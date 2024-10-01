Facilitating Work Permits For Prospective Provincial Nominee Program Candidates

The Canadian government has released an update on work permit eligibility, focusing on the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). Through a time-limited public policy, the government aims to retain skilled workers already contributing to the economy by providing a more direct route to maintain their temporary status in Canada.

Under this new policy, eligible temporary residents in Canada in provinces that are adopting the temporary policy can apply for an open work permit if supported by their province or territory through PNP. Requirements and applicability differ by province; however, generally, candidates are required to provide a copy of their valid work permit (or proof of having held a work permit which expired on or after May 7, 2024), an employment offer with their current employer, and a letter of support from their province or territory verifying that they are in an Expression of Interest pool or similar process. The intention of this new policy is to facilitate the continued employment of temporary residents already fulfilling critical labor market needs, while their permanent residency application is processed.

This policy, effective immediately, will expire on Dec. 31, 2024, unless earlier revoked. Potential applicants are encouraged to consult with Canadian immigration counsel to ensure that the specific province is adopting the public policy and the individual meets the eligibility criteria.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.