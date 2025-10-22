Canada's Manufacturing Industry: Embracing Global Talent And Navigating Visa Pathways

Green and Spiegel are most popular:

Canada's manufacturing industry is facing a growing challenge: a shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labor. From machine operators to welders and industrial technicians, employers across the country are struggling to fill essential roles. To meet production demands and maintain competitiveness, many manufacturers find themselves turning to international talent.

This blog outlines the key visa options available to Canadian manufacturers seeking to hire foreign workers to address labour shortages.

Top Temporary Work Visa Programs for Manufacturers

1. Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP)

The TFWP is the primary route for employers to bring in foreign workers for short-term roles.

Key Streams:

– High-Wage Stream: For roles paying above the provincial median wage

– Low-Wage Stream: For entry-level or support roles in manufacturing

– Agricultural Stream: For food processing and related manufacturing jobs

– Global Talent Stream (GTS): For advanced manufacturing roles requiring specialized skills (e.g., robotics, automation)

Employer Requirements:

– Obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA)

– Demonstrate efforts to hire locally

– Comply with wage, working conditions, and housing requirements (if applicable)

2. International Mobility Program (IMP)

The IMP allows employers to hire foreign workers without an LMIA under specific exemptions.

Relevant Categories:

– Intra-Company Transfers: For multinational manufacturers relocating staff to Canadian operations

– Trade Agreement Professionals: Under agreements like CUSMA (Canada-U.S.-Mexico), employers can hire eligible professionals for temporary roles

– Francophone Mobility Program: For French-speaking workers outside Quebec

Short-Term Work Permit Exemptions and Emergency Work

In certain cases, Canadian manufacturers may benefit from short-term work permit exemptions for foreign workers performing highly specialized tasks. However, it is important to understand which activities qualify and which still require a work permit.

Work Permit Required: Emergency Repairs

If a foreign technician or specialist is coming to Canada to perform emergency repairs on industrial equipment, a work permit is generally required. This permit is designed for situations where:

Equipment is no longer under warranty

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has no commercial presence in Canada

The repair is urgent and failure to complete it would negatively impact Canadian jobs or productivity

Key Features:

LMIA-exempt

Typically valid for less than 30 days

Requires proof of specialized knowledge and critical need

Must demonstrate that Canadian workers cannot perform the repair

Work Permit Exemptions: After-Sales Service and Short-Term Specialized Work

Certain short-term activities may qualify for work permit exemptions under the business visitor category, provided they meet specific criteria.

After-Sales Service:

Foreign nationals may enter Canada without a work permit to perform services related to the installation, maintenance, or repair of equipment or software sold by a foreign company, as long as the service is part of the original sales agreement or warranty.

Short-Term Work Permit Exemption (15- or 30-Day):

Canada offers a short-duration work permit exemption for highly skilled workers in select occupations. This exemption applies to:

– 15 consecutive days once every six months

– 30 consecutive days once every year

Eligible roles often include technical experts, engineers, and other specialists in manufacturing. This exemption is ideal for:

– Short-term consulting

– Equipment setup or calibration

– Specialized training delivery

Note: Employers must ensure the worker meets the eligibility criteria and that the activity is truly short-term and non-disruptive to the Canadian labor market.

Best Practices for Manufacturers

– Plan ahead: Visa processing can take weeks to months—start early

– Stay compliant: Maintain records and meet all employer obligations

– Monitor program updates: Immigration rules evolve—stay informed via Canada's immigration website

Conclusion

Canada's visa programs offer manufacturers a flexible, efficient solution to labor shortages and urgent operational needs. By understanding and leveraging these visa options, Canadian manufacturers can maintain productivity, meet deadlines, and stay competitive in a global market. To discuss how your organization may benefit from these programs, please contact us for more information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.