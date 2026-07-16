FINTRAC Money Services Business Registration (MSB Licence)

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Planning to offer payment services in Canada? Start with FINTRAC MSB registration

Expanding a payment business into Canada requires more than a strong technology platform and a commercial strategy. Businesses that provide money transfers, foreign exchange services, virtual currency services, or other regulated payment activities may be required to register as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

FINTRAC registration is an important regulatory requirement for businesses entering the Canadian payments market. It forms part of Canada’s anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-terrorist financing (ATF) framework and helps ensure that regulated businesses maintain effective compliance systems.

This article explains what FINTRAC MSB registration is, who needs it, the activities it covers, and the compliance obligations businesses should consider before offering payment services in Canada.

What is FINTRAC?

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) is Canada’s financial intelligence unit. It administers and enforces Canada’s anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing legislation.

FINTRAC supervises businesses that fall within the scope of the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA). Its role includes monitoring compliance, receiving mandatory reports, and helping protect Canada’s financial system from money laundering and terrorist financing risks

Businesses subject to FINTRAC’s supervision must establish appropriate compliance programmes and meet ongoing reporting and record-keeping obligations.

What is a Money Services Business (MSB)?

A Money Services Business is a business that carries out certain financial services regulated under Canadian law.

Activities that may require MSB registration include:

foreign exchange dealing

money transfer or remittance services

issuing or redeeming money orders, travellers’ cheques, or similar negotiable instruments

dealing in virtual currency

crowdfunding platform services, where applicable

certain payment service provider activities

cheque-cashing services

Businesses offering one or more of these services in Canada may be required to register with FINTRAC before commencing operations.

International businesses should also assess whether they qualify as a Foreign Money Services Business (FMSB) when providing or directing regulated services to clients in Canada.

Does your business need FINTRAC MSB registration?

Registration requirements depend on the nature of the services provided and how the business operates.

Questions businesses should consider include:

Are payment or money transfer services offered to customers in Canada?

Does the business exchange foreign currencies?

Are virtual currency transactions facilitated?

Are funds transferred between individuals or businesses?

Does the business actively market its services to Canadian customers?

The answers to these questions will help determine whether FINTRAC registration is required.

Businesses should assess their activities before launching operations to ensure that the appropriate regulatory obligations are identified from the outset.

Registration requirements

Businesses applying for FINTRAC MSB registration must provide information relating to their organisation and compliance framework.

The application process generally includes:

Business identification details

Corporate ownership information

Details of directors and senior management

Description of the services provided

Appointment of a compliance officer

Business contact information

Registration alone is not sufficient. Businesses must also establish an AML compliance programme that meets Canadian regulatory requirements.

Practical documents required for MSB registration

In practice, businesses preparing for FINTRAC MSB registration should ensure that the directors, shareholders, and ultimate beneficial owners are ready to provide due diligence documentation.

The standard KYC documentation typically requested includes:

Passport copy

Recent utility bill or proof of address

Curriculum Vitae

Recent criminal record check

Further information may be required depending on the applicant’s ownership structure, business model, services offered, and compliance profile.

For incorporated entities, applicants should also be prepared to provide corporate documents, ownership details, compliance officer information, and a description of the services to be offered.

Proper preparation of KYC and corporate documentation can reduce delays during the registration process and support the development of the compliance framework required for ongoing operations.

AML compliance programme

Every registered MSB must implement and maintain an effective compliance programme.

A typical programme includes:

Written AML and ATF policies and procedures

A documented risk assessment

Customer due diligence (KYC) procedures

Ongoing transaction monitoring

Employee training

Independent effectiveness reviews

Record-keeping procedures

The programme should reflect the size, nature, and risk profile of the business.

Payment monitoring and transaction controls

Effective transaction monitoring is a core component of an AML compliance programme.

Payment businesses should implement systems that help identify unusual or potentially suspicious activity while maintaining complete and accurate transaction records.

A risk-based monitoring framework commonly includes:

Transaction monitoring procedures

Customer risk assessments

Payment screening controls

Source of funds verification where appropriate

Escalation procedures for unusual transactions

Internal reporting processes

Maintaining accurate payment information and supporting documentation helps businesses meet their regulatory obligations and respond to compliance reviews.

Costs and timeframes

The costs and timelines for FINTRAC MSB registration depend on the business structure, the scope of services, the available documentation, and the required compliance support.

As a general estimate, expenses for Ontario company incorporation and FINTRAC MSB registration may start at approximately €12,000, depending on professional fees, corporate structure, documentation requirements, and regulatory preparation.

A registered office address, along with a compliance or regulatory services agreement, may also be required, depending on the structure. This may cost approximately €200 per month, usually invoiced quarterly or semi-annually.

A compliance officer must also be appointed. Where professional compliance officer support is required, annual fees may apply and may start from approximately €6,000 per year, depending on the scope of the role and ongoing responsibilities.

Typical timeframes are:

Ontario entity registration: approximately 5 to 7 business days

FINTRAC MSB registration: approximately 2 to 4 months

These timelines are indicative. They may vary depending on the completeness of the documentation, the business model, the ownership structure, the due diligence checks, and FINTRAC processing.

Ongoing compliance obligations

FINTRAC registration creates ongoing regulatory responsibilities.

Registered businesses must continue to meet obligations relating to:

Customer identification

Record keeping

Reporting prescribed transactions

Suspicious transaction reporting

Large cash transaction reporting

Virtual currency reporting, where applicable

Updating registration information

Maintaining an effective compliance programme

Failure to maintain compliance may result in administrative penalties, enforcement action, or other regulatory consequences.

Common challenges for international payment businesses

International payment providers entering the Canadian market often encounter regulatory and operational challenges.

These may include:

Determining whether MSB registration is required

Understanding Canadian AML requirements

Developing compliant internal policies

Building relationships with banking partners

Managing cross-border payment flows

Implementing appropriate transaction monitoring systems

Addressing these matters during the planning stage can help businesses establish a stronger compliance framework before commencing operations.

Why compliance should be part of your business strategy

Many businesses focus on registration as the primary objective. In practice, registration is only one element of building a compliant payment business.

Corporate structuring, banking relationships, AML controls, operational procedures, and ongoing compliance all contribute to the long-term success of a payment services provider.

A well-planned compliance framework can also support relationships with financial institutions, payment partners, and regulators as the business grows.

How Michael Chambers & Co. LLC can assist

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC advises payment institutions, fintech companies, and international financial services businesses on regulatory compliance and corporate structuring

Our services include:

FINTRAC MSB registration support

Corporate structuring

AML and compliance programme development

Internal compliance policies and procedures

Cross-border regulatory advisory

Banking and payment solutions

Ongoing legal and corporate support

Our multidisciplinary team assists businesses throughout the establishment process, helping clients build compliant and commercially practical structures for international operations.

Building a strong compliance foundation for long-term success in Canada

Entering the Canadian payments sector involves more than completing a registration process. Businesses should assess licensing requirements, corporate structure, AML compliance, banking relationships, transaction monitoring, and operational procedures before offering services to Canadian clients.

A structured approach helps businesses establish a compliant foundation while supporting long-term growth in one of the world’s most established financial markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FINTRAC MSB registration?

FINTRAC MSB registration is the process by which businesses that provide regulated money services register with Canada’s financial intelligence unit before carrying out activities covered by Canadian legislation.

Who needs to register as an MSB in Canada?

Businesses offering services such as money transfers, foreign exchange dealing, certain payment services, or virtual currency activities may need to register with FINTRAC before operating in Canada.

Can an international business register as an MSB in Canada?

Yes. Businesses located outside Canada may be required to register as a Foreign Money Services Business (FMSB) if they provide regulated services to clients in Canada.

What compliance obligations apply after registration?

Registered businesses must maintain an AML compliance programme, conduct customer due diligence, monitor transactions, keep prescribed records, and submit reports required under Canadian legislation.

What happens if a business operates without the required registration?

Businesses that fail to comply with Canadian registration requirements may face regulatory enforcement measures, administrative monetary penalties, or other legal consequences, depending on the circumstances.

What activities can be performed under FINTRAC MSB registration?

Activities may include foreign exchange dealing, money transferring, issuing or redeeming money orders or similar negotiable instruments, dealing in virtual currency, crowdfunding platform services, certain payment service provider activities, and cheque cashing services.

How long does FINTRAC MSB registration take?

Ontario entity registration may take approximately 5 to 7 business days. FINTRAC MSB registration may take approximately 2 to 4 months, depending on the documentation, business model, and due diligence process.

What documents are usually required for directors, shareholders, and UBOs?

The standard due diligence documents usually include a copy of a passport, a recent utility bill or proof of address, a CV, and a recent criminal record check.

Is a compliance officer required for an MSB?

Yes. An MSB must appoint a compliance officer and maintain an AML compliance programme appropriate to the size, nature, and risk profile of the business.

What are the estimated costs of FINTRAC MSB registration?

Costs depend on the structure and scope of work. As a general estimate, Ontario company incorporation and FINTRAC MSB registration may start from approximately €12,000, with additional costs for registered office, compliance support, and ongoing regulatory assistance.