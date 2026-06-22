Update From OSFI Industry Day: What Credit Unions And Fintechs Need To Know About OSFI’s New Streamlined Process For Entering Canada’s Federal Financial System

For provincially regulated credit unions and fintechs considering a move into the federal financial system, the update from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions at its recent Quarterly Industry...

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For provincially regulated credit unions and fintechs considering a move into the federal financial system, the update from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions at its recent Quarterly Industry Day on June 4, 2026 on its forthcoming streamlined framework (the Streamlined Framework) is a meaningful shift from the traditional approach for navigating the OSFI application process.

The Streamlined Framework, which OSFI has indicated will officially launch on June 25, 2026, is intended to create a quicker, clearer and more predictable path for provincially regulated credit unions seeking continuance as federal credit unions and for certain innovative businesses, including fintechs, seeking to become federally regulated deposit-taking institutions. The announcement is significant because it takes steps to modernize aspects of the application process and also signals OSFI’s willingness to adopt a more calibrated, risk-based approach to entry into the federal system.

Background and Rationale

OSFI’s existing process for becoming a federally regulated financial institution has not been substantially refreshed in many years. While the Streamlined Framework does not substantially amend the existing three phase process nor the information requirements for applications, it does establish clearer timelines and signal a shift away from an “all or nothing” approval mindset toward a more phased pathway into the federal system, with OSFI indicating a willingness to grant conditional approvals with a view to applicants progressing to full approval over time. It also means new tools to assist with earlier visibility into readiness, understanding expectations and tracking progress.

What to Expect

As previewed in OSFI’s previous quarterly update, the Streamlined Framework will continue to follow three familiar phases, but with more explicit timelines, clearer deliverables and a more risk-aligned review process. Applicants will be able to use new screening criteria on OSFI’s website (once available on June 25, 2026) to self-assess their suitability for the Streamlined Framework and preparedness for a risk-based supervisory approach. OSFI has also indicated that it will publish new material customized for provincially regulated credit unions and what OSFI refers to as “innovators” (in other words, fintechs) to help clarify expectations for those categories of applicants. They also plan to launch a public dashboard to provide better visibility on timelines for applications as they progress.

Phase 1: Initial Readiness Assessment

Phase 1 will be compressed, focusing on allowing prospective applicants to understand early in the process whether they are suitable candidates for the Streamlined Framework and whether they are sufficiently prepared to proceed with the application process and meet the federal requirements, assuming the application is approved. OSFI has committed to reviewing pre-application materials submitted by prospective applicants and providing feedback regarding suitability and readiness within a targeted timeline of four weeks. This assessment will determine if prospective applicants should proceed through the Streamlined Framework, pursue the ordinary application process, or address gaps and return later when better prepared. OSFI indicated that prospective applicants that are not yet ready to submit an application after Phase 1 will be able to step away and re-enter the process later.

Phase 2: Formal Application Review

As is currently the case, Phase 2 of the Streamlined Framework will begin once an applicant has submitted its formal application to OSFI. Although OSFI’s Transaction Instructions are not changing, OSFI emphasized that the Streamlined Framework will include clearer expectations for applicants, including checklists tailored specifically to credit unions and innovators that are informed by OSFI guidance and supervisory practice over the past decade. OSFI has committed to a 12-month application review period but emphasized that it will begin once the application is formally submitted with complete information and that this timeline will depend in part on applicants providing timely responses to any follow-up requests from OSFI. To facilitate these shortened timelines for approval, OSFI has indicated a greater willingness to consider conditional approvals that will allow applicants to begin carrying on business while they progress to full readiness. As noted above, a public dashboard will be made available by OSFI for tracking the lifecycle of the application and key decision points.

Phase 3: Operational Readiness

Phase 3 of the Streamlined Framework will focus on readiness to carry on business. OSFI indicated that it is targeting issuance of its order to commence and carry on business within three months of issuance of the issuance of letters patent. To facilitate this shorter timeline, such orders will be more likely to be accompanied by conditions, including restrictions on certain activities or on growth, to address residual prudential concerns as the institution transitions into the federal framework.

Key Takeaways

There are several key takeaways arising from the update at OSFI Industry Day.

First, the Streamlined Framework is currently targeted and not universal, and only applies to provincially regulated credit unions seeking continuance as federal credit unions (and not to provincial credit unions amalgamating with federal credit unions) and to certain innovators, such as fintechs, seeking to establish a bank or federally regulated trust or loan company.

Second, while the three-stage approval process is not substantively changing, nor are the prudential expectations or information requirements set out in OSFI’s Transaction Instructions, the Streamlined Framework sets out a shortened process with greater visibility to expectations and progress along with service standards for OSFI review and approval.

Third, shortened timelines will depend on applicants presenting sufficiently mature proposals and responding promptly to inquiries from OSFI.

Finally, OSFI is signaling a move away from an “all or nothing” approval mindset toward a more phased pathway into the federal system.

As the June 25, 2026 launch date for the Streamlined Framework approaches, prospective applicants will be better positioned to evaluate if becoming a federally regulated financial institution aligns with their long-term strategy and whether they are sufficiently prepared to move forward. For organizations that have previously viewed the federal approvals process as too uncertain or too protracted, this development may warrant a fresh look.

More Information

For more information or support on Canadian financial regulatory issues and compliance matters, please reach out to the authors of this post or your legal professional at McCarthy Tétrault LLP. Additional information on our financial regulatory expertise can be found here.

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