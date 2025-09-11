A Guide To International Experience Canada (IEC)

The International Experience Canada (IEC) is one of the easiest ways for young people from around the world to spend time in Canada while gaining valuable work experience and exploring everything Canada has to offer, from big city living to mountain towns.

What is the IEC All About?

The IEC is a temporary work permit program for young adults (aged 18 to 35) from countries that have an existing agreement with Canada. While not a direct path to permanent residency, it is a fantastic way to get your foot in the door. Many participants use their time in Canada to build up valuable work experience that later helps with permanent immigration pathways.

Who Can Join?

As of 2025, citizens of the following countries may be eligible to apply for one or more of the three (3) IEC streams (eligibility varies by country and category):

Andorra Australia Austria Belgium Chile Costa Rica Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Korea (Republic of) Latvia Republic Lithuania Luxembourg Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal San Marino Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan United Kingdom

Each country has its own rules, quotas, and age limits, so it's important to review the specifics for your passport.

The Three IEC Streams

IEC has three (3) distinct categories, each tailored to different goals and situations:

Working Holiday

The Working Holiday stream provides an open work permit, allowing participants to work for almost any employer in Canada while also having the freedom to travel. It's best suited for those applicants who want flexibility, as they can take on temporary or seasonal jobs to support their travels rather than being tied to one employer.

Common roles include: hospitality, retail, and tourism, making it ideal for backpackers or those seeking short-term work experiences. The key benefit is flexibility—participants can fund their Canadian adventure while exploring the country.

For those interested in permanent residency, working in Canada through the Working Holiday stream can help build Canadian work experience, which may later support applications under programs like the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) or certain Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), provided the work is in a skilled occupation.

Young Professionals

The Young Professionals stream offers an employer-specific work permit linking to a skilled job offer in Canada, making it ideal for individuals looking to gain professional work experience abroad. This category best suits recent graduates or early-career professionals aiming to build their resume while living in Canada.

Participants often work in fields such as IT, business, marketing, engineering, or healthcare. The main advantage is the opportunity to advance career development in a Canadian workplace, which can improve long-term employability and global career prospects.

In terms of permanent residency, the skilled Canadian work experience gained through this stream is often highly valuable and can directly contribute to eligibility for Express Entry or PNP pathways, especially if the job falls under TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3 of the National Occupational Classification (NOC).

International Co-op (Internship)

The International Co-op stream of the IEC program is designed for University or College students who must complete an internship or co-op abroad as part of their academic program. This stream requires an internship job offer, directly related to the student's field of study and an issued employer-specific work permit tied to that position.

It is particularly suited for placements in areas such as engineering, lab research, business, design, and technology. The main advantage of this stream is that it allows students to gain valuable, hands-on industry experience in Canada, helping them build skills and improve their competitiveness in the global job market.

This stream does not typically lead directly to permanent residency because internships (often short-term and unpaid or low-paid) are considered a full-time student experience, which does not count towards the Canadian Experience Class. However, participants who later return to Canada under another IEC category or secure skilled employment may be able to leverage that Canadian experience toward future permanent residency applications.

Application Process

The IEC application process first confirms eligibility based on age, nationality, and passport validity. Once confirmed, applicants create an online profile through the IRCC website and submit it to one or more of the three IEC streams (Working Holiday, Young Professionals, or International Co-op).

Candidates in the streams are entered into random draws, and if selected, receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA), which must be accepted within 10 days. After accepting, applicants then have an additional 20 days to submit a complete work permit application with supporting documents, including proof of funds, health insurance, police certificates, and—if required—a job offer. This step is important to avoid a refusal. Most applicants will also need to provide biometrics at a Visa Application Centre (VAC).

Once the application is approved, applicants will receive a Port of Entry (POE) Letter of Introduction, which must be presented on arrival to Canada. Upon confirming proper documentation, a border officer will then issue the physical work permit.

Conclusion

The IEC program is a fantastic way for young people to explore Canada while gaining valuable international work experience. Whether you want the flexibility of the Working Holiday, the career boost of the Young Professionals stream, or the academic enrichment of the International Co-op, the IEC offers unique opportunities to suit your individual goals. For those considering a long-term future in Canada, the work experience gained—particularly in skilled roles—can also become a stepping stone toward permanent residency.

Special Note for U.S. Citizens

Although the United States does not have a direct IEC agreement with Canada, Americans still have options. Through the SWAP Working Holidays program, U.S. citizens can access similar opportunities to live and work temporarily in Canada. SWAP acts as a partner organization, helping with the application process and work permit arrangements for working holidays, internships, and short-term employment. Alternatively, Americans can explore other immigration pathways such as employer-specific work permits, study permits, Express Entry, or Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) if their goal is to stay in Canada long-term.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.