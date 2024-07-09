Legislation for the period 06/13 to 06/26

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-73 Nature Accountability Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, June 19, 2024:

Canada Labour Code

SOR/2024-118 Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Sanitation)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2024-109 Regulations Amending the Products Containing Mercury Regulations

Contraventions Act

SOR/2024-115 Regulations Amending the Application of Provincial Laws Regulations

Criminal Code

SOR/2024-114 Criminal Interest Rate Regulations

Customs Tariff

SOR/2024-111 Order Amending the Ukraine Goods Remission Order SOR/2024-125 CTMA Ranger Remission Order

Export and Import Permits Act

SOR/2024-112 Order Amending the Export Control List

Fisheries Act

SOR/2024-124 Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations

Food and Drugs Act

Pest Control Products Act

SOR/2024-110 Biocides Regulations

Food and Drugs Act

SOR/2024-121 Order Amending the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order (Biocides)

Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994

SOR/2024-129 Regulations Amending the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022

Oceans Act

SOR/2024-122 Tsigis Marine Protected Area Regulations Tang.ɢwan — ḥačxʷiqak

Pay Equity Act

SOR/2024-116 Order Grouping Ministers' Offices for the Purpose of a Pay Equity Plan SOR/2024-117 Application of the Pay Equity Act to Ministers' Offices Regulations

Privileges and Immunities (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) Act

SOR/2024-126 North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Privileges and Immunities Order

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-113 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SOR/2024-123 Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Chestnut-collared Longspur and Nine Other Wildlife Species)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 15, 2024:

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Cancellation of Immigration Documents)

Pest Control Products Act

Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Strengthening the Regulation of Pest Control Products in Canada)

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 22, 2024:

Energy Efficiency Act

Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (Amendment 18).

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Shipping Act, 2001 (Environmental Response)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms), SC 2023, c 32

(a) under subsections 0.1‍(2), 0.2‍(2), 1‍(8), 1.1‍(3), 1.2‍(3), 1.3‍(2), 1.5‍(3), 1.6‍(2), 4‍(4), 10‍(3), 10.1‍(2), 11.1‍(2), 11.2‍(2), 11.3‍(3), 12‍(2), 12.1‍(2), 12.2‍(2), 12.3‍(2), 13.1‍(2), 13.2‍(2), 13.3‍(3), 13.4‍(2), 13.5‍(2), 13.6‍(2), 13.7‍(2), 13.8‍(2), 13.9‍(2), 13.10‍(2), 13.11‍(2), 13.12‍(2) and 73‍(1) of an Act, fixes September 1, 2024 as the day on which subsections 0.1‍(1), 0.2‍(1), 1‍(3) and (5), 1.1‍(1) and (2), 1.2‍(1) and (2), 1.3‍(1), 1.5‍(1) and (2), 1.6‍(1), 4‍(2) and (3) and 5‍(1) and (2), section 9.1 and subsections 10‍(2), 10.1‍(1), 11.1‍(1), 11.2‍(1), 11.3‍(1) and (2), 12‍(1), 12.1‍(1), 12.2‍(1), 12.3‍(1), 13.1‍(1), 13.2‍(1), 13.3‍(1) and (2), 13.4‍(1), 13.5‍(1), 13.6‍(1), 13.7‍(1), 13.8‍(1), 13.9‍(1), 13.10‍(1), 13.11‍(1) and 13.12‍(1) of that Act come into force;.

(b) under subsections 3.1‍(4) and 3.2‍(2) of the English version of an Act, fixes September 1, 2024 as the day on which subsections 3.1‍(1) to (3) and 3.2‍(1) of the English version of that Act come into force; and

(c) under subsections 3.1‍(5) and 3.2‍(3) of the French version of an Act, fixes September 1, 2024 as the day on which subsections 3.1‍(1) to (4) and 3.2‍(1) and (2) of the French version of that Act come into force. (PC 2024-0717)

Sections 21.2, 26 and 45 in force September 1, 2024. (PC 2024-0718)

An Act to amend certain Acts in relation to financial institutions, SC 2005, c 54

Subsection 27(2), section 102 and subsections 239(2), 322(2) and 392(2) in force July 11, 2024. (PC 2024-0804)

An Act to amend the Investment Canada Act, SC 2024, c 4

Section 1, subsections 4‍(1), (3) and (4), sections 5 and 6, subsection 7‍(1.1), sections 8.1 to 11 and 13, subsections 14‍(2) and (3), sections 15 to 19.1, subsections 20‍(3) and (4) and 21‍(4) and section 22 in force September 3, 2024. (PC 2024-0814)

National Council for Reconciliation Act, SC 2024, c 8

Act in force July 2, 2024. (PC 2024-0813)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

Date

Bill S-202, An Act to amend the Parliament of Canada Act (Parliamentary Visual Artist Laureate) — Chapter No. 9

Bill C-288, An Act to amend the Telecommunications Act (transparent and accurate broadband services information) — Chapter No. 10

Bill C-226, National Strategy Respecting Environmental Racism and Environmental Justice Act — Chapter No. 11

Bill C-58, An Act to amend the Canada Labour Code and the Canada Industrial Relations Board Regulations, 2012 — Chapter No. 12

Bill C-50, Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act — Chapter No. 13

Bill S-9, An Act to amend the Chemical Weapons Convention Implementation Act — Chapter No. 14

Bill C-59, Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 15

Bill C-70, Countering Foreign Interference Act — Chapter No. 16

Bill C-69, Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1 — Chapter No. 17

Bill C-74, Appropriation Act No. 2, 2024-25 — Chapter No. 18

Bill C-75, Appropriation Act No. 3, 2024-25 — Chapter No. 19

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 15, 2024:

Retail Payment Activities Act

Delegation of authorities by the Governor of the Bank of Canada

Bank Act

Santander Consumer Bank — Letters patent of incorporation

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 22, 2024:

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

New Ministerial Instructions regarding the processing of certain work permit applications

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. DGSO-002-24 — Release of CPC-3-24-01, Issue 2

Notice No. SPB-004-24 — Decision on the Licensing Process for Existing Licensees in the 24 and 38 GHz Bands and Considerations Related to the mmWave Auction

Supreme Court Act

Commencement of sessions

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order No. 2 Respecting the Discharge of Sewage and the Release of Greywater by Cruise Ships in Canadian Waters

Pilotage Act

Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Belledune Compulsory Pilotage Area

Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Sheet Harbour Compulsory Pilotage Area

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 15, 2024:

Green Shield Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreement

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 15, 2024:

Canada Border Services Agency

Special Import Measures Act Wire rod — Decision



Canada Revenue Agency

Income Tax Act Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 119676138RR0001] Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 836393132RR0001] Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 118832062RR0001]



Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-004

Commencement of inquiry — Certain wire rod

Inquiry — Software

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Regulatory policies

Canada Gazette, Part I, June 22, 2024:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Manitoba Hydro

Canada Revenue Agency

Income Tax Act Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 850838301RR0001] Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 857763577RR0001]



Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiries Beacon, secondary surveillance radar (SSR) radar equipment, except airborne Cloud-based services Geographic information system software Rental of freight aircraft with operator Video and photo production services



Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2024:

Alberta Personal Income Tax Act

Alta Reg 95/2024 Act Attraction Bonus Program Regulation

Business Corporations Act

Alta Reg 101/2024 Business Corporations Amendment Regulation

Condominium Property Act

Alta Reg 103/2024 Condominium Property (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Consumer Protection Act

Alta Reg 104/2024 Designation of Trades and Businesses Amendment Regulation

Employment Standards Code

Alta Reg 96/2024 Employment Standards Code Employment Standards (COVID-19 Leave) Repeal Regulation

Film and Television Tax Credit Act

Alta Reg 97/2024 Film and Television Tax Credit Amendment Regulation

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Alta Reg 89/2024 Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (Ministerial) (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation .

Land Titles Act

Alta Reg 106/2024 Land Titles Act Pending Registration Queue (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Law of Property Act

Alta Reg 107/2024 Law of Property (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Municipal Government Act

Alta Reg 91/2024 Business Improvement Area (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 92/2024 Matters Relating to Assessment Sub-classes Repeal Regulation Alta Reg 93/2024 Matters Relating to Assessment and Taxation Regulation, 2018 Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 99/2024 City of Calgary Charter, 2018 Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 100/2024 City of Edmonton Charter, 2018 Amendment Regulation

Professional and Occupational Associations Registration Act

Alta Reg 108/2924 Professional and Occupational Associations Registration Act Municipal Assessor Amendment Regulation

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

Alta Reg 110/2024 Procedures Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 111/2024 Procedures (Environment and Protected Areas) Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Canadian Centre of Recovery Excellence Act, SA 2024, c C-1.5

Act in force June 21, 2024. (OIC 219/2024)

Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 10

Act in force June 21, 2024. (OIC 183/2024)

Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 (No. 2), SA 2022, c 20

Section 2, except subsection (3) to the extent that it enacts section 22.98 of the Act, in force September 1, 2024. (OIC 175/2024)

Public Safety Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 6

Section 1 in force January 15, 2025. (OIC 176/2024)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 7

(a) Section 4(1), (2), (4), (5), (6), (8), (12), (14), (20) and (22)(b) in force July 2, 2024;

(b) Sections 6 and 12 in force August 1, 2024. (OIC 198/2024)

Utilities Affordability Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 8

Sections 2(1) and (8), 3 and 5 in force June 20, 2024. (OIC 206/2024)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 18, 2024:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2024

BC Reg 134/2024 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation BC Reg 149/2024 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 135/2023 Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation BC Reg 137/2023 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation

Civil Forfeiture Act

BC Reg 151/2024 Amends BC Reg 164/2006 — Civil Forfeiture Regulation

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 138/2024 Amends BC Reg 120/2020 — Provincial Court Family Rules

Employer Health Tax Act

BC Reg 135/2024 Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation

Employment and Assistance Act

BC Reg 132/2024 Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 132/2024 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 130/2024 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation BC Reg 132/2024 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation BC Reg 140/2024 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

Evidence Act

BC Reg 132/2024 Amends BC Reg 125/99 — Designation Regulation No. 2

Home Owner Grant Act

BC Reg 132/2024 Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation

Insurance (Vehicle) Act

BC Reg 153/2024 Amends BC Reg 447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation

Insurance Corporation Act

BC Reg 139/2024 Repeals BC Reg 325/83 — Head Office for I.C.B.C.

Insurance Premium Tax Act

BC Reg 135/2024 Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 132/2024 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation

Logging Tax Act

BC Reg 135/2024 Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation

Mineral Tax Act

BC Reg 135/2024 Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation

Motor Fuel Tax Act

BC Reg 135/2024 Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation BC Reg 137/2024 Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 144/2024 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation BC Reg 145/2024 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation

Property Transfer Tax Act

BC Reg 135/2024 Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 132/2024 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation BC Reg 134/2024 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation BC Reg 135/2024 Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation BC Reg 137/2024 Amends BC Regs

97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation BC Reg 146/2024 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation BC Reg 147/2024 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation BC Reg 148/2024 Amends BC Reg 96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation BC Reg 149/2024 Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act

BC Reg 135/2024 Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation

Tobacco Tax Act

BC Reg 135/2024 Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation

Workers Compensation Act

BC Reg 132/2024 Amends BC Reg 321/2002 — Workers Compensation Act Appeal Regulation BC Reg 141/2024 Enacts Online Platform Workers Regulation

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 25, 2024:

Financial Administration Act

BC Reg 159/2024 Amends BC Reg 215/83 — Interest on Overdue Accounts Payable Regulation

Laboratory Services Act

BC Reg 160/2024 Amends BC Reg 52/2015 — Laboratory Services Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 18, 2024:

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 13

Various provisions in force July 1, 2024 (BC Reg 133/2024)

Budget Measures Implementation (Residential Property (Short-Term Holding) Profit Tax) Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c.14

Sections 105 and 108 in force January 1, 2025 (BC Reg 136/2024)

Statute Revision Act, RSBC 1996, c 440

The revised Civil Forfeiture Act, RSBC 2024, c 1 is brought into force June 17, 2024

Civil Forfeiture Act, RSBC 2024, c 1 — Revision Schedule 1 in force June 17, 2024 (BC Reg 151/2024)

Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 45

Various provisions in force June 18, 2024 (BC Reg 152/2024)

International Credentials Recognition Act, SBC 2023, c 39

Various provisions in force July 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025 (BC Reg 129/2024)

Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 44

Sections 1, 2 and 5 in force September 3, 2024 (BC Reg 140/2024)

Sections 8 to 10 in force September 3, 2024 (BC Reg 141/2024)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 16

Sections 9 and 10 in force June 17, 2024 (BC Reg 143/2024)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 10

Section 12 in force June 17, 2024 (BC Reg 131/2024)

Sections 9 and 10 in force August 7, 2024 (BC Reg 144/2024)

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Court of King's Bench Small Claims Practices Act

Man Reg 44/2024 Court of King's Bench Small Claims Practices Regulation, amendment

The Fuel Tax Act

Man Reg 45/2024 Fuel Tax Rates Regulation

The Workers Compensation Act

Man Reg 48/2024 Occupational Diseases Regulation, amendment

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

No entries for this issue

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Mineral Act

NLR 34/24 Mineral Regulations (Amendment)

Automobile Insurance Act

NLR 36/24 Automobile Accident Diagnostic and Treatment Protocols Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

An Act to Amend the Automobile Insurance Act, SNL 2019, c 14

Section 6 and subsection 10(5) in force December 2, 2024 (NLR 35/24)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 8 An Act to Amend the Student Financial Assistance Act

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 14, 2024:

Health Services and Insurance Act

NS Reg 102/2024 M.S.I. Regulations — amendment NS Reg 103/2024 Prosthetic Devices Tariffs Regulations — amendment NS Reg 104/2024 Tariff of Fees for Insured Ocular Prosthetic Services — repeal

Income Tax Act

NS Reg 109/2024 Capital Investment Tax Credit Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 101/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 105/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Regulated Health Professions Act

NS Reg 106/2024 Regulated Health Professions General Regulations NS Reg 107/2024 Paramedicine Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 14, 2024:

Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15

Sections 196 and 204, clauses 222(q) and (u), 228(b) and 229(c) and (d), subsection 230(1) and Sections 233, 234 and 236 in force June 3, 2024. (NS Reg 108/2024)

Notices / Avis

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, June 19, 2024:

Nova Scotia Civil Procedure Rules

Amendment (Family Division Rules), June 11, 2024

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Construction Act

O Reg 260/24 General, amending O Reg 304/18

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 261/24 Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99

Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Restructuring), 2023

O Reg 259/24 Transition Board, amending O Reg 187/23

Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act

O Reg 257/24 General, amending O Reg 45/22

Pharmacy Act, 1991

O Reg 256/24 General

Provincial Offences Act

O Reg 253/24 Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990

Public Hospitals Act

O Reg 258/24 Hospital Management, amending Reg 965 of RRO 1990

Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021

O Reg 254/24 Charges for Towing and Vehicle Storage Services, amending O Reg 162/23

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Coroners Act, 1990

June 14, 2024

Regulatory fee increase for use of facilities for post-mortem examinations — Comments by June 21, 2024

Electricity Act, 1998

June 18, 2024

Proposal to amend O Reg 509/18 under the Electricity Act, 1998 ("Efficiency Regulation") — Comments by August 2, 2024

Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012

June 21, 2024

Consultation on potential circumstances where digging may continue beyond the locate validity period without having to request a new locate — Comments by July 22, 2024

Pension Benefits Act

June 26, 2024

A Permanent Framework for Target Benefits — Comments by August 12, 2024

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Advancing Oversight and Planning in Ontario's Health System Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 27

Schedule 2, ss 11, 14-62, 64 (2), being the Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority Act, 2021, in force December 1, 2024. (OIC 709/2024)

Schedule 2, ss 65-70, which amend various Acts, in force December 1, 2024. (OIC 709/2024)

Schedule 3, ss 1-3, which amend the Medicine Act, 1991, in force April 1, 2025. (OIC 710/2024)

Building a Strong Ontario Together Act (Budget Measures), 2023, SO 2023, c 21

Schedule 2, ss 1, 2, which amend the Construction Act, in force July 1, 2024. (OIC 716/224)

Connecting People to Home and Community Care Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 13

Schedule 1, s 1 (8), which amends the Connecting Care Act, 2019, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 711/2024)

Convenient Care at Home Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 19

Sections 1-9, 11, 12 (1)-(3), 13 (2), 15, 16 (1)-(4), (6), which amend the Connecting Care Act, 2019, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 712/2024)

Sections 17-22, 24-27, which amend various Acts, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 712/2024)

Economic and Fiscal Update Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 5

Schedule 6, ss 8 (2), 26, which amend the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 713/2024)

The People's Health Care Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 5

Schedule 3, ss 1 (1), 2 (1), 9 (2), 17 (1), (4), (6), 21, 22 (1), which amend various Acts, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 715/2024)

Schedule 3, s. 11 (2), which repeals the Local Health System Integration Act, 2006, with respect to every other provision of the Local Health System Integration Act, 2006 that has not previously been repealed, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 715/2024)

Protecting Patients Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 11

Schedule 1, ss 1, 4 (1), (2), which amend the Drug and Pharmacies Regulation Act, in force October 1, 2024. (OIC 717/2024)

Providing More Care, Protecting Seniors, and Building More Beds Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 39

Schedule 1, ss 203 (2), (4), (5), (12)-(15), (21)-(24), which amend the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 714/2024)

Schedule 2, s. 14, which amends the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Act, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 714/2024)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 22, 2024:

Liquor Control Act

EC2024-599 Regulations amendment

Occupational Health and Safety Act

EC2024-600 General Regulations amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, June 22, 2024:

An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act, SPEI 2023, c 26

Act in force June 22, 2024

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 juin 2024 (no 25):

Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Décret 942-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 juin 2024:

Code des professions

Décret 952-2024 Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des administrateurs agréés

Loi sur les impôts

Décret 965-2024 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les impôts

Loi sur les assureurs

Décret 966-2024 Concernant la détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les assureurs et à la charge des assureurs autorisés ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque assureur pour l'année 2023-2024

Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers

Décret 967-2024 Concernant la détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers et à la charge des fédérations et des caisses qui ne sont pas membres d'une fédération ainsi que du montant minimum pour chaque caisse membre et nonmembre exigible pour l'année 2023-2024

Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne

Décret 968-2024 Concernant la détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne et à la charge des sociétés de fiducie autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de cesfrais qui doit être perçue de chaque société pour l'année 2023-2024

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

Décret 969-2024 Concernant la détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts et à la charge des institutions de dépôts autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque institution de dépôt pour l'année 2023-2024

Loi sur le bâtiment

Décret 983-2024 Règlement modifiant le Code de construction

Charte de la langue française

Décret 1000-2024 Règlement modifiant principalement le Règlement sur la langue du commerce et des affaires

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 19, 2024 (No. 25):

Supplemental Pension Plans Act

OC 942-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting supplemental pension plans

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 26, 2024:

Professional Code

OC 952-2024 Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered administrators

Taxation Act

OC 965-2024 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Taxation Act

Insurers Act

OC 966-2024 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Insurers Act and be borne by the authorized insurers, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each insurer for 2023-2024

Act respecting financial services cooperatives

OC 967-2024 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Act respecting financial services cooperatives and be borne by the federations and the credit unions that are not members of a federation, and the minimum amount for each member and non-member credit union exigible for 2023-2024

Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act

OC 968-2024 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act and be borne by authorized trust companies, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each company for 2023-2024

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

OC 969-2024 Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and be borne by the authorized deposit institutions, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each deposit institution for 2023-2024

Building Act

OC 983-2024 Regulation to amend the Construction Code

Charter of the French language

OC 1000-2024 Regulation to amend mainly the Regulation respecting the language of commerce and business

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 juin 2024 (no 25):

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur la conservation du patrimoine naturel

Loi modifiant la Loi sur la conservation du patrimoine naturel et d'autres dispositions

Loi sur la conservation et la mise en valeur de la faune

Loi sur les espèces menacées ou vulnérables

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Loi sur les pesticides

Loi sur l'aménagement durable du territoire forestier

Loi sur les produits alimentaires

Encadrement d'activités sous la responsabilité des municipalités réalisées dans des milieux hydriques et sur des ouvrages de protection contre les inondations

Ouvrages de protection contre les inondations

Règles transitoires applicables en cas de changement à la délimitation des zones inondables et des zones de mobilité ainsi que celles applicables à la mise en Suvre des règlements instaurant un nouveau régime d'aménagement dans les zones inondables et encadrant les ouvrages de protection contre les inondations

Activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles

Encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement

Évaluation et examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 juin 2024 (no 25A):

Loi sur l'aménagement et l'urbanisme

Règlement sur le comité national d'experts en matière de gestion des zones inondables

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 juin 2024:

Loi sur les assureurs

Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers

Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts

Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne

Règlement modifiant principalement le Règlement sur l'acquisition et la détention de titres ou d'une quote-part d'un droit de propriété par certaines institutions financières au-delà des limites prévues

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Loi visant notamment à réformer les cours municipales et à améliorer l'efficacité, l'accessibilité et la performance du système de justice

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le partage et la cession des droits accumulés au titre des régimes de retraite des juges de la Cour du Québec, des juges de certaines cours municipales et des juges de paix magistrats

Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Règlement modifiant le Régime de prestations supplémentaires des juges auxquels s'applique le régime de retraite prévu à la Partie V.1 de la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 19, 2024 (No. 25):

Environment Quality Act

Natural Heritage Conservation Act

Act to amend the Natural Heritage Conservation Act and other provisions

Act respecting the conservation and development of wildlife

Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Pesticides Act

Sustainable Forest Development Act

Food Products Act

Regulatory measures for activities under the responsibility of municipalities carried out in bodies of water and on flood protection works

Flood protection works

Transitional rules that apply to boundary changes for flood zones and channel migration zones and to the implementation of regulations establishing a new development regime in flood zones and regulating flood protection works

Activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas

Regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact

Environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 19, 2024 (No. 25A):

Act respecting land use planning and development

Regulation respecting the national committee of flood zone management experts

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 26, 2024:

Insurers Act

Act respecting financial services cooperatives

Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act

Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act

Regulation to amend mainly the Regulation respecting the acquisition and holding of securities or participations or a share of a right of ownership by certain financial institutions in excess of the limits imposed

Courts of Justice Act

Act mainly to reform municipal courts and to improve the justice system's efficiency, accessibility and performance

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the partition and assignment of benefits accrued under the pension plans of judges of the Court of Québec, judges of certain municipal courts and presiding justices of the peace

Courts of Justice Act

Regulation to amend the Supplementary benefits plan for judges covered by the pension plan provided for in Part V.1 of the Courts of Justice Act

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 juin 2024 (no 25):

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

AM 2024-1001 Concernant l'approbation du tarif établi par Éco Entreprises Québec et RecycleMédias pour les contributions exigibles pour l'année 2024 pour les catégories de matières «contenants et emballages», «imprimés» et «journaux» — Arrêté 2024-1001 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 19, 2024:

Environment Quality Act

MO 2024-1001 Approval of Éco Entreprises Québec's and RecycleMédias' schedule of contributions payable for 2024 for the "containers and packaging", "printed matter" and "newspapers" classes of materials — Order 2024-1001 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

Décisions

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 juin 2024:

Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres de la Commission d'accès à l'information (Décision 2327-1)

Decisions

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 19, 2024:

Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure for selecting persons qualified for appointment as members of the Commission d'accès à l'information (Decision 2327-2)

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Animal Production Act, SS 2022, c 2

Act in force July 1, 2024. (OC 275/2024)

The Workers' Compensation (Extending Firefighter Coverage) Amendment Act, 2024, SS 2024, c 11

Act, except clause 3(g), in force October 1, 2024. (OC 280/2024)

Clause 3(g) in force January 1, 2025. (OC 281/2024)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 21, 2024:

The Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Act

College of Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists of Saskatchewan regulatory bylaws

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2024:

Assessment and Taxation Act

YOIC 2024/77 Local Improvement Tax Regulation, 2024

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2024/86 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Selkirk First Nation R-Block Parcels)

Territorial Lands (Yukon) Act

YOIC 2024/87 Regulation to amend the Coal Regulation (2024)

Workers' Safety and Compensation Act

YOIC 2024/90 Board of Directors and Appeal Tribunal Remuneration Regulation

