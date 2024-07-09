Legislation for the period 06/13 to 06/26
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-73
|Nature Accountability Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, June 19, 2024:
Canada Labour Code
|SOR/2024-118
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (Sanitation)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2024-109
|Regulations Amending the Products Containing Mercury Regulations
Contraventions Act
|SOR/2024-115
|Regulations Amending the Application of Provincial Laws Regulations
Criminal Code
|SOR/2024-114
|Criminal Interest Rate Regulations
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2024-111
|Order Amending the Ukraine Goods Remission Order
|SOR/2024-125
|CTMA Ranger Remission Order
Export and Import Permits Act
|SOR/2024-112
|Order Amending the Export Control List
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2024-124
|Regulations Amending the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations
Food and Drugs Act
Pest Control Products Act
|SOR/2024-110
|Biocides Regulations
Food and Drugs Act
|SOR/2024-121
|Order Amending the Fees in Respect of Drugs and Medical Devices Order (Biocides)
Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994
|SOR/2024-129
|Regulations Amending the Migratory Birds Regulations, 2022
Oceans Act
|SOR/2024-122
|Tsigis Marine Protected Area Regulations Tang.ɢwan — ḥačxʷiqak
Pay Equity Act
|SOR/2024-116
|Order Grouping Ministers' Offices for the Purpose of a Pay Equity Plan
|SOR/2024-117
|Application of the Pay Equity Act to Ministers' Offices Regulations
Privileges and Immunities (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) Act
|SOR/2024-126
|North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Privileges and Immunities Order
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-113
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Ukraine) Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2024-123
|Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Chestnut-collared Longspur and Nine Other Wildlife Species)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 15, 2024:
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations (Cancellation of Immigration Documents)
Pest Control Products Act
- Regulations Amending the Pest Control Products Regulations (Strengthening the Regulation of Pest Control Products in Canada)
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 22, 2024:
Energy Efficiency Act
- Regulations Amending the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2016 (Amendment 18).
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Regulations Amending and Repealing Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Shipping Act, 2001 (Environmental Response)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms), SC 2023, c 32
- (a) under subsections 0.1(2), 0.2(2), 1(8), 1.1(3), 1.2(3), 1.3(2), 1.5(3), 1.6(2), 4(4), 10(3), 10.1(2), 11.1(2), 11.2(2), 11.3(3), 12(2), 12.1(2), 12.2(2), 12.3(2), 13.1(2), 13.2(2), 13.3(3), 13.4(2), 13.5(2), 13.6(2), 13.7(2), 13.8(2), 13.9(2), 13.10(2), 13.11(2), 13.12(2) and 73(1) of an Act, fixes September 1, 2024 as the day on which subsections 0.1(1), 0.2(1), 1(3) and (5), 1.1(1) and (2), 1.2(1) and (2), 1.3(1), 1.5(1) and (2), 1.6(1), 4(2) and (3) and 5(1) and (2), section 9.1 and subsections 10(2), 10.1(1), 11.1(1), 11.2(1), 11.3(1) and (2), 12(1), 12.1(1), 12.2(1), 12.3(1), 13.1(1), 13.2(1), 13.3(1) and (2), 13.4(1), 13.5(1), 13.6(1), 13.7(1), 13.8(1), 13.9(1), 13.10(1), 13.11(1) and 13.12(1) of that Act come into force;.
- (b) under subsections 3.1(4) and 3.2(2) of the English version of an Act, fixes September 1, 2024 as the day on which subsections 3.1(1) to (3) and 3.2(1) of the English version of that Act come into force; and
- (c) under subsections 3.1(5) and 3.2(3) of the French version of an Act, fixes September 1, 2024 as the day on which subsections 3.1(1) to (4) and 3.2(1) and (2) of the French version of that Act come into force. (PC 2024-0717)
- Sections 21.2, 26 and 45 in force September 1, 2024. (PC 2024-0718)
An Act to amend certain Acts in relation to financial institutions, SC 2005, c 54
- Subsection 27(2), section 102 and subsections 239(2), 322(2) and 392(2) in force July 11, 2024. (PC 2024-0804)
An Act to amend the Investment Canada Act, SC 2024, c 4
- Section 1, subsections 4(1), (3) and (4), sections 5 and 6, subsection 7(1.1), sections 8.1 to 11 and 13, subsections 14(2) and (3), sections 15 to 19.1, subsections 20(3) and (4) and 21(4) and section 22 in force September 3, 2024. (PC 2024-0814)
National Council for Reconciliation Act, SC 2024, c 8
- Act in force July 2, 2024. (PC 2024-0813)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
Date
- Bill S-202, An Act to amend the Parliament of Canada Act (Parliamentary Visual Artist Laureate) — Chapter No. 9
- Bill C-288, An Act to amend the Telecommunications Act (transparent and accurate broadband services information) — Chapter No. 10
- Bill C-226, National Strategy Respecting Environmental Racism and Environmental Justice Act — Chapter No. 11
- Bill C-58, An Act to amend the Canada Labour Code and the Canada Industrial Relations Board Regulations, 2012 — Chapter No. 12
- Bill C-50, Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act — Chapter No. 13
- Bill S-9, An Act to amend the Chemical Weapons Convention Implementation Act — Chapter No. 14
- Bill C-59, Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 15
- Bill C-70, Countering Foreign Interference Act — Chapter No. 16
- Bill C-69, Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1 — Chapter No. 17
- Bill C-74, Appropriation Act No. 2, 2024-25 — Chapter No. 18
- Bill C-75, Appropriation Act No. 3, 2024-25 — Chapter No. 19
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 15, 2024:
Retail Payment Activities Act
- Delegation of authorities by the Governor of the Bank of Canada
Bank Act
- Santander Consumer Bank — Letters patent of incorporation
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 22, 2024:
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
- New Ministerial Instructions regarding the processing of certain work permit applications
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. DGSO-002-24 — Release of CPC-3-24-01, Issue 2
- Notice No. SPB-004-24 — Decision on the Licensing Process for Existing Licensees in the 24 and 38 GHz Bands and Considerations Related to the mmWave Auction
Supreme Court Act
- Commencement of sessions
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order No. 2 Respecting the Discharge of Sewage and the Release of Greywater by Cruise Ships in Canadian Waters
Pilotage Act
- Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Belledune Compulsory Pilotage Area
- Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Sheet Harbour Compulsory Pilotage Area
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 15, 2024:
- Green Shield Canada — Assumption reinsurance agreement
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 15, 2024:
Canada Border Services Agency
- Special Import Measures Act
- Wire rod — Decision
Canada Revenue Agency
- Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 119676138RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 836393132RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 118832062RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-004
- Commencement of inquiry — Certain wire rod
- Inquiry — Software
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Regulatory policies
Canada Gazette, Part I, June 22, 2024:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Manitoba Hydro
Canada Revenue Agency
- Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 850838301RR0001]
- Revocation of registration of a charity [Audit, 857763577RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiries
- Beacon, secondary surveillance radar (SSR) radar equipment, except airborne
- Cloud-based services
- Geographic information system software
- Rental of freight aircraft with operator
- Video and photo production services
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2024:
Alberta Personal Income Tax Act
|Alta Reg 95/2024
|Act Attraction Bonus Program Regulation
Business Corporations Act
|Alta Reg 101/2024
|Business Corporations Amendment Regulation
Condominium Property Act
|Alta Reg 103/2024
|Condominium Property (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Consumer Protection Act
|Alta Reg 104/2024
|Designation of Trades and Businesses Amendment Regulation
Employment Standards Code
|Alta Reg 96/2024
|Employment Standards Code Employment Standards (COVID-19 Leave) Repeal Regulation
Film and Television Tax Credit Act
|Alta Reg 97/2024
|Film and Television Tax Credit Amendment Regulation
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|Alta Reg 89/2024
|Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (Ministerial) (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation .
Land Titles Act
|Alta Reg 106/2024
|Land Titles Act Pending Registration Queue (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Law of Property Act
|Alta Reg 107/2024
|Law of Property (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Municipal Government Act
|Alta Reg 91/2024
|Business Improvement Area (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 92/2024
|Matters Relating to Assessment Sub-classes Repeal Regulation
|Alta Reg 93/2024
|Matters Relating to Assessment and Taxation Regulation, 2018 Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 99/2024
|City of Calgary Charter, 2018 Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 100/2024
|City of Edmonton Charter, 2018 Amendment Regulation
Professional and Occupational Associations Registration Act
|Alta Reg 108/2924
|Professional and Occupational Associations Registration Act Municipal Assessor Amendment Regulation
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|Alta Reg 110/2024
|Procedures Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 111/2024
|Procedures (Environment and Protected Areas) Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
Canadian Centre of Recovery Excellence Act, SA 2024, c C-1.5
- Act in force June 21, 2024. (OIC 219/2024)
Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 10
- Act in force June 21, 2024. (OIC 183/2024)
Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2022 (No. 2), SA 2022, c 20
- Section 2, except subsection (3) to the extent that it enacts section 22.98 of the Act, in force September 1, 2024. (OIC 175/2024)
Public Safety Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 6
- Section 1 in force January 15, 2025. (OIC 176/2024)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 7
- (a) Section 4(1), (2), (4), (5), (6), (8), (12), (14), (20) and (22)(b) in force July 2, 2024;
- (b) Sections 6 and 12 in force August 1, 2024. (OIC 198/2024)
Utilities Affordability Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 8
- Sections 2(1) and (8), 3 and 5 in force June 20, 2024. (OIC 206/2024)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 18, 2024:
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2024
|BC Reg 134/2024
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
|BC Reg 149/2024
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
Carbon Tax Act
|BC Reg 135/2023
|Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation
|BC Reg 137/2023
|Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation
Civil Forfeiture Act
|BC Reg 151/2024
|Amends BC Reg 164/2006 — Civil Forfeiture Regulation
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 138/2024
|Amends BC Reg 120/2020 — Provincial Court Family Rules
Employer Health Tax Act
|BC Reg 135/2024
|Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation
Employment and Assistance Act
|BC Reg 132/2024
|Amends BC Reg 263/2002 — Employment and Assistance Regulation
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 132/2024
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 130/2024
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
|BC Reg 132/2024
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
|BC Reg 140/2024
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Evidence Act
|BC Reg 132/2024
|Amends BC Reg 125/99 — Designation Regulation No. 2
Home Owner Grant Act
|BC Reg 132/2024
|Amends BC Reg 100/2002 — Home Owner Grant Regulation
Insurance (Vehicle) Act
|BC Reg 153/2024
|Amends BC Reg 447/83 — Insurance (Vehicle) Regulation
Insurance Corporation Act
|BC Reg 139/2024
|Repeals BC Reg 325/83 — Head Office for I.C.B.C.
Insurance Premium Tax Act
|BC Reg 135/2024
|Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 132/2024
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Logging Tax Act
|BC Reg 135/2024
|Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation
Mineral Tax Act
|BC Reg 135/2024
|Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation
Motor Fuel Tax Act
|BC Reg 135/2024
|Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation
|BC Reg 137/2024
|Amends BC Reg 414/85 — Motor Fuel Tax Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 144/2024
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
|BC Reg 145/2024
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Property Transfer Tax Act
|BC Reg 135/2024
|Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 132/2024
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
|BC Reg 134/2024
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
|BC Reg 135/2024
|Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation
|BC Reg 137/2024
|Amends BC Regs
97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 146/2024
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
|BC Reg 147/2024
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
|BC Reg 148/2024
|Amends BC Reg 96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 149/2024
|Amends BC Reg 97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
Speculation and Vacancy Tax Act
|BC Reg 135/2024
|Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation
Tobacco Tax Act
|BC Reg 135/2024
|Enacts Tax Appeals Regulation
Workers Compensation Act
|BC Reg 132/2024
|Amends BC Reg 321/2002 — Workers Compensation Act Appeal Regulation
|BC Reg 141/2024
|Enacts Online Platform Workers Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 25, 2024:
Financial Administration Act
|BC Reg 159/2024
|Amends BC Reg 215/83 — Interest on Overdue Accounts Payable Regulation
Laboratory Services Act
|BC Reg 160/2024
|Amends BC Reg 52/2015 — Laboratory Services Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, June 18, 2024:
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 13
- Various provisions in force July 1, 2024 (BC Reg 133/2024)
Budget Measures Implementation (Residential Property (Short-Term Holding) Profit Tax) Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c.14
- Sections 105 and 108 in force January 1, 2025 (BC Reg 136/2024)
Statute Revision Act, RSBC 1996, c 440
- The revised Civil Forfeiture Act, RSBC 2024, c 1 is brought into force June 17, 2024
- Civil Forfeiture Act, RSBC 2024, c 1 — Revision Schedule 1 in force June 17, 2024 (BC Reg 151/2024)
Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 45
- Various provisions in force June 18, 2024 (BC Reg 152/2024)
International Credentials Recognition Act, SBC 2023, c 39
- Various provisions in force July 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025 (BC Reg 129/2024)
Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 44
- Sections 1, 2 and 5 in force September 3, 2024 (BC Reg 140/2024)
- Sections 8 to 10 in force September 3, 2024 (BC Reg 141/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023, SBC 2023, c 16
- Sections 9 and 10 in force June 17, 2024 (BC Reg 143/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 10
- Section 12 in force June 17, 2024 (BC Reg 131/2024)
- Sections 9 and 10 in force August 7, 2024 (BC Reg 144/2024)
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Court of King's Bench Small Claims Practices Act
|Man Reg 44/2024
|Court of King's Bench Small Claims Practices Regulation, amendment
The Fuel Tax Act
|Man Reg 45/2024
|Fuel Tax Rates Regulation
The Workers Compensation Act
|Man Reg 48/2024
|Occupational Diseases Regulation, amendment
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Mineral Act
|NLR 34/24
|Mineral Regulations (Amendment)
Automobile Insurance Act
|NLR 36/24
|Automobile Accident Diagnostic and Treatment Protocols Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
An Act to Amend the Automobile Insurance Act, SNL 2019, c 14
- Section 6 and subsection 10(5) in force December 2, 2024 (NLR 35/24)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|8
|An Act to Amend the Student Financial Assistance Act
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 14, 2024:
Health Services and Insurance Act
|NS Reg 102/2024
|M.S.I. Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 103/2024
|Prosthetic Devices Tariffs Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 104/2024
|Tariff of Fees for Insured Ocular Prosthetic Services — repeal
Income Tax Act
|NS Reg 109/2024
|Capital Investment Tax Credit Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 101/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 105/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Regulated Health Professions Act
|NS Reg 106/2024
|Regulated Health Professions General Regulations
|NS Reg 107/2024
|Paramedicine Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, June 14, 2024:
Regulated Health Professions Act, SNS 2023, c 15
- Sections 196 and 204, clauses 222(q) and (u), 228(b) and 229(c) and (d), subsection 230(1) and Sections 233, 234 and 236 in force June 3, 2024. (NS Reg 108/2024)
Notices / Avis
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part I, June 19, 2024:
Nova Scotia Civil Procedure Rules
- Amendment (Family Division Rules), June 11, 2024
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Construction Act
|O Reg 260/24
|General, amending O Reg 304/18
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 261/24
|Family Law Rules, amending O Reg 114/99
Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Restructuring), 2023
|O Reg 259/24
|Transition Board, amending O Reg 187/23
Laboratory and Specimen Collection Centre Licensing Act
|O Reg 257/24
|General, amending O Reg 45/22
Pharmacy Act, 1991
|O Reg 256/24
|General
Provincial Offences Act
|O Reg 253/24
|Proceedings Commenced by Certificate of Offence, amending Reg 950 of RRO 1990
Public Hospitals Act
|O Reg 258/24
|Hospital Management, amending Reg 965 of RRO 1990
Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021
|O Reg 254/24
|Charges for Towing and Vehicle Storage Services, amending O Reg 162/23
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Coroners Act, 1990
June 14, 2024
Regulatory fee increase for use of facilities for post-mortem examinations — Comments by June 21, 2024
Electricity Act, 1998
June 18, 2024
Proposal to amend O Reg 509/18 under the Electricity Act, 1998 ("Efficiency Regulation") — Comments by August 2, 2024
Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012
June 21, 2024
Consultation on potential circumstances where digging may continue beyond the locate validity period without having to request a new locate — Comments by July 22, 2024
Pension Benefits Act
June 26, 2024
A Permanent Framework for Target Benefits — Comments by August 12, 2024
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Advancing Oversight and Planning in Ontario's Health System Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 27
- Schedule 2, ss 11, 14-62, 64 (2), being the Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority Act, 2021, in force December 1, 2024. (OIC 709/2024)
- Schedule 2, ss 65-70, which amend various Acts, in force December 1, 2024. (OIC 709/2024)
- Schedule 3, ss 1-3, which amend the Medicine Act, 1991, in force April 1, 2025. (OIC 710/2024)
Building a Strong Ontario Together Act (Budget Measures), 2023, SO 2023, c 21
- Schedule 2, ss 1, 2, which amend the Construction Act, in force July 1, 2024. (OIC 716/224)
Connecting People to Home and Community Care Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 13
- Schedule 1, s 1 (8), which amends the Connecting Care Act, 2019, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 711/2024)
Convenient Care at Home Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 19
- Sections 1-9, 11, 12 (1)-(3), 13 (2), 15, 16 (1)-(4), (6), which amend the Connecting Care Act, 2019, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 712/2024)
- Sections 17-22, 24-27, which amend various Acts, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 712/2024)
Economic and Fiscal Update Act, 2020, SO 2020, c 5
- Schedule 6, ss 8 (2), 26, which amend the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 713/2024)
The People's Health Care Act, 2019, SO 2019, c 5
- Schedule 3, ss 1 (1), 2 (1), 9 (2), 17 (1), (4), (6), 21, 22 (1), which amend various Acts, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 715/2024)
- Schedule 3, s. 11 (2), which repeals the Local Health System Integration Act, 2006, with respect to every other provision of the Local Health System Integration Act, 2006 that has not previously been repealed, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 715/2024)
Protecting Patients Act, 2017, SO 2017, c 11
- Schedule 1, ss 1, 4 (1), (2), which amend the Drug and Pharmacies Regulation Act, in force October 1, 2024. (OIC 717/2024)
Providing More Care, Protecting Seniors, and Building More Beds Act, 2021, SO 2021, c 39
- Schedule 1, ss 203 (2), (4), (5), (12)-(15), (21)-(24), which amend the Fixing Long-Term Care Act, 2021, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 714/2024)
- Schedule 2, s. 14, which amends the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care Act, in force June 28, 2024. (OIC 714/2024)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, June 22, 2024:
Liquor Control Act
|EC2024-599
|Regulations amendment
Occupational Health and Safety Act
|EC2024-600
|General Regulations amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, June 22, 2024:
An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act, SPEI 2023, c 26
- Act in force June 22, 2024
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 juin 2024 (no 25):
Loi sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
|Décret 942-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les régimes complémentaires de retraite
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 juin 2024:
Code des professions
|Décret 952-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Code de déontologie des administrateurs agréés
Loi sur les impôts
|Décret 965-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les impôts
Loi sur les assureurs
|Décret 966-2024
|Concernant la détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les assureurs et à la charge des assureurs autorisés ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque assureur pour l'année 2023-2024
Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers
|Décret 967-2024
|Concernant la détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers et à la charge des fédérations et des caisses qui ne sont pas membres d'une fédération ainsi que du montant minimum pour chaque caisse membre et nonmembre exigible pour l'année 2023-2024
Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne
|Décret 968-2024
|Concernant la détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne et à la charge des sociétés de fiducie autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de cesfrais qui doit être perçue de chaque société pour l'année 2023-2024
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
|Décret 969-2024
|Concernant la détermination des frais qui doivent être engagés par l'Autorité des marchés financiers pour l'application de la Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts et à la charge des institutions de dépôts autorisées ainsi que de la quote-part de ces frais qui doit être perçue de chaque institution de dépôt pour l'année 2023-2024
Loi sur le bâtiment
|Décret 983-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
Charte de la langue française
|Décret 1000-2024
|Règlement modifiant principalement le Règlement sur la langue du commerce et des affaires
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 19, 2024 (No. 25):
Supplemental Pension Plans Act
|OC 942-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting supplemental pension plans
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 26, 2024:
Professional Code
|OC 952-2024
|Regulation to amend the Code of ethics of chartered administrators
Taxation Act
|OC 965-2024
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Taxation Act
Insurers Act
|OC 966-2024
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Insurers Act and be borne by the authorized insurers, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each insurer for 2023-2024
Act respecting financial services cooperatives
|OC 967-2024
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Act respecting financial services cooperatives and be borne by the federations and the credit unions that are not members of a federation, and the minimum amount for each member and non-member credit union exigible for 2023-2024
Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act
|OC 968-2024
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act and be borne by authorized trust companies, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each company for 2023-2024
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
|OC 969-2024
|Determination of the costs that must be incurred by the Autorité des marchés financiers for the administration of the Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act and be borne by the authorized deposit institutions, and the contribution for those costs that must be collected from each deposit institution for 2023-2024
Building Act
|OC 983-2024
|Regulation to amend the Construction Code
Charter of the French language
|OC 1000-2024
|Regulation to amend mainly the Regulation respecting the language of commerce and business
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 juin 2024 (no 25):
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur la conservation du patrimoine naturel
Loi modifiant la Loi sur la conservation du patrimoine naturel et d'autres dispositions
Loi sur la conservation et la mise en valeur de la faune
Loi sur les espèces menacées ou vulnérables
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
Loi sur les pesticides
Loi sur l'aménagement durable du territoire forestier
Loi sur les produits alimentaires
- Encadrement d'activités sous la responsabilité des municipalités réalisées dans des milieux hydriques et sur des ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
- Ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
- Règles transitoires applicables en cas de changement à la délimitation des zones inondables et des zones de mobilité ainsi que celles applicables à la mise en Suvre des règlements instaurant un nouveau régime d'aménagement dans les zones inondables et encadrant les ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
- Activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles
- Encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
- Évaluation et examen des impacts sur l'environnement de certains projets
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 juin 2024 (no 25A):
Loi sur l'aménagement et l'urbanisme
- Règlement sur le comité national d'experts en matière de gestion des zones inondables
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 juin 2024:
Loi sur les assureurs
Loi sur les coopératives de services financiers
Loi sur les institutions de dépôts et la protection des dépôts
Loi sur les sociétés de fiducie et les sociétés d'épargne
- Règlement modifiant principalement le Règlement sur l'acquisition et la détention de titres ou d'une quote-part d'un droit de propriété par certaines institutions financières au-delà des limites prévues
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
Loi visant notamment à réformer les cours municipales et à améliorer l'efficacité, l'accessibilité et la performance du système de justice
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le partage et la cession des droits accumulés au titre des régimes de retraite des juges de la Cour du Québec, des juges de certaines cours municipales et des juges de paix magistrats
Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
- Règlement modifiant le Régime de prestations supplémentaires des juges auxquels s'applique le régime de retraite prévu à la Partie V.1 de la Loi sur les tribunaux judiciaires
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 19, 2024 (No. 25):
Environment Quality Act
Natural Heritage Conservation Act
Act to amend the Natural Heritage Conservation Act and other provisions
Act respecting the conservation and development of wildlife
Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
Pesticides Act
Sustainable Forest Development Act
Food Products Act
- Regulatory measures for activities under the responsibility of municipalities carried out in bodies of water and on flood protection works
- Flood protection works
- Transitional rules that apply to boundary changes for flood zones and channel migration zones and to the implementation of regulations establishing a new development regime in flood zones and regulating flood protection works
- Activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas
- Regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
- Environmental impact assessment and review of certain projects
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 19, 2024 (No. 25A):
Act respecting land use planning and development
- Regulation respecting the national committee of flood zone management experts
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 26, 2024:
Insurers Act
Act respecting financial services cooperatives
Deposit Institutions and Deposit Protection Act
Trust Companies and Savings Companies Act
- Regulation to amend mainly the Regulation respecting the acquisition and holding of securities or participations or a share of a right of ownership by certain financial institutions in excess of the limits imposed
Courts of Justice Act
Act mainly to reform municipal courts and to improve the justice system's efficiency, accessibility and performance
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the partition and assignment of benefits accrued under the pension plans of judges of the Court of Québec, judges of certain municipal courts and presiding justices of the peace
Courts of Justice Act
- Regulation to amend the Supplementary benefits plan for judges covered by the pension plan provided for in Part V.1 of the Courts of Justice Act
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 juin 2024 (no 25):
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
|AM 2024-1001
|Concernant l'approbation du tarif établi par Éco Entreprises Québec et RecycleMédias pour les contributions exigibles pour l'année 2024 pour les catégories de matières «contenants et emballages», «imprimés» et «journaux» — Arrêté 2024-1001 du ministre de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 19, 2024:
Environment Quality Act
|MO 2024-1001
|Approval of Éco Entreprises Québec's and RecycleMédias' schedule of contributions payable for 2024 for the "containers and packaging", "printed matter" and "newspapers" classes of materials — Order 2024-1001 of the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks
Décisions
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 juin 2024:
Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la procédure de sélection des personnes aptes à être nommées membres de la Commission d'accès à l'information (Décision 2327-1)
Decisions
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, June 19, 2024:
Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the procedure for selecting persons qualified for appointment as members of the Commission d'accès à l'information (Decision 2327-2)
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Animal Production Act, SS 2022, c 2
- Act in force July 1, 2024. (OC 275/2024)
The Workers' Compensation (Extending Firefighter Coverage) Amendment Act, 2024, SS 2024, c 11
- Act, except clause 3(g), in force October 1, 2024. (OC 280/2024)
- Clause 3(g) in force January 1, 2025. (OC 281/2024)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, June 21, 2024:
The Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists Act
- College of Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists of Saskatchewan regulatory bylaws
Yukon / Yukon
Regulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, June 15, 2024:
Assessment and Taxation Act
|YOIC 2024/77
|Local Improvement Tax Regulation, 2024
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2024/86
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Selkirk First Nation R-Block Parcels)
Territorial Lands (Yukon) Act
|YOIC 2024/87
|Regulation to amend the Coal Regulation (2024)
Workers' Safety and Compensation Act
|YOIC 2024/90
|Board of Directors and Appeal Tribunal Remuneration Regulation
