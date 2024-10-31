Legislative Update Report No. 2024-20 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 10/10 to 10/23.
In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-77
|Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2024:
Criminal Code
|SOR/2024-204
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities
Canada Gazette, Part II, October 23, 2024:
Aeronautics Act
|SOR/2024-203
|Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations, 2012 (Air Cargo)
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2024-202
|Order Amending the China Surtax Order (2024)
Customs Act
|SOR/2024-199
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Customs Act (Low Value Shipment Threshold)
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2024-198
|Regulations Amending the Quebec Fishery Regulations, 1990
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994
|SOR/2024-197
|Regulations Amending the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022 (Miscellaneous Program)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-200
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
Weights and Measures Act
|SI/2024-48
|Specifications Relating to Timber Dimension Measuring Devices
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:
Fisheries Act
- Regulations Amending the Fishery (General) Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 19, 2024:
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act
- By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10
- Section 307, which amends the Customs Act, in force January 1, 2026 (PC 2024-1106)
Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2024, c 15
- Provisions of the Canada Water Agency Act, as enacted by section 209 of the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, and sections 210 to 215 in force October 15, 2024 (PC 2024-1073)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
October 10, 2024
- Bill S-205, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to another Act (interim release and domestic violence recognizance orders) — Chapter No. 22
- Bill C-291, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to other Acts (child sexual abuse and exploitation material) — Chapter No. 23
- Bill C-64, Pharmacare Act — Chapter No. 24
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:
Employment Insurance Act
Employment Insurance Regulations
- Resolution
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication of the form for requesting an assessment of a substance (section 76 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality — Radiological
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 19, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 21964
Trust and Loan Companies Act
- CIBC Mellon Trust Company and CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company Inc. — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:
- Canadian Northern Shield Insurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreement
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 19, 2024:
- Employers Reassurance Corporation, carrying on business in Canada as a branch — Assumption reinsurance agreement
- National Bank of Canada and Canadian Western Bank — Letters patent of amalgamation
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Body armour
- Inquiry — Highway maintenance and repair
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 19, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Voluntary, 118913946RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a registered Canadian amateur athletic association [Voluntary, 787593490RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 100880608RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 101835338RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Determination — Geographic information system software
- Expiry review of order — Hot-rolled carbon steel plate and high-strength low-alloy steel plate
- Finding — Certain wire rod.
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 4.A – Popular Music Concerts (2018-2024) [Erratum]
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2024:
Electric Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 163/2024
|Code of Conduct Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 164/2024
|Micro-generation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 166/2024
|Regulated Rate Option Amendment Regulation
Gas Utilities Act
|Alta Reg 163/2024
|Code of Conduct Amendment Regulation
Land Titles Act
|Alta Reg 158/2024
|Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation
Rate of Last Resort Stability Act
|Alta Reg 165/2024
|Regulated Rate Option Stability Amendment Regulation
Safety Codes Act
|Alta Reg 157/2024
|Certification and Permit (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Utility Commodity Rebate Act
|Alta Reg 160/2024
|Utility Commodity Rebate Amendment Regulation
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 11
- Sections 1, 2, except for subsections (24) and (25), and 3 in force on October 31, 2024 (OIC 285/2024)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
- No entries for this issue
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|40
|The City of Winnipeg Charter Amendment and Planning Amendment Act
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Biofuels Act
|Man Reg 103/2024
|Biodiesel Mandate For Diesel Fuel Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 104/2024
|Ethanol General Regulation, amendment
Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act
|Man Reg 106/2024
|Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Mortgage Brokerages and Brokers Act
|NLR 66/24
|Mortgage Brokerages and Brokers Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Mortgage Brokerages and Brokers Act, SNL 2023, c M-17.1
- Act in force April 1, 2025 (NLR 65/24)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 18, 2024:
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 207/2024
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|212
|Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024
|214
|Affordable Energy Act, 2024
Regulations / Règlements
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 384/24
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Employment Standards Act, 2000
|O Reg 394/24
|Benefit Plans, amending O Reg 286/01
Insurance Act
|O Reg 383/24
|Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule — Effective September 1, 2010, amending O Reg 34/10
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 377/24
|Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21
Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011
|O Reg 378/24
|Agreements Regarding transit-oriented community Projects
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Act, 1999
|O Reg 382/24
|Requirements for Establishing a Gaming Site, amending O Reg 81/12
Pension Benefits Act
|O Reg 386/24
|Target Benefits
|O Reg 387/24
|Written policies under section 10 of the Act
|O Reg 388/24
|Conversions to Target Benefits under Section 81.0.2 of the Act
|O Reg 389/24
|General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 390/24
|Family Law Matters, amending O Reg 287/11
|O Reg 391/24
|Asset Transfers under Sections 80 and 81 of the Act, amending O Reg 310/13
|O Reg 392/24
|Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 365/17
|O Reg 393/24
|Variable Benefits, amending O Reg 368/19
|O Reg 395/24
|General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990
Planning Act
|O Reg 396/24
|Exemption From Approval (Official Plan Amendments), amending O Reg 525/97
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021
October 21, 2024
Proposed legislative amendments to the Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021 under the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024 — Comments by November 20, 2024
Consumer Reporting Act
October 10, 2024
Consultation on Regulatory Proposals to Implement Amendments to the Consumer Reporting Act — Comments by November 25, 2024
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
October 18, 2024
Enabling greater beneficial reuse of excess soil — Comments by November 21, 2024
Homeopathy Act, 2007
Opticianry Act, 1991
Psychotherapy Act, 2007
October 22, 2024
The College of Homeopaths of Ontario, College of Opticians of Ontario, and College of Registered Psychotherapists and Registered Mental Health Therapists of Ontario Proposed Regulations Related to Protecting Patients Against Sexual Abuse by Members of the Profession — Comments by December 6, 2024
Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022
October 15, 2024
2022-2024 Review of the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022 — Comments by November 28, 2024
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
October 23, 2024
Proposal to create a regulation under the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 to change cost responsibility rules for certain electricity system connection infrastructure for high-growth areas where load growth materializing in the future is very likely — Comments by December 7, 2024
October 23, 2024
Proposed Amendments to the Electricity Act, 1998, Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 and the Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010 to enable an affordable energy future — Comments by November 22, 2024
Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024
October 21, 2024
Bill 212 — Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024 — Framework for bike lanes that require removal of a traffic lane — Comments by November 20, 2024
October 21, 2024
Bill 212 — Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024 — Building Highways Faster Act, 2024 — Comments by November 20, 2024
Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991
October 21, 2024
College of Respiratory Therapists of Ontario: Updating registration provisions in the General Regulation 596/94 made under the Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991 — Comments by November 3, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Ontario Gazette, October 19, 2024:
Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9
- Schedule 14, sections 1, 3, 7(1), (3), which amend the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, 1997, in force October 1, 2024
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 19, 2024:
Summary Proceedings Act
|EC2024-919
|Ticket Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – December 2024
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 16 octobre 2024:
Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé
et de services sociaux
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
|Décret 1485-2024
|Règlement sur le recours aux services des agences de placement de personnel et à de la main-d'Suvre indépendante dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 16, 2024:
Act respecting the governance of the health and
social services system
Act respecting health services and social services
|OC 1485-2024
|Regulation respecting the use of personnel placement agencies' services and independent labour in the field of health and social services
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 octobre 2024:
Loi sur les loteries et les appareils d'amusement
- Règlement modifiant les Règles sur les bingos
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 23, 2024:
Act respecting lotteries and amusement machines
- Regulation to amend the Bingo Rules
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 octobre 2024:
Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du
crédit
Loi sur les assureurs
Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne
|AM 2024-13
|Règlement sur la gestion et le signalement des incidents de sécurité de l'information de certaines institutions financières et des agents d'évaluation du crédit — Arrêté numéro 2024-13 du ministre des Finances
Loi sur les instruments dérivés
|AM 2024-15
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 91-507 sur les référentiels centraux et la déclaration de données sur les dérivés — Arrêté numéro 2024-15 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 23, 2024:
Credit Assessment Agents Act
Insurers Act
Act respecting financial services cooperatives
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act
|MO 2024-13
|Regulation respecting the management and reporting of information security incidents by certain financial institutions and by credit assessment agents — Order number 2024-13 of the Minister of Finance
Derivatives Act
|MO 2024-15
|Regulation to amend the Regulation 91-507 respecting Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting — Order number 2024-15 of the Minister of Finance
Sanctions
17 octobre 2024
- Loi nº 64, Loi instituant le Musée national de l'histoire du Québec — Chapitre nº 30
Assents
October 17, 2024
- Bill 64, An Act to establish the Musée national de l'histoire du Québec — Chapter No. 30
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 16 octobre 2024:
Loi sur les loteries et les appareils d'amusement
- Financement du Secrétariat du bingo pour la période du 1er avril 2024 au 31 mars 2025. (Décret 1480-2024)
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 16, 2024:
Act respecting lotteries and amusement machines
- Financing of the Secrétariat du bingo for the period from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025. (OC 1480-2024)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 18, 2024:
The Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act
- Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendments
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|45
|Electoral District Boundaries Act
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2024:
Registered Nurses Profession Act
|YOIC 2024/144
|Regulation to amend the Registered Nurses Profession Regulation (2024)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2024:
Act to amend the Registered Nurses Profession Act (2023), SY 2023, c 12
- Act in force November 3, 2024 (OIC 2024/143)
