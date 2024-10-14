New Humanitarian Pathway For Colombian, Haitian And Venezuelan Foreign Nationals Now Open

On November 17, 2023, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship (IRCC), the Honourable Marc Miller, announced that the new humanitarian permanent residence pathway that will admit migrants from Colombia, Haiti and Venezuela is now open. This is a significant step that has been implemented to help ease migration issues in the Western Hemisphere and to offer a path other than irregular migration.

This pathway presents a unique opportunity for family reunification for Canadian citizens and permanent residents with family members who are citizens of one of the three countries who are living in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America or South America. Anchor relatives in Canada will be able to support a child, grandchild, spouse, common-law partner, parent, grandparent or sibling. This presents a much larger group of family members than can be traditionally supported through a sponsorship application for permanent residence.

Successful applicants will benefit from pre-arrival services, including employment skills assessments and referrals to settlement provider organizations in their intended communities. Applicants must intend on residing in a province other than Quebec.

We welcome this exciting opportunity for family members to be joined together in Canada. If you have any immigration-related questions or need assistance, please contact us.

