IRCC Update: TEER 2 And 3 Occupations Now Eligible For Spousal Open Work Permits

Following the announcement of changes to open work permit (OWP) eligibility for family members of work and study permit holders, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has released additional information about the specific TEER 2 and 3 occupations that will continue to be eligible for spousal work permits.

Please note that these new requirements apply to spousal OWP applications submitted on or after January 21, 2025.

Applications submitted prior to January 21, 2025, will continue to be processed using the previous criteria for OWPs for family members of foreign workers.

TEER 2 and 3 occupations eligible for spousal open work permits

As discussed in our previous article on these changes, spouses or common-law partners of higher-skilled workers in a TEER 2 or 3 occupation may be eligible for an OWP if the principal foreign national has a work permit valid for at least 16 months and is working in an eligible TEER 2 or 3 occupation. These eligible occupations are limited to sectors with labour shortages or linked to government priorities, including occupations in the natural and applied sciences, construction, health care, natural resources, education, sports and military sectors.

The full list of eligible TEER 2 and 3 occupations as of January 21, 2025, is included below.

The eligible occupations include:

all TEER 2 occupations in natural and applied sciences (NOC 22XXX)

all TEER 2 and 3 occupations in health care (NOC 32XXX and 33XXX)

all TEER 2 and 3 occupations relating to trades, transport and equipment operators (NOC 72XXX and 73XXX)

all TEER 2 and 3 occupations in natural resources and agriculture (NOC 82XXX and 83XXX)

Conversely, spouses and common-law partners of foreign workers in TEER 2 and 3 occupations in business, finance and administration (NOC 12XXX and 13XXX), sales and service (NOC 62XXX and 63XXX), and manufacturing (NOC 92XXX and 93XXX) will no longer be eligible for spousal OWPs.

Impacts on employers and applicants

Applicants for spousal OWPs must ensure they meet the new eligibility requirements, and in particular must ensure that their spouse's work permit is in an eligible NOC. In addition to these eligible TEER 2 and 3 occupations, all TEER 0 or 1 occupations are eligible to support spousal OWPs.

As discussed in the previous article, these changes will affect Canadian employers in a number of ways.

Employers may find TFWs requesting modifications to their duties to attempt to fit their position under an eligible NOC in order to allow their spouse or common-law partner to obtain or renew their OWP. Employers must be cautious around changing duties and NOCs, as in most cases a new work permit needs to be obtained before starting work under a different NOC.

Conclusion

These changes are now in effect for spousal OWP applications submitted on or after January 21, 2025.

OWP applications, including those for spouses of foreign workers in TEER 2 and 3 occupations, which were submitted before January 21 will continue to be processed under the prior eligibility criteria.



As these changes take effect, staying informed and prepared remains essential for applicants, employers and stakeholders involved in the Canadian immigration landscape. Gowling WLG's immigration team would be pleased to help with any questions you may have about open work permits or other immigration matters.

Full list of eligible TEER 2 and 3 occupations

As of January 21, 2025, the following TEER 2 and 3 occupations are eligible:

Select high-skilled occupations in TEER 2

Natural and applied sciences and related occupations

22100 – Chemical technologists and technicians

22101 – Geological and mineral technologists and technicians

22110 – Biological technologists and technicians

22111 – Agricultural and fish products inspectors

22112 – Forestry technologists and technicians

22113 – Conservation and fishery officers

22114 – Landscape and horticulture technicians and specialists

22210 – Architectural technologists and technicians

22211 – Industrial designers

22212 – Drafting technologists and technicians

22213 – Land survey technologists and technicians

22214 – Technical occupations in geomatics and meteorology

22220 – Computer network and web technicians

22221 – User support technicians

22222 – Information systems testing technicians

22230 – Non-destructive testers and inspectors

22231 – Engineering inspectors and regulatory officers

22232 – Occupational health and safety specialists

22233 – Construction inspectors

22300 – Civil engineering technologists and technicians1

22301 – Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

22302 – Industrial engineering and manufacturing technologists and technicians

22303 – Construction estimators

22310 – Electrical and electronics engineering technologists and technicians

22311 – Electronic service technicians (household and business equipment)

22312 – Industrial instrument technicians and mechanics

22313 – Aircraft instrument, electrical and avionics mechanics, technicians and inspectors

Health occupations

32100 – Opticians

32101 – Licensed practical nurses

32102 – Paramedical occupations

32103 – Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists

32104 – Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians

32109 – Other technical occupations in therapy and assessment

32110 – Denturists

32111 – Dental hygienists and dental therapists

32112 – Dental technologists and technicians

32120 – Medical laboratory technologists

32121 – Medical radiation technologists

32122 – Medical sonographers

32123 – Cardiology technologists and electrophysiological diagnostic technologists

32124 – Pharmacy technicians

32129 – Other medical technologists and technicians

32200 – Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists

32201 – Massage therapists

32209 – Other practitioners of natural healing

Occupations in education, law and social, community and government services

42102 – Specialized members of the Canadian Armed Forces

42202 – Early childhood educators and assistants

Trades, transport and equipment operators and related occupations

72010 – Contractors and supervisors, machining, metal forming, shaping and erecting trades and related occupations

72011 – Contractors and supervisors, electrical trades and telecommunications occupations

72012 – Contractors and supervisors, pipefitting trades

72013 – Contractors and supervisors, carpentry trades

72014 – Contractors and supervisors, other construction trades, installers, repairers and servicers

72020 – Contractors and supervisors, mechanic trades

72021 – Contractors and supervisors, heavy equipment operator crews

72022 – Supervisors, printing and related occupations

72023 – Supervisors, railway transport operations

72024 – Supervisors, motor transport and other ground transit operators

72025 – Supervisors, mail and message distribution occupations

72100 – Machinists and machining and tooling inspectors

72101 – Tool and die makers

72102 – Sheet metal workers

72103 – Boilermakers

72104 – Structural metal and platework fabricators and fitters

72105 – Ironworkers

72106 – Welders and related machine operators

72200 – Electricians (except industrial and power system)

72201 – Industrial electricians

72202 – Power system electricians

72203 – Electrical power line and cable workers

72204 – Telecommunications line and cable installers and repairers

72205 – Telecommunications equipment installation and cable television service technicians

72300 – Plumbers

72301 – Steamfitters, pipefitters and sprinkler system installers

72302 – Gas fitters

72310 – Carpenters

72311 – Cabinetmakers

72320 – Bricklayers

72321 – Insulators

72400 – Construction millwrights and industrial mechanics

72401 – Heavy-duty equipment mechanics

72402 – Heating, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics

72403 – Railway carmen/women

72404 – Aircraft mechanics and aircraft inspectors

72405 – Machine fitters

72406 – Elevator constructors and mechanics

72410 – Automotive service technicians, truck and bus mechanics and mechanical repairers

72411 – Auto body collision, refinishing and glass technicians and damage repair estimators

72420 – Oil and solid fuel heating mechanics

72421 – Appliance servicers and repairers

72422 – Electrical mechanics

72423 – Motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle and other related mechanics

72429 – Other small engine and small equipment repairers

72500 – Crane operators

72501 – Water well drillers

72600 – Air pilots, flight engineers and flying instructors

72601 – Air traffic controllers and related occupations

72602 – Deck officers, water transport

72603 – Engineer officers, water transport

72604 – Railway traffic controllers and marine traffic regulators

72999 – Other technical trades and related occupations

Natural resources, agriculture and related production occupations

82010 – Supervisors, logging and forestry

82020 – Supervisors, mining and quarrying

82021 – Contractors and supervisors, oil and gas drilling and services

82030 – Agricultural service contractors and farm supervisors

82031 – Contractors and supervisors, landscaping, grounds maintenance and horticulture services

Select high-skilled occupations in TEER 3

Health occupations

33100 – Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants

33101 – Medical laboratory assistants and related technical occupations

33102 – Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates

33103 – Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants

33109 – Other assisting occupations in support of health services

Occupations in education, law and social, community and government services

43100 – Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants

43204 – Operations Members of the Canadian Armed Forces

Occupations in art, culture, recreation and sport

53200 – Athletes

53201 – Coaches

Trades, transport and equipment operators and related occupations

73100 – Concrete finishers

73101 – Tilesetters

73102 – Plasterers, drywall installers and finishers and lathers

73110 – Roofers and shinglers

73111 – Glaziers

73112 – Painters and decorators (except interior decorators)

73113 – Floor covering installers

73200 – Residential and commercial installers and servicers

73201 – General building maintenance workers and building superintendents

73202 – Pest controllers and fumigators

73209 – Other repairers and servicers

73300 – Transport truck drivers

73301 – Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators

73310 – Railway and yard locomotive engineers

73311 – Railway conductors and brakemen/women

73400 – Heavy equipment operators

73401 – Printing press operators

73402 – Drillers and blasters - surface mining, quarrying and construction

Natural resources, agriculture and related production occupations

83100 – Underground production and development miners

83101 – Oil and gas well drillers, servicers, testers and related workers

83110 – Logging machinery operators

83120 – Fishing masters and officers

83121 – Fishermen/women

Please note that the list of eligible occupations is subject to change at IRCC's discretion. Applicants should review the list on IRCC's website, IRCC: Open work permits for family members of foreign workers: Who can apply, to ensure they have the most recent information.

