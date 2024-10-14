CURATED
14 October 2024

New Humanitarian Pathway For Colombian, Haitian And Venezuelan Foreign Nationals Now Open

Gs
Green and Spiegel LLP

Contributor

Green and Spiegel LLP logo
Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Explore Firm Details
On November 17, 2023, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRCC), the Honourable Marc Miller, announced that the new humanitarian permanent residence pathway that will admit migrants from Colombia, Haiti and Venezuela is now open.
Canada Immigration
Photo of Valerie Kleinman
Authors

On November 17, 2023, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRCC), the Honourable Marc Miller, announced that the new humanitarian permanent residence pathway that will admit migrants from Colombia, Haiti and Venezuela is now open. This is a significant step that has been implemented to help ease migration issues in the Western Hemisphere and to offer a path other than irregular migration.

This pathway presents a unique opportunity for family reunification for Canadian citizens and permanent residents with family members who are citizens of one of the three countries who are living in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America or South America. Anchor relatives in Canada will be able to support a child, grandchild, spouse, common-law partner, parent, grandparent or sibling. This presents a much larger group of family members than can be traditionally supported through a sponsorship application for permanent residence.

Successful applicants will benefit from pre-arrival services, including employment skills assessments and referrals to settlement provider organizations in their intended communities. Applicants must intend on residing in a province other than Quebec.

We welcome this exciting opportunity for family members to be joined together in Canada. If you have any immigration-related questions or need assistance, please contact us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Valerie Kleinman
Valerie Kleinman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More