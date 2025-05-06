Interview – CBC Radio-Canada (Podcast)

Senior Associate, Valerie Kleinman was on air with Radio-Canada which oversees all French-language content for the CBC. In this segment, Valerie shared her insights on the recent changes the federal government has implemented for programs that allow migrants to come to Canada or obtain permanent status.

Fast forward to: 4:15-6:25, 10:39-11:50

LISTEN HERE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.