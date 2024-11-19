Calling All French Speakers: Accelerate Your Canadian Immigration Journey

Canada is strengthening its commitment to Francophone immigration through new policies and initiatives, creating exciting opportunities for French-speaking foreign workers and employers outside Quebec.

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to Francophone immigration as a priority. On January 16, 2024, IRCC introduced its renewed Policy on Francophone Immigration, which aims to expand initiatives that support the growth of French-speaking communities across Canada, as outlined in the Action Plan for Official Languages.

This enhanced focus on Francophone immigration creates new opportunities for French-speaking foreign workers interested in relocating to provinces or territories outside Quebec and for Canadian employers looking to hire bilingual candidates. Here are three Canadian immigration pathways tailored to French-speaking applicants.

The Francophone Mobility Work Permit

The Francophone Mobility stream under the International Mobility Program (IMP) allows Canadian employers to hire French-speaking foreign workers for positions outside Quebec without needing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). Introduced in June 2016, this stream benefits both French-speaking applicants and Canadian employers. It provides a pathway for French-speaking foreign nationals to gain Canadian work experience, which may help them qualify for permanent residency. Additionally, their spouses or common-law partners can apply for an open work permit, and their dependent children may obtain a study permit to attend school in Canada. For employers, this stream eliminates the often lengthy and costly LMIA process.

Initially, the Francophone Mobility stream was a temporary measure aimed at highly skilled foreign workers with strong French language proficiency. In June 2023, the program was extended for another two years.

Federal Express Entry System

French-speaking foreign workers with strong language skills have a greater chance of obtaining an invitation to apply for permanent residency in Canada, outside Quebec. This is an online, points-based application system that ranks candidates based on a Comprehensive Ranking Score (CRS). Express Entry manages three programs:

The Canadian Experience Class for skilled workers with Canadian work experience.

The Federal Skilled Worker Program for those with foreign work experience.

The Federal Skilled Trades Program for qualified skilled tradespeople.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) typically issues invitations to apply every few weeks. Candidates with a CRS score above the minimum cut-off for a particular draw receive an invitation to apply and have 60 days to submit their online application. Successful applicants can obtain permanent residency in about six months. French-speaking candidates benefit from Express Entry in two ways:

Additional Points for French Language Skills: Candidates with strong French language skills can earn 50 additional points, even if French is their second language. Category-Based Selection: In June 2023, IRCC introduced category-based selections, allowing targeted invitations to applicants with specific skills, training, or language abilities. In 2023, applicants with strong French proficiency (NCLC 7 or higher in all four language abilities) were prioritized. The Canadian government sent 8,700 invitations to French-speaking applicants under this category in 2023 and an additional 7,000 in early 2024, highlighting its commitment to supporting Francophone immigration. Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) is an immigration program that allows Canadian provinces and territories to nominate individuals for permanent residency based on their language, skills, education, and work experience. Each province and territory has its own PNP streams that target specific groups such as skilled workers, business people, or students.

