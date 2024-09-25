Permanent Residence For Ukrainian Nationals: Less Than 1 Month Left To Apply!

In 2023, the Minister of Immigration announced a special temporary public policy for some Ukrainian nationals who can apply for permanent residence. This category became available to eligible applicants in October 2023. The program will be closing on October 22, 2024.

This program allows some Ukrainian nationals who reside in Canada to apply for permanent residence if they have a spouse/common-law partner, child, grandchild, parent, grandparent, sibling or half-sibling who is a Canadian citizen or permanent resident who resides in Canada.

Another category of the program is intended for Ukrainian spouses, common-law partners or widows of Ukrainian nationals who are not able to leave the Ukraine, are missing, are deceased or presumed to have been deceased. The applicant's spouse/common-law partner must have/have had family members of an eligible Canadian citizen/permanent resident to apply for permanent residency. Applicants must reside in Canada and meet the other eligibility requirements.

Under both streams, there are options for eligible overseas dependents to be included.

