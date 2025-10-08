Canada's Healthcare Labour Shortage: Immigration As A Strategic Solution

S. Sonia Sidhu’s articles from Green and Spiegel are most popular:

Canada's healthcare system is facing a critical labour shortage. With an aging population, increasing demand for services, and a significant portion of the workforce nearing retirement, the need for qualified healthcare professionals has never been more urgent.

According to the Government of Canada, over 420,000 healthcare workers are over the age of 55, many of whom are expected to retire within the next decade. Immigrants already play a vital role in the sector, comprising:

25% of registered nurses

37% of physicians

43% of pharmacists

45% of dentists

61% of dental technologists and related occupations

Immigration Pathways Addressing Healthcare Needs

Canada has introduced several immigration programs and changes to attract and retain healthcare professionals:

Express Entry – Category-Based Selection

In 2023, IRCC launched category-based draws under Express Entry, targeting candidates with experience in healthcare occupations such as:

Physicians

Nurses

Dentists

Physiotherapists

Optometrists

This allows skilled professionals to receive invitations to apply for permanent residence based on their occupation, streamlining access to Canada for in-demand talent.

Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP)

This program enables skilled refugees and displaced individuals to immigrate to Canada using their healthcare training. Over 50% of EMPP applications have come from candidates in healthcare support roles such as nurses' aides and patient service associates.

Foreign Credential Recognition Program (FCRP)

To reduce barriers for internationally educated health professionals (IEHPs), the federal government has invested over $90 million in initiatives that support:

Credential recognition

Work placements

Wage subsidies

Mentorship and training

This funding helps IEHPs transition into the Canadian workforce more efficiently.

Contact Us

If you are a healthcare professional seeking to immigrate to Canada, or an employer looking to recruit international talent, we invite you to contact us for a consultation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.