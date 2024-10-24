Further Temporary Foreign Worker Program Restrictions Include Increased Wage Requirements, Among Others
Effective November 8, 2024, the minimum hourly wage for workers hired under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) – High-Wage Stream will increase 20% from the current level...
Canada
Immigration
At a Glance
- Effective November 8, 2024, the minimum hourly wage for workers
hired under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) –
High-Wage Stream will increase 20% from the current level, which is
the median wage in the applicable province or territory of
work.
- TFWP applications, including renewals, that do not meet the
higher wage threshold of the High-Wage stream, will fall under the
Low-Wage stream and will be subject to the stricter rules of that
stream.
- Additionally, effective October 28, 2024, employers seeking to
sponsor foreign workers under the TFWP will be subject to stricter
documentary requirements to prove their business in Canada is
legitimate, which may be burdensome and time-consuming for
employers.
The situation
For the first time in the history of the Temporary Foreign
Worker Program (TFWP), the government of Canada has announced
changes to the program's minimum wage threshold, among other
changes.
A closer look
The two key reforms to the TFWP announced by the government
are:
|CHANGE
|IMPACT
|
Increased minimum hourly wage under the High-Wage stream
effective November 8, 2024.
- The minimum hourly wage for workers hired under the TFWP
– High-Wage Stream will increase 20% from the current level, which is the median wage in the
applicable province or territory of work.
- This will represent an increase of between CAD 5 and CAD 8 per
hour to the existing threshold, depending on the province or
territory.
|
- TFWP applications, including renewals, that do not meet the
higher wage threshold of the High-Wage stream, will fall under the
Low-Wage stream and will be subject to the stricter rules of that
stream.
- The Low-Wage stream has additional requirements/rules that are
not applicable to High-wage stream positions. These include:
- A Refusal to Process policy
- A 10% cap on temporary foreign workers within
the business, with few exceptions
- A one-year work permit duration, instead of
three years under the High-Wage stream
- Two additional required methods of recruitment for Canadians,
permanent residents and asylum seekers in underrepresented
groups
- Additional employer requirements related to housing,
transportation and healthcare
- According to the government, the change is forecasted to result
in 34,000 positions moving from the High-Wage stream to the
stricter rules of the Low-Wage stream.
- Higher minimum wages (and stricter requirements when not met)
will make it more expensive and burdensome for employers to hire
foreign workers which is likely to reduce the number of foreign
nationals that employers can sponsor.
|
Stricter rules to prove business legitimacy effective
October 28, 2024.
- Employers will no longer be able to use attestations from
professional accountants or lawyers, as is currently acceptable, to
prove their business in Canada is legitimate (one of the criteria
to sponsor workers under the TFWP).
- Instead, they may need to provide a series of other supporting
documents.
|
- As part of the TFWP's Labour Market Impact Assessment
(which proves that employers have taken steps to recruit Canadians
and that employing the foreign national in Canada would be
beneficial to the labour market), employers must prove that both
their business and the job offer are genuine and legitimate.
- The stricter documentary requirements (which may include
submitting business licenses, accounting statements, tax returns,
etc.) may be burdensome and time-consuming for employers.
Background
The government has been continuously adjusting the TFWP to
ensure the program is only used in cases where there are no workers
in Canada that can fill necessary roles, among other labour market
considerations. These newly announced changes build on other recent
adjustments to Canada's immigration programs, including restrictions for spouses of hired foreign
nationals and restrictions to the Low-Wage stream; changes
to Intracompany Transfer provisions; among many
other recent measures to reduce the temporary
resident population in Canada.
Looking ahead
The government is expected to release the 2025–2027
Immigration Levels Plan by November 1, 2024, which sets targets for
overall admissions per immigration category per year. According to
the government, a proposed reduction of temporary residents
(including those on work and study permits and visitor visas) will
be reflected in the plan for the first time, which may result in
additional policy changes and restrictions. Historically, the
levels plans has only included permanent resident admissions.
Fragomen will report on relevant developments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.