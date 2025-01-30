IRCC Update: TEER 2 And 3 Occupations Now Eligible For Spousal Open Work Permits

Following the announcement of changes to open work permit (OWP) eligibility for family members of work and study permit holders, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has released additional information about the specific TEER 2 and 3 occupations that will continue to be eligible for spousal work permits.
Please note that these new requirements apply to spousal OWP applications submitted on or after January 21, 2025.
Applications submitted prior to January 21, 2025, will continue to be processed using the previous criteria for OWPs for family members of foreign workers.
TEER 2 and 3 occupations eligible for spousal open work permits
As discussed in our previous article on these changes, spouses or common-law partners of higher-skilled workers in a TEER 2 or 3 occupation may be eligible for an OWP if the principal foreign national has a work permit valid for at least 16 months and is working in an eligible TEER 2 or 3 occupation. These eligible occupations are limited to sectors with labour shortages or linked to government priorities, including occupations in the natural and applied sciences, construction, health care, natural resources, education, sports and military sectors.
The full list of eligible TEER 2 and 3 occupations as of January 21, 2025, is included below.
The eligible occupations include:
- all TEER 2 occupations in natural and applied sciences (NOC 22XXX)
- all TEER 2 and 3 occupations in health care (NOC 32XXX and 33XXX)
- all TEER 2 and 3 occupations relating to trades, transport and equipment operators (NOC 72XXX and 73XXX)
- all TEER 2 and 3 occupations in natural resources and agriculture (NOC 82XXX and 83XXX)
Conversely, spouses and common-law partners of foreign workers in TEER 2 and 3 occupations in business, finance and administration (NOC 12XXX and 13XXX), sales and service (NOC 62XXX and 63XXX), and manufacturing (NOC 92XXX and 93XXX) will no longer be eligible for spousal OWPs.
Impacts on employers and applicants
Applicants for spousal OWPs must ensure they meet the new eligibility requirements, and in particular must ensure that their spouse's work permit is in an eligible NOC. In addition to these eligible TEER 2 and 3 occupations, all TEER 0 or 1 occupations are eligible to support spousal OWPs.
As discussed in the previous article, these changes will affect Canadian employers in a number of ways.
Employers may find TFWs requesting modifications to their duties to attempt to fit their position under an eligible NOC in order to allow their spouse or common-law partner to obtain or renew their OWP. Employers must be cautious around changing duties and NOCs, as in most cases a new work permit needs to be obtained before starting work under a different NOC.
Conclusion
These changes are now in effect for spousal OWP applications submitted on or after January 21, 2025.
OWP applications, including those for spouses of foreign workers in TEER 2 and 3 occupations, which were submitted before January 21 will continue to be processed under the prior eligibility criteria.
As these changes take effect, staying informed and prepared remains essential for applicants, employers and stakeholders involved in the Canadian immigration landscape.
Full list of eligible TEER 2 and 3 occupations
As of January 21, 2025, the following TEER 2 and 3 occupations are eligible:
Select high-skilled occupations in TEER 2
Natural and applied sciences and related occupations
- 22100 – Chemical technologists and technicians
- 22101 – Geological and mineral technologists and technicians
- 22110 – Biological technologists and technicians
- 22111 – Agricultural and fish products inspectors
- 22112 – Forestry technologists and technicians
- 22113 – Conservation and fishery officers
- 22114 – Landscape and horticulture technicians and specialists
- 22210 – Architectural technologists and technicians
- 22211 – Industrial designers
- 22212 – Drafting technologists and technicians
- 22213 – Land survey technologists and technicians
- 22214 – Technical occupations in geomatics and meteorology
- 22220 – Computer network and web technicians
- 22221 – User support technicians
- 22222 – Information systems testing technicians
- 22230 – Non-destructive testers and inspectors
- 22231 – Engineering inspectors and regulatory officers
- 22232 – Occupational health and safety specialists
- 22233 – Construction inspectors
- 22300 – Civil engineering technologists and technicians1
- 22301 – Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians
- 22302 – Industrial engineering and manufacturing technologists and technicians
- 22303 – Construction estimators
- 22310 – Electrical and electronics engineering technologists and technicians
- 22311 – Electronic service technicians (household and business equipment)
- 22312 – Industrial instrument technicians and mechanics
- 22313 – Aircraft instrument, electrical and avionics mechanics, technicians and inspectors
Health occupations
- 32100 – Opticians
- 32101 – Licensed practical nurses
- 32102 – Paramedical occupations
- 32103 – Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists
- 32104 – Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians
- 32109 – Other technical occupations in therapy and assessment
- 32110 – Denturists
- 32111 – Dental hygienists and dental therapists
- 32112 – Dental technologists and technicians
- 32120 – Medical laboratory technologists
- 32121 – Medical radiation technologists
- 32122 – Medical sonographers
- 32123 – Cardiology technologists and electrophysiological diagnostic technologists
- 32124 – Pharmacy technicians
- 32129 – Other medical technologists and technicians
- 32200 – Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists
- 32201 – Massage therapists
- 32209 – Other practitioners of natural healing
Occupations in education, law and social, community and government services
- 42102 – Specialized members of the Canadian Armed Forces
- 42202 – Early childhood educators and assistants
Trades, transport and equipment operators and related occupations
- 72010 – Contractors and supervisors, machining, metal forming, shaping and erecting trades and related occupations
- 72011 – Contractors and supervisors, electrical trades and telecommunications occupations
- 72012 – Contractors and supervisors, pipefitting trades
- 72013 – Contractors and supervisors, carpentry trades
- 72014 – Contractors and supervisors, other construction trades, installers, repairers and servicers
- 72020 – Contractors and supervisors, mechanic trades
- 72021 – Contractors and supervisors, heavy equipment operator crews
- 72022 – Supervisors, printing and related occupations
- 72023 – Supervisors, railway transport operations
- 72024 – Supervisors, motor transport and other ground transit operators
- 72025 – Supervisors, mail and message distribution occupations
- 72100 – Machinists and machining and tooling inspectors
- 72101 – Tool and die makers
- 72102 – Sheet metal workers
- 72103 – Boilermakers
- 72104 – Structural metal and platework fabricators and fitters
- 72105 – Ironworkers
- 72106 – Welders and related machine operators
- 72200 – Electricians (except industrial and power system)
- 72201 – Industrial electricians
- 72202 – Power system electricians
- 72203 – Electrical power line and cable workers
- 72204 – Telecommunications line and cable installers and repairers
- 72205 – Telecommunications equipment installation and cable television service technicians
- 72300 – Plumbers
- 72301 – Steamfitters, pipefitters and sprinkler system installers
- 72302 – Gas fitters
- 72310 – Carpenters
- 72311 – Cabinetmakers
- 72320 – Bricklayers
- 72321 – Insulators
- 72400 – Construction millwrights and industrial mechanics
- 72401 – Heavy-duty equipment mechanics
- 72402 – Heating, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics
- 72403 – Railway carmen/women
- 72404 – Aircraft mechanics and aircraft inspectors
- 72405 – Machine fitters
- 72406 – Elevator constructors and mechanics
- 72410 – Automotive service technicians, truck and bus mechanics and mechanical repairers
- 72411 – Auto body collision, refinishing and glass technicians and damage repair estimators
- 72420 – Oil and solid fuel heating mechanics
- 72421 – Appliance servicers and repairers
- 72422 – Electrical mechanics
- 72423 – Motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle and other related mechanics
- 72429 – Other small engine and small equipment repairers
- 72500 – Crane operators
- 72501 – Water well drillers
- 72600 – Air pilots, flight engineers and flying instructors
- 72601 – Air traffic controllers and related occupations
- 72602 – Deck officers, water transport
- 72603 – Engineer officers, water transport
- 72604 – Railway traffic controllers and marine traffic regulators
- 72999 – Other technical trades and related occupations
Natural resources, agriculture and related production occupations
- 82010 – Supervisors, logging and forestry
- 82020 – Supervisors, mining and quarrying
- 82021 – Contractors and supervisors, oil and gas drilling and services
- 82030 – Agricultural service contractors and farm supervisors
- 82031 – Contractors and supervisors, landscaping, grounds maintenance and horticulture services
Select high-skilled occupations in TEER 3
Health occupations
- 33100 – Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants
- 33101 – Medical laboratory assistants and related technical occupations
- 33102 – Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates
- 33103 – Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants
- 33109 – Other assisting occupations in support of health services
Occupations in education, law and social, community and government services
- 43100 – Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants
- 43204 – Operations Members of the Canadian Armed Forces
Occupations in art, culture, recreation and sport
- 53200 – Athletes
- 53201 – Coaches
Trades, transport and equipment operators and related occupations
- 73100 – Concrete finishers
- 73101 – Tilesetters
- 73102 – Plasterers, drywall installers and finishers and lathers
- 73110 – Roofers and shinglers
- 73111 – Glaziers
- 73112 – Painters and decorators (except interior decorators)
- 73113 – Floor covering installers
- 73200 – Residential and commercial installers and servicers
- 73201 – General building maintenance workers and building superintendents
- 73202 – Pest controllers and fumigators
- 73209 – Other repairers and servicers
- 73300 – Transport truck drivers
- 73301 – Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators
- 73310 – Railway and yard locomotive engineers
- 73311 – Railway conductors and brakemen/women
- 73400 – Heavy equipment operators
- 73401 – Printing press operators
- 73402 – Drillers and blasters - surface mining, quarrying and construction
Natural resources, agriculture and related production occupations
- 83100 – Underground production and development miners
- 83101 – Oil and gas well drillers, servicers, testers and related workers
- 83110 – Logging machinery operators
- 83120 – Fishing masters and officers
- 83121 – Fishermen/women
Please note that the list of eligible occupations is subject to change at IRCC's discretion. Applicants should review the list on IRCC's website, IRCC: Open work permits for family members of foreign workers: Who can apply, to ensure they have the most recent information.
