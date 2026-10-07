Financing Canada’s Food Security Economy

Between February and September 2026, the federal government and Farm Credit Canada (FCC) advanced several initiatives that could materially expand the capital available for Canadian agri-food infrastructure, processing, manufacturing and innovation. In this article, the first in a seven-part series titled, "Food Security and the Law," we examine these emerging capital channels and consider next steps to achieve project readiness for agri-food businesses.

While some capital initiatives remain under development, others have moved into implementation, including the FCC’s September 2026 launch of the Agri-food Project Finance expression-of-interest process. These measures do not form a single agribusiness finance program. Instead, they include the evolving role of the Canada Infrastructure Bank, the announced Canada Strong Fund, and financing and funding under the National Food Security Strategy. They also sit within a broader FCC investment ecosystem intended to mobilize more private capital into Canadian agriculture and food innovation.

For Canadian businesses, the potential opportunity spans irrigation, value-added processing, grain handling, terminals and hubs, cold-chain and logistics assets, seafood and meat processing, controlled-environment agriculture, packaging and storage. The appropriate source of capital will depend on the asset, the stage of development, the revenue model, the proposed capital structure and the project’s expected public benefits.

The commercial question is not only whether capital may be available but whether a project will be legally, operationally and commercially ready to use it.

Emerging Capital Channels at a Glance

Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB)

Current Status: The CIB has been capitalized with C$45 billion and is operating within an expanded set of government priorities for major infrastructure projects. The legal implementation of particular mandate changes should be confirmed for the proposed project.

Potential Role: Loans or investments in qualifying infrastructure that can attract private and institutional capital

Key Considerations: A project must fit CIB’s statutory mandate and investment approach. Agri-food relevance does not by itself establish eligibility.

Canada Strong Fund

Current Status: The federal government has announced the sovereign investment fund. Its final mandate, governance, legislation, investment criteria and deployment process remain to be confirmed.

Potential Role: Commercial investment alongside private capital in strategic Canadian projects, businesses and sectors, including agriculture.

Key Considerations: The announcement should not be treated as an available term sheet or a currently open application program.

National Food Security Strategy Programs

Current Status: The strategy has been announced. Its measures are at different stages, ranging from a live FCC project-finance intake to programs for which detailed delivery or intake terms remain to be confirmed.

Potential Role: Project-finance debt, contributions, innovation support, processing capacity, food terminals and hubs, and controlled-environment agriculture.

Key Consideration: Program design, eligible costs, repayment, stacking, reporting, timing and Canadian-benefit requirements will differ materially.

FCC Capital and Private Investment

Current Status: FCC Capital has a separate C$2 billion investment commitment through 2030. FCC has also convened a coalition of private investors collectively prepared to deploy up to C$5 billion into Canadian agriculture and food innovation by 2030.

Potential Role: Equity, fund investment, growth capital, early-stage capital and other private-investment pathways.

Key Consideration: These commitments are not equivalent to a single fund or an open application program. Project fit and access will depend on the mandate and process of the relevant investor or vehicle.

The federal government’s February 2026 Statement of Priorities and Accountabilities proposed increasing the CIB’s capital envelope to C$45 billion, subject to parliamentary approval. More recent CIB materials describe the CIB as capitalized with C$45 billion. The other amounts and program descriptions listed above are drawn from the government’s Canada Strong Fund backgrounder, the National Food Security Strategy, and FCC’s published investment announcements.

Developments and Client Implications

The Evolving Role of the CIB

The CIB has a C$45 billion capital envelope and a mandate to use loans and investments to help attract private and institutional capital into qualifying infrastructure. The government’s February 2026 Statement of Priorities and Accountabilities also contemplates a coordinated role for the CIB in identifying high-impact projects and aligning its activities with other federal infrastructure tools.

For agri-food, the opportunity is infrastructure, not operating support or conventional corporate finance. Potentially relevant assets may include shared, trade-enabling or revenue-generating infrastructure supporting processing, storage, transportation, terminals, ports, logistics and the broader food supply chain. Inpidual projects will still need to fit the CIB’s statutory mandate, investment framework and transaction requirements.

The CIB’s investment in Alberta irrigation infrastructure illustrates how public and institutional capital can be combined around large agricultural infrastructure. The project involves a CIB investment of C$466 million, together with contributions from the Government of Alberta and participating irrigation districts. It does not, however, establish that a processing facility, logistics asset or other food-security project will qualify. Asset type, public benefit, revenue model, scale and ability to attract other capital will remain important to the analysis.

Client Implication: A project sponsor should test early: (i) whether the proposed asset is genuinely infrastructure; (ii) whether it can support an investment rather than depending solely on a contribution; (iii) what revenue or repayment model is available; and (iv) how CIB participation would interact with public funding and private capital. For transportation or logistics projects, sponsors should consider whether the project fits a current trade-corridor program and whether a coordinated CIB and contribution-funding assessment may be available.

The Announced Canada Strong Fund

The government has announced that the Canada Strong Fund would be seeded with an initial C$25 billion over three years, on a cash basis, and would seek market-rate returns. The fund is intended to invest across strategic Canadian projects and companies, although the final sector mandate and allocation remain to be confirmed.

The announced design contemplates an independent, professionally managed Crown corporation that would complement, rather than duplicate, existing federal institutions and programs. Final enabling arrangements, governance, investment criteria, risk tolerance, sector allocation, transaction process and timing are still being worked out.

For agribusiness, the potential significance lies in commercial scale. Capital-intensive food processing, infrastructure and technology platforms can face long development periods, construction and commissioning risk, commodity and input volatility, regulatory timing and the need to achieve scale. A commercially oriented public co-investor could influence project financing, particularly where scale, strategic significance and private co-investment are present. Until the fund’s mandate and investment process are operational, however, project sponsors should not treat the announcement as an available source of committed capital.

Client Implication: Sponsors should distinguish announced policy direction from an available investment process or term sheet. A credible proposal will still require a commercial return thesis, governance model, regulatory pathway, co-investment structure and diligence-ready project plan. The fund should not be included as committed or probable capital in a project model unless an applicable investment process and project-specific engagement support that assumption.

Financing and Funding Under the National Food Security Strategy

The National Food Security Strategy is backed by C$3.2 billion over 10 years across four areas of action: grocery competition and choice, domestic production and processing, year-round fruit and vegetable production, and regulatory modernization. Its principal financing and funding measures include:

A C$1 billion investment over 10 years in food infrastructure, including food terminals, food hubs and related distribution capacity.

A C$1 billion Agri-food Project Finance initiative delivered by Farm Credit Canada for capital-intensive, value-added processing, manufacturing and related logistics projects.

C$750 million over seven years for controlled-environment agriculture, including technology adoption and production in rural and northern communities.

Up to C$350 million through the Strategic Response Fund for eligible food-security projects.

A C$150 million Food Security Fund for food-related SMEs and food-system organizations.

A C$100 million Collaborative Food Innovation Fund through the Global Innovation Clusters program.

Current Opportunity FCC Agri-food Project Finance is accepting expressions of interest for its C$1 billion Agri-food Project Finance initiative until November 13, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. The initiative is a specialized lending capability intended to support capital-intensive, value-added processing and manufacturing projects. The initiative is directed to value-added agri-food processing or manufacturing projects and related value-added supply-chain and logistics projects. Primary agricultural production, AgriEnergy projects such as biofuels, renewable natural gas and waste-to-energy, and infrastructure not directly tied to value-added processing and manufacturing are identified as outside the initiative’s scope. The EOI is the first step in the intake and review process and does not constitute a financing commitment. FCC will assess project eligibility, readiness, quality and industry impact in determining whether a project should advance to further review and due diligence.

The Strategic Response Fund illustrates a different process. Its food-security materials describe potential federal funding of C$10 million to C$50 million per project, with up to C$350 million available overall, and a process involving an expression of interest, a full application for projects that satisfy the initial requirements, assessment and due diligence, followed by contribution-agreement negotiations for successful applicants. This process illustrates why project readiness matters before a company approaches a funding program.

Client Implication: A funding or financing request should be designed around the actual project rather than the headline program amount. For Agri-food Project Finance, sponsors should test whether the project fits the published sector and project-finance parameters and whether the proposed structure can support complementary private debt and equity. Across all programs, sponsors should map eligible costs, milestones, matching capital, ownership, procurement, commercialization, reporting, repayment, security and change-of-control implications before relying on government-supported capital in the project plan.

The Broader FCC Investment Ecosystem

Agri-food Project Finance is one part of a broader FCC capital strategy. The FCC has stated that the C$1 billion project-finance initiative is separate from the FCC Capital’s commitment to invest C$2 billion into Canadian food and agriculture innovation by 2030.

In February 2026, the FCC also announced that it had convened a coalition of more than 20 investment organizations collectively prepared to deploy up to C$5 billion into Canadian agriculture and food innovation by 2030. The FCC described this private-sector commitment and its own C$2 billion commitment as representing C$7 billion of potential investment through 2030.

These commitments are relevant to companies seeking innovation, growth or commercialization capital, but they should not be treated as a single government fund or a generally open application program. Access will depend on the mandate, investment stage, return expectations, diligence requirements and transaction process of the relevant investor or investment vehicle.

The FCC’s September 2026 announcement also referred to a C$150 million investment in Velocity Agri-Capital Partners. The announcement positions that investment alongside Agri-food Project Finance as support for Canadian agri-food businesses, processing capacity and domestic value creation. Further details about the applicable investment strategy, eligibility and access process should be confirmed before a business relies on it as a prospective capital source.

Client Implication: Companies should distinguish project-finance debt from venture, growth, fund and institutional capital. Each source assesses a different combination of asset value, cash-flow certainty, growth potential, governance, technology, market position and return. A project that does not fit Agri-food Project Finance may still suit another FCC or private-investment channel, but it should be positioned for the mandate and diligence expectations of that channel.

How the Pieces Fit Together

While subject to various program and transaction terms, different channels may support different layers of a project’s capital structure. Contribution funding may support eligible project costs or public-benefit components. FCC Agri-food Project Finance may supply specialized debt to a qualifying value-added processing, manufacturing or logistics project. CIB participation may support qualifying infrastructure. Private or institutional investors may provide equity or other risk capital. The proposed CSF could eventually add another source of commercially oriented public investment.

Whether these sources can be combined will depend on each channel’s mandate and eligibility requirements, as well as applicable limits on stacking and duplicate funding. Security and priority, return expectations, governance, procurement, reporting, Canadian-benefit commitments and the treatment of other public assistance will also need to be addressed. Combining contribution funding, secured debt, CIB financing and equity may also require careful sequencing and intercreditor analysis. These matters should be tested against the applicable program and transaction documents rather than assumed from policy announcements.

Capital is Only One Part of Project Readiness

Identification of a potential capital source does not make a project investment-ready. A sponsor may identify an attractive funding or financing channel but still face unresolved questions concerning inputs and logistics, market access, competition, technology ownership, data rights, regulatory approvals, construction, procurement, governance and transaction structure.

These issues are connected. For example, a domestic processing facility’s regulatory timeline can affect financing conditions; a technology licence may limit how the facility operates or expands; public funding terms may dictate ownership, reporting, procurement, change of control or even where the project is located; and a shared distribution platform may strengthen resilience while also triggering competition-law review.

Project-finance structures add another layer of dependency. Where a dedicated project entity is used, it will need the contractual rights, permits, assets, revenue arrangements and risk allocation necessary to support the financing. Weaknesses in a supply agreement, offtake arrangement, technology licence, construction contract or regulatory pathway may therefore affect both project execution and the availability or terms of capital.

That interdependence is the basis for the Bennett Jones Food Security Legal Readiness Framework. The framework is presented through the next six articles in the Food Security and the Law series, starting with an introductory readiness framework followed by five substantive pillars:

The Food Security Legal Readiness Framework

Supply-Chain Resilience

Competition and Market Access

Innovation and Intellectual Property

AI and Data Governance

Regulatory Commercialization

The framework is distinct from the federal government’s four areas of action under the National Food Security Strategy. Its purpose is to help sponsors, businesses, lenders and investors spot the legal dependencies that can determine whether a food-security project can be financed, approved and successfully delivered.

,,Capital availability matters, but it is not the same as project readiness. The strongest agri-food projects connect financing with supply, market access, technology, data, regulatory planning and execution from day one.,, — Bennett Jones Food and Agribusiness Group

A National Opportunity with Regional Applications

The potential project pipeline is national. In Western Canada, relevant opportunities may include irrigation, grain handling, inland terminals and value-added processing of canola, pulses and meat. Other regions may see projects involving food terminals and hubs, seafood processing and cold storage, greenhouse and controlled-environment agriculture, packaging, regional slaughter capacity, northern and remote food infrastructure, and Indigenous-led or partnered ventures.

The relevant capital channel and legal workstreams will differ by project. The common requirement is an integrated business case that can withstand program review, investment diligence, regulatory review and execution risk.

Logistics and trade-enabling projects may also warrant consideration under the Trade persification Corridors Fund or a successor intake where the project fits the applicable stream, geography, objectives and timing. Current intake status should be confirmed before a project relies on that program.

What Comes Next: From Capital Availability to Legal Readiness

Taken together, the CIB’s expanded capital role, the announced Canada Strong Fund, the National Food Security Strategy, FCC’s project-finance initiative and the broader mobilization of private investment signal sustained attention to agri-food infrastructure, domestic processing, innovation and resilience. The architecture is developing unevenly. Some opportunities are open and have published parameters, while others remain announced or under development. The channels should not be treated as interchangeable, automatically available or readily stackable.

Project-readiness Questions

Which capital channel matches the project’s asset type, stage, risk profile, revenue model and return expectations?

Is the relevant program open, and what application or expression-of-interest deadline applies?

Does the project fit the published sector, geography, scale and eligible-activity requirements?

If project finance is contemplated, are the dedicated project structure, cash flows and supporting contracts sufficiently developed?

What complementary debt, equity or matching capital is required?

Can public contributions, CIB financing, FCC financing and private capital be combined under the applicable rules and transaction terms?

Are permitting, construction, supply, offtake, technology, regulatory and commissioning milestones integrated with the financing plan?

Are ownership, governance, procurement, reporting, repayment, lender-security and change-of-control implications understood?

Which assumptions in the financial model depend on a program, legislative measure or policy initiative that is not yet operational?

The Food Security and the Law series examines five dimensions of legal readiness that can determine whether a project is positioned to attract investment, navigate approvals, protect innovation and reach the market. The next article in this series presents the Bennett Jones Food Security Legal Readiness framework, followed by focused discussions of supply-chain resilience, competition and market access, innovation and intellectual property, AI and data governance, and regulatory commercialization.