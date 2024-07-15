Empowering Mongolian Entrepreneurs: Driving Business Success To Canada

This case study is for entrepreneurs who own a transportation or logistics company in their home country and are ready to take the next step and expand their business to Canada.

Our client, an entrepreneur from Mongolia, just got approved to come to Canada to establish his logistics business with a pledged investment of CAD $200,000. Here's how we did it.

Mr. Bilgek (name changed) is an accomplished entrepreneur who has built up a multi-armed transportation company in his home nation of Mongolia for over a decade. He directly manages 25 employees, and the company transports goods internationally. The company's annual revenue is approximately CAD $1,200,000.

Immigration Application

Mr. Bilgek retained our Sobirovs to assist him in expanding his company to the international market, using Canada as a home base. Based on his profile and goals, we determined that the Intra-Company Transfer program (C62, previously C12) was the best fit. Mr. Bilgek would be transferred as an Executive/Owner of the business to supervise and execute the establishment and expansion of the Canadian branch.

We worked with business specialists to conduct detailed market research and develop a market entry strategy. As trucking and logistics is a high-demand industry, we ensured the company was registered and had all applicable licensure so Mr. Bilgek could begin operations as soon as he arrived in Canada.

However, during the preparation stage, our team encountered an unexpected challenge—we began receiving rejections from IRCC on files with similar candidates under the same program. This indicated that IRCC Officers may be starting to evaluate applications under new advice from their supervisors and that changes to the program guidelines may be coming.

Considering this, our team made several strategic changes to our submissions, including finding additional unique angles to highlight the significant benefits Mr. Bilgek and his business would bring to Canada.

As Canadian companies have an increasing need for skilled foreign truck drivers, they struggle to find good candidates who meet their needs. With Mr. Bilgek's extensive industry expertise, a wide network of connections, and experience in hiring drivers, he was perfectly positioned to support Canadian businesses needing qualified candidates. Together, we expanded his business vision to include foreign recruitment consulting services for Canadian businesses seeking truck drivers. This had a double benefit: adding a stream of revenue to his Canadian business and supporting the industry at large in Canada.

Mr. Bilgek's application was officially approved in under five months.

Timeline

Below, you will find the timeline of this case:

January 12, 2024 – File Submitted to the IRCC

January 13, 2024 – Biometric Information Request Letters received for the Primary Applicant and all Dependent/Accompanying Family Members

January 27, 2024 – Medical Exam Requests received for Primary Applicant and all Dependent/Accompanying Family Members

May 9, 2024 – Passport Request Letters Received for Primary Applicant and all Dependent/Accompanying Family Members

May 17, 2024 – Final Decision Letter Received for Primary Applicant and all Dependent/Accompanying Family Members – Approval!

Key Takeaways

Through this flexible strategy, our team was able to guide Mr. Bilgek to a business vision that was positioned to assist Canadians at every level – personal, communal, and corporate. Our submissions showed that he planned to come to Canada not just to fill an empty slot in a struggling sector and offer jobs to Canadians but to uplift Canadian businesses with support services so they can also succeed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.