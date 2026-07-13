Don't Forget To Call Your Advisor! (Podcast)

Investors should proactively communicate life changes to their financial service providers.

Babin Bessner Spry is a boutique litigation firm founded in 2009. The firm’s practice areas include securities litigation, corporate governance issues, shareholder oppression, insolvency, intellectual property, conspiracy, fraud, product liability, professional liability and discipline, employment, competition, class actions, and advertising law, as well as public interest and pro bono matters.

Article Insights

Ellen Bessner’s articles from Babin Bessner Spry LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Insurance industries

self

Episode Description

Don't forget to call your advisor!

Investors should proactively communicate life changes to their financial service providers.

Scenario: Whether it's losing a job (like Tricia) or receiving a bonus (like Saidy), these events warrant a call to your advisor.

The Gap: Investors often don't call because they don't think of it, assume it's irrelevant, or see no benefit—but these changes can significantly impact their financial plan and investments.

Why It Matters:

Advisors can't read minds and won't know your situation unless you share it.

Life changes (job loss, bonuses) affect how you should manage debt, RRSPs, TFSAs, and tax obligations.

Early communication allows for better planning and minimizing financial damage or tax liability.

Takeaway: Call your advisor when circumstances change, and for advisors—create a supportive, shame-free environment that encourages clients to share news.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.