Important Changes To Canadian Open Work Permits For Family Members

Canada is implementing new restrictions on the eligibility criteria to obtain open work permits for dependent family members of international students and foreign workers. Effective January 21, 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will limit the issuance of dependent open work permits to only spouses of certain international students and foreign workers.

Key Changes to Eligibility

For Spouses of International Students

Spouses of international students will only be eligible for an open work permit if the international student is enrolled in one of the following programs:

Master's programs that are 16 months or longer;

Doctoral programs; or

Select professional and eligible programs

For Spouses of Foreign Workers

Spouses of temporary workers will only be eligible for open work permit if:

The foreign worker is employed in: TEER 0 or 1 occupations, or

Select TEER 2 or 3 occupations in sectors with labour shortages or linked to government priorities (the full list of eligible occupations will be available on January 21, 2025). The foreign worker's work permit must have at least 16 months of validity remaining at the time their spouse applies for an open work permit.

This means that the open work permits will now only be available to spouses of foreign workers in management or professional occupations – and in select jobs in sectors with labour shortages. Prior to this change, the spouses of most foreign workers were eligible for open work permits, regardless of the foreign worker's occupation and skill level, with limited exceptions. In addition, under the new rules, dependent children of temporary foreign workers will no longer qualify for dependent open work permits.

How will these new changes impact those with existing dependent open work permits?

If you currently hold a valid dependent open work permit that was approved under the previous measures, your work permit will remain valid until its expiry date.

If you are the spouse of a foreign worker who obtained their work permit under a free-trade agreement (i.e., CUSMA etc.) or you are already transitioning to permanent residence in Canada, these new changes will not affect you.

Breaking Down the New Eligibility Rules for Spousal Open Work Permits: A List of Occupations that Qualify

As of January 21, 2025, IRCC limits the eligibility for dependent open work permits to only spouses of certain foreign workers. For your spouse to be eligible for an open work permit, you, as the foreign worker/principal applicant, now must meet the following four (4) requirements:

You have one (1) of the following: A valid work permit (some exceptions apply);

An approval for a work permit that hasn't been issued yet (e., you received a port of entry (POE) letter of introduction); or

An authorization to work without a work permit (some exceptions apply). Your work permit or authorized work must be valid for at least 16 months after IRCC receives the dependent open work permit application; You are living or plan to live in Canada while working; You are employed in either: Any high-skilled occupation at the TEER category 0 (management) or 1 (professional) level of the National Occupation Classification (NOC) System ; OR

; A select high-skilled occupation at the TEER category 2 or category 3 of the NOC system.

This marks a significant shift from the previous eligibility criteria, where open work permits were available to dependent spouses and children of most foreign workers regardless of the skill level of their occupations or the length of their work permit (with limited exceptions).

Eligible TEER 2 and 3 Occupations

If you are not in a TEER 0 or 1 occupation, your spouse may still be eligible for a dependent open work permit. This is only if you are employed in one of the following eligible TEER 2 or 3 occupations:

Select High-Skilled Occupations in TEER 2

22100 – Chemical technologists and technicians

22101 – Geological and mineral technologists and technicians

22110 – Biological technologists and technicians

22111 – Agricultural and fish products inspectors

22112 – Forestry technologists and technicians

22113 – Conservation and fishery officers

22114 – Landscape and horticulture technicians and specialists

22210 – Architectural technologists and technicians

22211 – Industrial designers

22212 – Drafting technologists and technicians

22213 – Land survey technologists and technicians

22214 – Technical occupations in geomatics and meteorology

22220 – Computer network and web technicians

22221 – User support technicians

22222 – Information systems testing technicians

22230 – Non-destructive testers and inspectors

22231 – Engineering inspectors and regulatory officers

22232 – Occupational health and safety specialists

22233 – Construction inspectors

22300 – Civil engineering technologists and technicians

22301 – Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

22302 – Industrial engineering and manufacturing technologists and technicians

22303 – Construction estimators

22310 – Electrical and electronics engineering technologists and technicians

22311 – Electronic service technicians (household and business equipment)

22312 – Industrial instrument technicians and mechanics

22313 – Aircraft instrument, electrical and avionics mechanics, technicians and inspectors

32100 – Opticians

32101 – Licensed practical nurses

32102 – Paramedical occupations

32103 – Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists

32104 – Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians

32109 – Other technical occupations in therapy and assessment

32110 – Denturists

32111 – Dental hygienists and dental therapists

32112 – Dental technologists and technicians

32120 – Medical laboratory technologists

32121 – Medical radiation technologists

32122 – Medical sonographers

32123 – Cardiology technologists and electrophysiological diagnostic technologists

32124 – Pharmacy technicians

32129 – Other medical technologists and technicians

32200 – Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists

32201 – Massage therapists

32209 – Other practitioners of natural healing

42102 – Specialized members of the Canadian Armed Forces

42202 – Early childhood educators and assistants

72010 – Contractors and supervisors, machining, metal forming, shaping and erecting trades and related occupations

72011 – Contractors and supervisors, electrical trades and telecommunications occupations

72012 – Contractors and supervisors, pipefitting trades

72013 – Contractors and supervisors, carpentry trades

72014 – Contractors and supervisors, other construction trades, installers, repairers and servicers

72020 – Contractors and supervisors, mechanic trades

72021 – Contractors and supervisors, heavy equipment operator crews

72022 – Supervisors, printing and related occupations

72023 – Supervisors, railway transport operations

72024 – Supervisors, motor transport and other ground transit operators

72025 – Supervisors, mail and message distribution occupations

72100 – Machinists and machining and tooling inspectors

72101 – Tool and die makers

72102 – Sheet metal workers

72103 – Boilermakers

72104 – Structural metal and platework fabricators and fitters

72105 – Ironworkers

72106 – Welders and related machine operators

72200 – Electricians (except industrial and power system)

72201 – Industrial electricians

72202 – Power system electricians

72203 – Electrical power line and cable workers

72204 – Telecommunications line and cable installers and repairers

72205 – Telecommunications equipment installation and cable television service technicians

72300 – Plumbers

72301 – Steamfitters, pipefitters and sprinkler system installers

72302 – Gas fitters

72310 – Carpenters

72311 – Cabinetmakers

72320 – Bricklayers

72321 – Insulators

72400 – Construction millwrights and industrial mechanics

72401 – Heavy-duty equipment mechanics

72402 – Heating, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics

72403 – Railway carmen/women

72404 – Aircraft mechanics and aircraft inspectors

72405 – Machine fitters

72406 – Elevator constructors and mechanics

72410 – Automotive service technicians, truck and bus mechanics and mechanical repairers

72411 – Auto body collision, refinishing and glass technicians and damage repair estimators

72420 – Oil and solid fuel heating mechanics

72421 – Appliance servicers and repairers

72422 – Electrical mechanics

72423 – Motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle and other related mechanics

72429 – Other small engine and small equipment repairers

72500 – Crane operators

72501 – Water well drillers

72600 – Air pilots, flight engineers and flying instructors

72601 – Air traffic controllers and related occupations

72602 – Deck officers, water transport

72603 – Engineer officers, water transport

72604 – Railway traffic controllers and marine traffic regulators

72999 – Other technical trades and related occupations

82010 – Supervisors, logging and forestry

82020 – Supervisors, mining and quarrying

82021 – Contractors and supervisors, oil and gas drilling and services

82030 – Agricultural service contractors and farm supervisors

82031 – Contractors and supervisors, landscaping, grounds maintenance and horticulture services

Select High-Skilled Occupations in TEER 3

33100 – Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants

33101 – Medical laboratory assistants and related technical occupations

33102 – Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates

33103 – Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants

33109 – Other assisting occupations in support of health services

43100 – Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants

43204 – Operations Members of the Canadian Armed Forces

53200 – Athletes

53201 – Coaches

73100 – Concrete finishers

73101 – Tilesetters

73102 – Plasterers, drywall installers and finishers and lathers

73110 – Roofers and shinglers

73111 – Glaziers

73112 – Painters and decorators (except interior decorators)

73113 – Floor covering installers

73200 – Residential and commercial installers and servicers

73201 – General building maintenance workers and building superintendents

73202 – Pest controllers and fumigators

73209 – Other repairers and servicers

73300 – Transport truck drivers

73301 – Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators

73310 – Railway and yard locomotive engineers

73311 – Railway conductors and brakemen/women

73400 – Heavy equipment operators

73401 – Printing press operators

73402 – Drillers and blasters – surface mining, quarrying and construction

83100 – Underground production and development miners

83101 – Oil and gas well drillers, servicers, testers and related workers

83110 – Logging machinery operators

83120 – Fishing masters and officers

83121 – Fishermen/women

These roles have been identified by IRCC as critical to addressing labour shortages and supporting government priorities. It is important to note that this list of eligible occupations is provided based on the latest information available as of January 21, 2025, and that the list may be subject to change.

