-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la protection des eaux contre les rejets des embarcations de plaisance Décret 755-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la protection et la réhabilitation des terrains Décret 757-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les usines de béton bitumineux Décret 758-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles

Loi sur les espèces menacées ou vulnérables

Décret 738-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les espèces floristiques menacées ou vulnérables et leurs habitats

Loi sur les pesticides

Décret 739-2025 Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des pesticides

Loi sur les produits alimentaires

Décret 740-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les aliments

Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre l'obsolescence programmée et favorisant la durabilité, la réparabilité et l'entretien des biens

Décret 800-2025 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur la protection du consommateur

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 18, 2025:

Professional Code

OC 681-2025 Regulation respecting the professional activities that may be engaged in by persons other than dental prosthesis and appliance technologists OC 682-2025 Code of Ethics of dental prosthesis and appliance technologists OC 683-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the professional activities which may be performed by persons other than nurses OC 684-2025 Regulation respecting a professional activity that may be engaged in by kinesiologists

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 25, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 719-2025 Regulation respecting regulatory measures for activities under the responsibility of municipalities carried out in bodies of water and on flood protection works OC 720-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact OC 721-2025 Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas and amending the Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code OC 723-2025 Flood Protection Works Regulation OC 749-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting waste water disposal systems for isolated dwellings OC 750-2025 Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation OC 756-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting contaminated soil storage and contaminated soil transfer stations

Environment Quality Act

OC 722-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting compensation for adverse effects on wetlands and bodies of water OC 724-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects OC 725-2025 Regulation providing the transitional rules that apply to boundary changes for flood zones and channel migration zones and to the implementation of regulations establishing a new development regime in flood zones and regulating flood protection works OC 741-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the framework for authorization of certain projects to transfer water out of the St. Lawrence River Basin OC 742-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting sand pits and quarrie OC 743-2025 Regulation to amend the Design code of a storm water management system eligible for a declaration of compliance OC 744-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals OC 745-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the liquid effluents of petroleum refineries OC 746-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the burial of contaminated soils OC 747-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials OC 748-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting used tire storage OC 751-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting pulp and paper mills OC 752-2025 Regulation to amend the Snow, Road Salt and Abrasives Management Regulation OC 753-2025 Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation OC 754-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the protection of waters from pleasure craft discharges OC 755-2025 Regulation to amend the Land Protection and Rehabilitation Regulation OC 757-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting hot mix asphalt plants OC 758-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials

Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species

OC 738-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting threatened or vulnerable plant species and their habitats

Pesticides Act

OC 739-2025 Regulation to amend the Pesticides Management Code

Food Products Act

OC 740-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting food

Consumer Protection Act

Act to protect consumers from planned obsolescence and to promote the durability, repairability and maintenance of goods

OC 800-2025 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Consumer Protection Act

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2,25 juin 2025

Code civil du Québec

Loi visant à moderniser la profession notariale et à favoriser l'accès à la justice

Règlement sur l'exécution forcée du paiement d'une créance résultant de l'inexécution d'une obligation constatée dans un acte notarié

Loi sur les produits pétroliers

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'intégration de contenu à faible intensité carbone dans l'essence et le carburant diesel

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 25, 2025:

Civil Code of Québec

Act to modernize the notarial profession and to promote access to justice

Regulation respecting the forced execution of the payment of a claim resulting from the non-performance of an obligation recorded in a notarial act

Petroleum Products Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the integration of low-carbon-intensity fuel content into gasoline and diesel fuel

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 juin 2025

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2025 Concernant l'approbation du tarif établi par Éco Entreprises Québec et RecycleMédias pour les contributions exigibles pour l'année 2025 pour les catégories de matières « contenants et emballages », «imprimés» et «journaux» — Arrêté 2025-1004 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 25, 2025:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2025 Approval of the schedule established by Éco Entreprises Québec and RecycleMédias for the contributions payable for 2025 for the "containers and packaging", "printed matter" and "newspapers" classes of materials — Order 2025-1004 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 juin 2025:

Commission des relations avec les citoyens

Consultation générale — Sur le cahier de consultation intitulé «La planification de l'immigration au Québec pour la période 2026-2029»

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 18, 2025:

Committee on Citizen Relations

General consultation — On the document entitled "Planning of Immigration to Québec for the 2026-2029 Period"

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 13, 2025:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 44/2025 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (MI 96-101) Amendment Regulations, 2025.

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, June 20, 2025:

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997

Sask Reg 47/2025 The Alcohol Control Amendment Regulations, 2025

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Amendment Act, 2025, SS 2025, c 1

Act in force June 16, 2025. (OC 243/2025)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 20, 2025:

The Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Act

Regulatory Bylaws amendments pursuant to The Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Act

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2025::

Yukon Government Carbon Price Rebate Act

YOIC 2025/74 Regulation to amend the Carbon Price Rebate General Regulation (2025)

Business Corporations Act

YOIC 2025/82 Regulation to amend the Business Corporations Regulation (2025)

Placer Mining Act

YOIC 2025/94 Regulation to amend the Placer Mining Land Use Regulation (Temporary Extension of Operation Duration) 2025

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2025/95 Regulation to amend the Quartz Mining Land Use Regulation (Temporary Extension of Exploration Program Duration) 2025

Waters Act

YOIC 2025/96 Temporary Authorization to Continue to Use Waters or Deposit Waste (Specified Placer Mining Operators) Regulation YOIC 2025/97 Temporary Authorization to Continue to Use Waters or Deposit Waste (Specified Quartz Mining Operators) Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Yukon Gazette, Part I, June 15, 2025:

Act to amend the Business Corporations Act (2024), SY 2024, c 13