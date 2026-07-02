No Shame Planning (Podcast)

This episode tackles the "shame game" in personal finance, exploring how investors can avoid feeling ashamed about their financial situation and how financial service providers can approach clients without triggering feelings of shame or inadequacy.

Babin Bessner Spry is a boutique litigation firm founded in 2009. The firm’s practice areas include securities litigation, corporate governance issues, shareholder oppression, insolvency, intellectual property, conspiracy, fraud, product liability, professional liability and discipline, employment, competition, class actions, and advertising law, as well as public interest and pro bono matters.

<p data-encore-id="text">This episode tackles the "shame game" in personal finance, exploring how investors can avoid feeling ashamed about their financial situation and how financial service providers can approach clients without triggering feelings of shame or inadequacy.</p> <div> <p data-encore-id="text">Key topics:<br />• Empowering clients to move from hopelessness to hopefulness<br />• Managing client expectations to transform unrealistic wish lists into achievable goals<br />• Raising awareness about hte harmful effects of the "keeping up with the Joneses" mindset across generations<br />• Identifying personal spending triggers, such as feelings of inadequacy, to help prevent overspending<br />• Supporting clients who tend to underspend by encouraging them to pay themselves first and enjoy their lives<br />• Guidance for the financial services industry on assisting clients with plan implementation</p> </div> <div> <p data-encore-id="text">*Guest:* Shannon Lee Simmons, CFP, CIM – Founder of , bestselling author, Globe and Mail personal finance writer, and CBC Radio's Metro Morning money columnist</p> </div>

This episode tackles the "shame game" in personal finance, exploring how investors can avoid feeling ashamed about their financial situation and how financial service providers can approach clients without triggering feelings of shame or inadequacy.

Key topics:

• Empowering clients to move from hopelessness to hopefulness

• Managing client expectations to transform unrealistic wish lists into achievable goals

• Raising awareness about hte harmful effects of the "keeping up with the Joneses" mindset across generations

• Identifying personal spending triggers, such as feelings of inadequacy, to help prevent overspending

• Supporting clients who tend to underspend by encouraging them to pay themselves first and enjoy their lives

• Guidance for the financial services industry on assisting clients with plan implementation

*Guest:* Shannon Lee Simmons, CFP, CIM – Founder of , bestselling author, Globe and Mail personal finance writer, and CBC Radio's Metro Morning money columnist

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