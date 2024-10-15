Updates To Alberta Advantage Immigration Program For PR Options

As of Sept. 30, 2024, individuals interested in applying to the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program's (AAIP) worker streams will be required to submit a Worker Expression of Interest (EOI). This is a significant shift in the application process, aimed at streamlining how candidates are considered for various worker permanent residence (PR) streams.

New AINP worker expression of interest process

The new system allows candidates to submit an EOI free of charge. Applicants will self-declare their personal information through the AAIP portal using an online form. Each EOI will be scored and ranked based on the AAIP's points grid, determining the candidate's placement in the worker stream pool.

The Alberta government will then conduct regular draws from the pool, selecting candidates for invitations to apply for PR. These selections will be based on a combination of the candidate's EOI score, labour market needs, and the availability of AAIP nominations. Successful candidates will receive an invitation by email.

The AAIP will not conduct its first draws from the worker stream pool until mid or late October, 2024.

The first step in the AAIP process is to assess the eligible categories and confirm eligibility. The points grid can be reviewed to understand scoring and how EOIs will be scored. Applicants may only have one active EOI. Any existing application or EOI must be withdrawn before creating a new worker stream EOI. Additionally, applicants must have a valid Alberta.ca account to submit the application.

This new system is aimed at enhancing transparency and providing a more structured approach to candidate selection.

