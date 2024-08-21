Effective September 3, 2024, the Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration (MIFI) will suspend receipt of Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program – Low Wage Stream (those with an offered salary below Quebec's median wage) for jobs located in the Island of Montreal until March 3, 2025. The suspension will include affected applications submitted under simplified processing as well as renewal applications. Exceptions will apply for applicants in the health, education, construction, agriculture and food processing sectors. Applications submitted before September 3, 2024 will continue to be processed normally. The measure is due to an effort to reduce the temporary resident population in Montreal and Canada as a whole, and improve employer compliance with the conditions of the program. According to the MIFI, Quebec will also be limiting the number of study permit applications by foreign students in Quebec and introducing stricter regulation on the issuance of Quebec Acceptance Certificates for study permit applicants. A new bill to this effect is expected to be introduced to the legislative assembly in the coming months. Fragomen will report on relevant developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.