The Definitive Guide For Canadians Travelling To The United States

Since taking office on January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump has issued numerous Executive Orders related to immigration.Among other things, they require US government agencies to "vet and screen to the maximum degree possible all aliens who intend to be admitted, enter or are already inside the United States."They also impose an alien registration requirement for foreign nationals who remain in the US for 30 days or longer, including Canadian snowbirds.

The Executive Orders have already resulted in more aggressive inspections at the border. For example, Jasmine Mooney, a Canadian citizen, was recently sent to a detention center for nearly two weeks when she applied for a work permit at the US-Mexico border. Two German citizens were also recently sent to a detention center when they applied for admission to the United States because the border officers did not believe that they were legitimate visitors. In addition, Becky Burke, a citizen of the United Kingdom, was recently sent to a detention center in Washington State when she applied for re-admission to the US as a visitor, after being turned back at the Canadian border.

This has raised significant concerns for Canadians travelling to the United States, who are concerned about being detained, receiving an expedited removal order, having their electronic devices searched, or failing to comply the alien registration requirement.However, there are ways to minimize these risks while also ensuring compliance with US law.

Dentons' partner Henry J. Chang has prepared a comprehensive guide for Canadian citizens travelling to the United States, which provides practical advice on how they can address these important issues. Read more here.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.