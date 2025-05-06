CURATED
6 May 2025

Interview – CBC Radio-Canada (Podcast)

Green and Spiegel

Contributor

Canada Immigration
Senior Associate, Valerie Kleinman was on air with Radio-Canada which oversees all French-language content for the CBC. In this segment, Valerie shared her insights on the recent changes the federal government has implemented for programs that allow migrants to come to Canada or obtain permanent status.

Fast forward to: 4:15-6:25, 10:39-11:50

LISTEN HERE

