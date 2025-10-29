Federal Government To Announce 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan By November 1, 2025

On or before November 1, 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is set to publish their 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan (the "Plan"). The Plan, which is released annually, offers insight into admissions targets and overall immigration goals at a federal level. This provides an important metric for employers on what immigration in Canada will look like in coming years, allowing them to plan their workforce accordingly. Last year's Immigration Levels Plan largely spoke to the government's intention to continue paring down temporary residence in Canada, a trend that has continued through the current plan.

While the exact details of this year's Plan aren't yet known, previous communications from the government offers up some idea of what to expect. Key predictions are outlined below.

Stabilization of permanent residence admissions

There will be a stabilization of permanent residence admissions to not exceed 416,500 permanent residents in 2026. This aligns with last year's plan, which reduced admission targets by 20% compared to those in 2023.

Increases to Express Entry

There is expected to be an increase in Express Entry admissions up to an estimated 124,680 in the Federal Economic Priorities and In-Canada Focus categories, which prioritizes in-demand occupations, French language proficiency and permanent resident admissions of foreign nationals already in Canada on valid temporary resident status, respectively.

Increase in Provincial Nominee Program targets

There is expected to be an increase in Provincial Nominee Program targets, a welcome change from last year's plan's that made significant cuts in allotments to these programs. However, throughout the past year, many provinces, including British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick have negotiated increased allocations to their respective provincial nominee programs, successfully increasing the number of spots each province has to offer.

Continued reductions in temporary residency

Ongoing reductions in the number of temporary resident admissions to Canada are predicted as part of the Plan. The inclusion of temporary resident admissions in the Plan is set to reduce the amount of non-permanent residents to below 5% of Canada's population, consistent with the goals set out in last year's Plan.

Focus on Francophone immigration

It is expected that a continued focus on Francophone immigration will be present as IRCC has increased Francophone immigration by introducing francophone immigration pathways, creating French-language category-based selection draws and increasing settlement support.

What's next for employers?

The expected increase in provincial nominee targets will likely benefit employers, especially across Western Canada where provinces are likely to receive additional allotments under their respective provincial nominee programs. This is good news in contrast to the restrictions seen last year.

However, the reduction in temporary resident admissions may pose challenges for employers who work in industries that rely heavily on temporary workers to sustain their workforce. This may include employers in the hospitality, construction and agricultural sectors, among others.

The MLT Aikins immigration team will continue monitoring the situation, and will follow-up with additional details about this year's Plan as further information becomes available.

