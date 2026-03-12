Alberta iGaming Requires RG Check And Ad Controls

On February 20, 2026, the Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC) announced a partnership with the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) that makes RG Check accreditation a requirement for iGaming sites entering Alberta's forthcoming regulated market. Operators will also be expected to maintain accreditation "in good standing" while operating.

For Ontario operators, the headline is familiar, but the practical sequencing may not be. Ontario's model requires RG Check within two years of the Operating Agreement date, and it must be maintained for the remainder of the agreement term. Alberta's announcement positions RG Check as a market-wide entry requirement and, while a separate Alberta accreditation is still required, it signals a streamlined transition for operators that already hold RG Check in another jurisdiction.

How this compares to Ontario's RG Check model

Ontario's commercial iGaming market launched in April 2022 and RG Check quickly became part of the compliance baseline for operators.

Alberta's February 2026 announcement is notably direct: RG Check is framed as "central" to Alberta's player protection framework and it is described as protecting players "from day one." The announcement does not spell out a two-year runway like Ontario's, so Ontario operators should assume RG Check will be treated as a gating item for launch planning unless AiGC publishes a defined transition window.

The announcement describes "RG Check" as a program that evaluates governance policies, player safeguards, staff training and marketing practices, with assessments conducted against internationally recognized responsible gambling standards.

Alberta's entry path and what "go-live" actually means

Alberta's public materials describe three practical milestones before regulated play can begin:

registration and due diligence with AGLC; a commercial agreement in place with AiGC; operators are notified of market launch by AiGC.

During the transition period, Alberta permits operators in the registration process to advertise and sign up prospective customers, but no funds can be added to player accounts and no bets can be taken until market launch and the milestones are satisfied.

Ontario readers should note a key Alberta-specific nuance: AGLC's go-live compliance guide explicitly says that completing AGLC registration and go-live requirements does not, on its own, authorize gaming operations. That authority lies with AiGC and the operating agreement process. In other words, operators should plan for a two-track process and for AiGC requirements that can sit on top of AGLC's baseline.

Budget and structure items that Ontario operators should model early

Two Alberta items are worth putting into the model early because they influence timelines and operating structure:

Fees AGLC's published fee schedule lists a $50,000 one-time application fee and a $150,000 annual registration fee for iGaming operators. Per-site framing Alberta documentation is explicit that go-live assurance artifacts like SOC reporting must cover "all iGaming sites named on an operator's registration," and AGLC's broader standards contemplate site-level scoping. If you are planning multiple brands or skins, treat "how many sites" as a regulatory design decision, not just a marketing one.

Advertising and inducements: Alberta's rules are prescriptive

Alberta's high-level fact sheet establishes the policy direction: iGaming advertising must not be intentionally communicated to self-excluded or high-risk individuals, must not be directed at minors (or feature someone who is or appears to be a minor) and must be truthful and not misleading. It then points to Schedule 1.1 for more detail.

Schedule 1.1 adds several operator-relevant details that Ontario teams should build into Alberta launch controls:

Inducement disclosures Inducement, bonus, and credit advertising must disclose material conditions and limitations at first presentation (with all other conditions and limitations accessible through no more than a single redirection to a different site or document), must not call an offer "free" unless it is free and must not describe an offer as "risk-free" if the player must incur loss or risk their own money to use or withdraw winnings. Opt-in and opt-out mechanics If advertising communicating inducements, bonuses and credits is available through an iGaming site, each player must be provided with an opt-in process to consent and an easily accessible method to withdraw consent at any time. Minors and high-risk targeting controls Advertising must not be based on themes intended to appeal to minors and it must not use cartoon figures, social media influencers, celebrities, or entertainers if there are reasonable grounds to believe it could be appealing to minors. Athletes may only be used to exclusively advocate for responsible gaming practices. Alberta also requires measures that limit advertising to individuals known to the operator as being at high risk of gambling harm. Third-party accountability The operator must ensure a third-party advertising in agreement with or on behalf of the operator complies with the Act and regulations.

Alberta's marketing rules are written in a way that will reward strong evidence trails. Think version-controlled marketing policies, documented approval workflows and auditable consent states for inducement marketing.

Centralized self-exclusion: Alberta is building it in from launch

Alberta intends to launch iGaming with a centralized self-exclusion platform covering both land-based gambling and regulated iGaming. The fact sheet frames this as an "all in one place" solution and ties it directly to operator obligations, including integrating the centralized platform on websites and apps.

AGLC's SRIG is more operational. It requires operators to promote AGLC's self-exclusion program, provide easy access to the centralized tool through the iGaming site and maintain controls that prevent self-excluded players from accessing accounts or engaging in gaming activities.

The key contrast for Ontario operators is timing. Ontario is still working toward a centralized self-exclusion approach, while Alberta is building it into the market from day one.

Grey-market transition and "unregulated activity" expectations

Alberta is unusually explicit about transition expectations. SRIG requires registered operators and registered goods or services suppliers to cease all unregulated gaming activities in Alberta where those activities require registration.

At the same time, Alberta's transition rules permit pre-launch advertising and customer sign-ups during the registration phase, while prohibiting deposits and betting until market launch and the required milestones are met. That combination matters for sequencing marketing, product and compliance workstreams.

Revenue allocation: stick to what Alberta has published

Alberta's public fact sheet describes:

80% of net iGaming revenue to operators , with 20% retained for programs and services;

, with for programs and services; 2% of total GGR allocated to support First Nations;

allocated to support First Nations; 1% of total GGR allocated to social responsibility initiatives; and

allocated to social responsibility initiatives; and it defines GGR as bets placed minus winnings paid out minus eligible deductions.

Security assurance: Alberta's timeline is "go-live" and "two years from go-live"

AGLC's go-live compliance guide is clear on baseline security assurance expectations:

operators need a minimum SOC 2 Type 1 attestation upon go-live for all iGaming sites named on the operator's registration, and

within two years of go-live, operators must have ISO 27001 certification or SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, or an equivalent approved by AGLC.

What Ontario operators should line up now

Confirm current RG Check status and map what would need to change for an Alberta-specific assessment pathway. Treat Alberta's centralized self-exclusion integration as a product and data-integration workstream, not just a policy update. Build Alberta-specific inducement consent flows (opt-in and easy withdrawal) and make sure marketing can prove compliance on demand. Budget and scope security assurance deliverables against the "go-live" and "two years from go-live" requirements. Sequence launch planning around Alberta's three milestones and the fact that advertising and sign-ups may be permitted pre-launch, but deposits and wagering are not.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.