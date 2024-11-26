International Students Allowed To Work Off Campus Up To 24 Hours Per Week

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has confirmed that, as of Nov. 8, 2024, eligible international students in Canada may work off campus for up to 24 hours per week during regular school terms or academic semesters. The previous time cap was 20 hours per week.

The announcement and the general eligibility requirements of the off-campus work regime are set out here.

Eligible international students may work full-time hours during regularly scheduled breaks. To be a "regularly scheduled break," the break must be part of the Designated Learning Institution's academic calendar, such as a winter break, summer holidays or reading week.

Canada's international student and student work rules are complex and rife with potential pitfalls.

Employers that engage international students must ensure that they follow the hours of work rules to avoid allowing unauthorized work to occur. Employers are required to exercise due diligence to verify eligibility and work-hour compliance for international students working for them.

International students that violate the conditions of the off-campus work regime jeopardize their status in Canada and may have future study or work permit applications refused.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.