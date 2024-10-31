Legislative Update Report No. 2024-20 Le Bulletin d'actualités législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 10/10 to 10/23.

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-77 Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2024:

Criminal Code

SOR/2024-204 Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 23, 2024:

Aeronautics Act

SOR/2024-203 Regulations Amending the Canadian Aviation Security Regulations, 2012 (Air Cargo)

Customs Tariff

SOR/2024-202 Order Amending the China Surtax Order (2024)

Customs Act

SOR/2024-199 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Customs Act (Low Value Shipment Threshold)

Fisheries Act

SOR/2024-198 Regulations Amending the Quebec Fishery Regulations, 1990

Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

SOR/2024-197 Regulations Amending the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022 (Miscellaneous Program)

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-200 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations

Weights and Measures Act

SI/2024-48 Specifications Relating to Timber Dimension Measuring Devices

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:

Fisheries Act

Regulations Amending the Fishery (General) Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 19, 2024:

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act

By-law Amending the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Differential Premiums By-law

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1, SC 2022, c 10

Section 307, which amends the Customs Act, in force January 1, 2026 (PC 2024-1106)

Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, SC 2024, c 15

Provisions of the Canada Water Agency Act, as enacted by section 209 of the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023, and sections 210 to 215 in force October 15, 2024 (PC 2024-1073)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

October 10, 2024

Bill S-205, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to another Act (interim release and domestic violence recognizance orders) — Chapter No. 22

Bill C-291, An Act to amend the Criminal Code and to make consequential amendments to other Acts (child sexual abuse and exploitation material) — Chapter No. 23

Bill C-64, Pharmacare Act — Chapter No. 24

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:

Employment Insurance Act

Employment Insurance Regulations

Resolution

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Publication of the form for requesting an assessment of a substance (section 76 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality — Radiological

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 19, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 21964

Trust and Loan Companies Act

CIBC Mellon Trust Company and CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company Inc. — Letters patent of amalgamation and order to commence and carry on business

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:

Canadian Northern Shield Insurance Company — Assumption reinsurance agreement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 19, 2024:

Employers Reassurance Corporation, carrying on business in Canada as a branch — Assumption reinsurance agreement

National Bank of Canada and Canadian Western Bank — Letters patent of amalgamation

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Determination — Body armour

Inquiry — Highway maintenance and repair

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 19, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of a charity [Voluntary, 118913946RR0001]

Revocation of registration of a registered Canadian amateur athletic association [Voluntary, 787593490RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 100880608RR0001]

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 101835338RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Determination — Geographic information system software

Expiry review of order — Hot-rolled carbon steel plate and high-strength low-alloy steel plate

Finding — Certain wire rod.

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 4.A – Popular Music Concerts (2018-2024) [Erratum]

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2024:

Electric Utilities Act

Alta Reg 163/2024 Code of Conduct Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 164/2024 Micro-generation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 166/2024 Regulated Rate Option Amendment Regulation

Gas Utilities Act

Alta Reg 163/2024 Code of Conduct Amendment Regulation

Land Titles Act

Alta Reg 158/2024 Tariff of Fees Amendment Regulation

Rate of Last Resort Stability Act

Alta Reg 165/2024 Regulated Rate Option Stability Amendment Regulation

Safety Codes Act

Alta Reg 157/2024 Certification and Permit (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Utility Commodity Rebate Act

Alta Reg 160/2024 Utility Commodity Rebate Amendment Regulation

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 11

Sections 1, 2, except for subsections (24) and (25), and 3 in force on October 31, 2024 (OIC 285/2024)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

No entries for this issue

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 40 The City of Winnipeg Charter Amendment and Planning Amendment Act

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Biofuels Act

Man Reg 103/2024 Biodiesel Mandate For Diesel Fuel Regulation, amendment Man Reg 104/2024 Ethanol General Regulation, amendment

Prescription Drugs Cost Assistance Act

Man Reg 106/2024 Prescription Drugs Payment of Benefits Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Mortgage Brokerages and Brokers Act

NLR 66/24 Mortgage Brokerages and Brokers Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Mortgage Brokerages and Brokers Act, SNL 2023, c M-17.1

Act in force April 1, 2025 (NLR 65/24)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 18, 2024:

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 207/2024 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 212 Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024 214 Affordable Energy Act, 2024

Regulations / Règlements

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 384/24 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Employment Standards Act, 2000

O Reg 394/24 Benefit Plans, amending O Reg 286/01

Insurance Act

O Reg 383/24 Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule — Effective September 1, 2010, amending O Reg 34/10

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 377/24 Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21

Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011

O Reg 378/24 Agreements Regarding transit-oriented community Projects

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Act, 1999

O Reg 382/24 Requirements for Establishing a Gaming Site, amending O Reg 81/12

Pension Benefits Act

O Reg 386/24 Target Benefits O Reg 387/24 Written policies under section 10 of the Act O Reg 388/24 Conversions to Target Benefits under Section 81.0.2 of the Act O Reg 389/24 General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990 O Reg 390/24 Family Law Matters, amending O Reg 287/11 O Reg 391/24 Asset Transfers under Sections 80 and 81 of the Act, amending O Reg 310/13 O Reg 392/24 Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 365/17 O Reg 393/24 Variable Benefits, amending O Reg 368/19 O Reg 395/24 General, amending Reg 909 of RRO 1990

Planning Act

O Reg 396/24 Exemption From Approval (Official Plan Amendments), amending O Reg 525/97

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021

October 21, 2024

Proposed legislative amendments to the Building Broadband Faster Act, 2021 under the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024 — Comments by November 20, 2024

Consumer Reporting Act

October 10, 2024

Consultation on Regulatory Proposals to Implement Amendments to the Consumer Reporting Act — Comments by November 25, 2024

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

October 18, 2024

Enabling greater beneficial reuse of excess soil — Comments by November 21, 2024

Homeopathy Act, 2007

Opticianry Act, 1991

Psychotherapy Act, 2007

October 22, 2024

The College of Homeopaths of Ontario, College of Opticians of Ontario, and College of Registered Psychotherapists and Registered Mental Health Therapists of Ontario Proposed Regulations Related to Protecting Patients Against Sexual Abuse by Members of the Profession — Comments by December 6, 2024

Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022

October 15, 2024

2022-2024 Review of the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022 — Comments by November 28, 2024

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

October 23, 2024

Proposal to create a regulation under the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 to change cost responsibility rules for certain electricity system connection infrastructure for high-growth areas where load growth materializing in the future is very likely — Comments by December 7, 2024

October 23, 2024

Proposed Amendments to the Electricity Act, 1998, Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 and the Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010 to enable an affordable energy future — Comments by November 22, 2024

Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024

October 21, 2024

Bill 212 — Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024 — Framework for bike lanes that require removal of a traffic lane — Comments by November 20, 2024

October 21, 2024

Bill 212 — Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024 — Building Highways Faster Act, 2024 — Comments by November 20, 2024

Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991

October 21, 2024

College of Respiratory Therapists of Ontario: Updating registration provisions in the General Regulation 596/94 made under the Respiratory Therapy Act, 1991 — Comments by November 3, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Ontario Gazette, October 19, 2024:

Less Red Tape, Stronger Economy Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 9

Schedule 14, sections 1, 3, 7(1), (3), which amend the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, 1997, in force October 1, 2024

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 19, 2024:

Summary Proceedings Act

EC2024-919 Ticket Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, October 12, 2024:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, January 2002 – December 2024

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 16 octobre 2024:

Loi sur la gouvernance du système de santé et de services sociaux

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Décret 1485-2024 Règlement sur le recours aux services des agences de placement de personnel et à de la main-d'Suvre indépendante dans le domaine de la santé et des services sociaux

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 16, 2024:

Act respecting the governance of the health and social services system

Act respecting health services and social services

OC 1485-2024 Regulation respecting the use of personnel placement agencies' services and independent labour in the field of health and social services

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 octobre 2024:

Loi sur les loteries et les appareils d'amusement

Règlement modifiant les Règles sur les bingos

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 23, 2024:

Act respecting lotteries and amusement machines

Regulation to amend the Bingo Rules

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 23 octobre 2024:

Loi sur les agents d'évaluation du crédit

Loi sur les assureurs

Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne

AM 2024-13 Règlement sur la gestion et le signalement des incidents de sécurité de l'information de certaines institutions financières et des agents d'évaluation du crédit — Arrêté numéro 2024-13 du ministre des Finances

Loi sur les instruments dérivés

AM 2024-15 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 91-507 sur les référentiels centraux et la déclaration de données sur les dérivés — Arrêté numéro 2024-15 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 23, 2024:

Credit Assessment Agents Act

Insurers Act

Act respecting financial services cooperatives

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act

MO 2024-13 Regulation respecting the management and reporting of information security incidents by certain financial institutions and by credit assessment agents — Order number 2024-13 of the Minister of Finance

Derivatives Act

MO 2024-15 Regulation to amend the Regulation 91-507 respecting Trade Repositories and Derivatives Data Reporting — Order number 2024-15 of the Minister of Finance

Sanctions

17 octobre 2024

Loi nº 64, Loi instituant le Musée national de l'histoire du Québec — Chapitre nº 30

Assents

October 17, 2024

Bill 64, An Act to establish the Musée national de l'histoire du Québec — Chapter No. 30

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 16 octobre 2024:

Loi sur les loteries et les appareils d'amusement

Financement du Secrétariat du bingo pour la période du 1er avril 2024 au 31 mars 2025. (Décret 1480-2024)

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 16, 2024:

Act respecting lotteries and amusement machines

Financing of the Secrétariat du bingo for the period from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025. (OC 1480-2024)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 18, 2024:

The Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act

Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw amendments

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 45 Electoral District Boundaries Act

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2024:

Registered Nurses Profession Act

YOIC 2024/144 Regulation to amend the Registered Nurses Profession Regulation (2024)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Yukon Gazette, Part II, October 15, 2024:

Act to amend the Registered Nurses Profession Act (2023), SY 2023, c 12

Act in force November 3, 2024 (OIC 2024/143)

