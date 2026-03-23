Does Canada Allow Dual Citizenship? Everything You Need To Know In 2026

At its heart, Canadian immigration and nationality policy is about supporting individuals and families in building meaningful, long-term connections with Canada.

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At its heart, Canadian immigration and nationality policy is about supporting individuals and families in building meaningful, long-term connections with Canada. Whether through permanent residence, citizenship, or family reunification, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) continues to shape pathways that allow people to make Canada their home, or, in some cases, to move on from Canadian citizenship when life circumstances require it.

As conversations around identity, belonging, and global mobility continue to evolve, many clients ask two important questions: 1) Does Canada allow dual citizenship? and 2) How do I renounce Canadian citizenship if needed?

Does Canada Allow Dual Citizenship?

The short answer is yes. Canada fully allows and recognizes dual citizenship. However, this was not always the case. Changes to the Citizenship Act in 1977 officially legalized dual citizenship in Canada. Since then, Canadians have been able to acquire a second nationality without losing their Canadian citizenship, and individuals who become Canadian citizens may typically retain their original nationality unless their home country prohibits dual citizenship.

In fact, Canada is considered one of the world’s most dual-citizenship friendly nations, permitting dual nationality through naturalization, by birth, or by descent. Dual citizens enjoy several benefits, including the right to live, work, vote, and access services in both countries where citizenship is held. At the same time, individuals must remain aware of any additional obligations that may arise from dual nationality, such as taxation or military service, as these vary by country.

Implications of Recent Changes to Canada’s Citizenship by Descent Laws

On December 15, 2025, amendments were made to Canada’s Citizenship Act which significantly expanded who may now be recognized as a Canadian citizen by descent.

While individuals in the first generation born abroad to a Canadian citizen have long been recognized as Canadian citizens by descent, the new rules now expand this recognition to individuals born abroad in the second or subsequent generations to a Canadian citizen.

For individuals born abroad in the second or subsequent generations to a Canadian citizen on or after December 15, 2025, their parent must have spent at least 1,095 days in Canada prior to their birth in order for them to be recognized as Canadian citizens by descent. However, individuals born abroad in the second or subsequent generations to a Canadian citizen before December 15, 2025, are now simply recognized as Canadian citizens by virtue of their Canadian lineage, with no requirement for their Canadian parent to demonstrate time spent in Canada.

This change to Canada’s citizenship laws has resulted in a whole new class of people who are now automatically recognized as Canadian citizens by descent, and many of these people may not even realize it, particularly where their Canadian ancestry dates back several generations.

While the expansion of who can claim Canadian citizenship by descent is a welcome change for many, there are also various situations in which people who are now automatically recognized as Canadian citizens may need to or wish to renounce their newly recognized Canadian citizenship. Some examples of these situations include:

Citizens of countries that do not permit dual nationality may wish to renounce their newly recognized Canadian citizenship to maintain their citizenship in the other country.

Individuals who hold certain professional roles in foreign governments, certain military roles, or roles that require high level security clearance may be prohibited from holding dual citizenship.

Personal preference of individuals who may not wish to hold dual nationality.

How Do I Renounce Canadian Citizenship?

For individuals who automatically became Canadian citizens on December 15, 2025 due to the legislative changes regarding citizenship by descent, there is an expedited application process to renounce citizenship if needed.

To renounce Canadian citizenship, generally, a citizen must:

be at least 18 years old;

be a citizen of a country other than Canada or become a citizen of a country other than Canada if the renunciation is approved;

not live in Canada;

not be a threat to Canada’s security or be involved in ongoing criminal activity;

not be prevented from understanding the significance of giving up Canadian citizenship because of a mental disability; and

not be subject to revocation of citizenship proceedings.

It is crucial to ensure that renouncing Canadian citizenship will not leave an applicant stateless, as Canada requires proof of existing or future citizenship elsewhere.

Effect of Renouncing Citizenship

After a renunciation of Canadian citizenship application is approved, the former Canadian citizen:

loses all rights and privileges of Canadian citizenship;

holds no status in Canada;

must apply for the appropriate visa to return as a visitor, worker, or student;

must apply for permanent residence if they wish to return to Canada on a permanent basis; and

can no longer pass Canadian citizenship down to future generations.

* * *

Canada’s citizenship framework continues to evolve, including through major updates such as the 2025 reforms to citizenship by descent. However, one principle remains clear: Canada supports both dual citizenship and the right to voluntarily renounce citizenship when necessary.

For individuals exploring either pathway, obtaining accurate legal guidance is critical. Dual citizenship considerations often involve evaluating the laws of two or more countries, while renunciation can involve irreversible consequences that affect travel, employment, and long-term planning.

If you have questions about obtaining, maintaining, or renouncing Canadian citizenship, please contact our office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.