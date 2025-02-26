ARTICLE
26 February 2025

Home Care Worker Immigration Pilots: IRCC Confirms March 31, 2025 Intake Date For Workers In Canada

On February 26, 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada released further details of the Home Care Worker Immigration pilot programs.
On February 26, 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada released further details of the Home Care Worker Immigration pilot programs. This update clarified some of the unanswered questions about program eligibility, as well as confirmed that this program will be rolled out in two stages – first for workers in Canada, and second for those not working in Canada.

What New Information Did IRCC Provide?

Green and Spiegel has previously posted details regarding the new Caregiver Pilots, as well as posed some questions about eligibility, and the program's administration. In today's announcement, IRCC has clarified that the March 31, 2025 program opening date only applies to the working in Canada stream.

Regarding eligibility, IRCC confirmed that:

  1. Applicants must demonstrate they have at least 6 months of recent and relevant work experience, or at least 6 months of home care related training;
  2. As previously expected, applicants must obtain an Education Credential Assessment report, and a language test report from IRCC-designated entities;
  3. A small number of applicants who are working without status in Canada may be eligible to apply under a public policy, which is yet to be released. As of now, it remains unclear whether this would allow those candidates to apply on March 31, or at a later date.

How to Prepare for an Application

As the March 31, 2025, opening date for the working in Canada stream is fast approaching, we encourage eligible candidates to begin preparing their materials such that they are well-prepared when the program details are confirmed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

