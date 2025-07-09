New Permanent Selection Program In Quebec: A Strategic Opportunity For Employers And Foreign Workers

The Government of Quebec has recently launched the new Skilled Worker Selection Program (SWSP), aimed at skilled workers and offering a pathway to permanent residence for foreign talent already established in Quebec or seeking long-term settlement. It is also a valuable tool for Quebec employers wishing to retain their international workforce over the long term.

The program is divided into four distinct streams, each targeting specific professional profiles and qualification levels:

1. Stream 1: Highly Qualified and Specialized Skills

This stream is intended for individuals working in a FEER category 0, 1, or 2 profession.

Main requirements:

At least 1 year of experience in the primary occupation within the past 5 years (in Quebec or abroad).

Required diploma: at least one year of full-time training leading directly to a profession, equivalent to a DEP, ASP, AEC, technical DEC, or a Quebec university diploma.

French proficiency: level 7 in speaking and level 5 in writing (according to the Quebec scale).

Accompanying spouse: level 4 in speaking.

2. Stream 2: Intermediate and Manual Skills

Designed for workers in FEER categories 3, 4, or 5.

Requirements:

Two years of experience, including at least one year in Quebec, within the past 5 years.

A diploma equivalent to a DES, DEP, ASP, or AEC (depending on level), obtained before submitting the application.

French proficiency: level 5 in speaking for the principal applicant, level 4 for the spouse.

3. Stream 3: Regulated Professions

This stream applies to individuals in professions requiring authorization to practice in Quebec, as listed in the Ministry's List of Regulated Professions (in French only).

Requirements:

You must hold either:

>> A license to practice in Quebec, or

>> Partial or full recognition of your competencies (issued within the past 5 years).

French proficiency:

>> TEER 0, 1, or 2: level 7 in speaking and level 5 in writing.

>> TEER 3, 4, or 5: level 5 in speaking.

>> Spouse: level 4 in speaking.

Note: If invited to submit an application, you will have one year to provide proof of recognition of your competencies if you have not already done so.

4. Stream 4: Exceptional Talent

This stream targets individuals with exceptional expertise in their field.

Requirements:

At least 3 years of professional experience within the past 5 years.

Recognized achievements related to their expertise, either:

>> Listed in the Ministry's List of Achievements, or

>> Supported by an endorsement from a partner in a targeted field:

Strategic economic sectors (MEIE)

Research (FRQ)

Arts (CALQ)

Sports (INS Québec)

5. Why This Matters for Employers

This program provides a clear and structured framework to promote the retention of foreign talent within Quebec companies. It enables employers to plan ahead for permanent immigration needs while supporting their long-term recruitment efforts.

As an employer, you can now identify workers who may qualify under one of these streams and plan the next steps with the assistance of an immigration legal advisor.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.