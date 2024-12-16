A Conversation With Peter Eirikson, Principal Lawyer

Canada is undergoing a major social, political, and economic transformation. As the country adapts to this evolving landscape, our lawyers continue to align themselves with the needs of Indigenous...

Canada is undergoing a major social, political, and economic transformation. As the country adapts to this evolving landscape, our lawyers continue to align themselves with the needs of Indigenous organizations and businesses affected by these changes.

According to the Natural Resources Canada report, as of May 2023, 493 major projects are either under construction or planned to commence within the next 10 years, with a potential capital value of $572 billion. The energy, mining, and forestry sectors are three key industries projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. Indigenous communities, corporations, and financial institutions are collaborating to create a more sustainable and prosperous future for all parties involved.

In a conversation with Peter Eirikson, one of MT+Co.'s Principal Lawyers specializing in banking + finance and major projects, he shares an excellent example of First Nations and industry working together for mutual benefit. Peter has worked closely with the Haisla Nation over the past three years on the Cedar LNG project. His involvement has ranged from project debt financing to securing equity capital. This year, the project reached a significant milestone by achieving the final investment decision required for the Cedar LNG project. This initiative is the largest Indigenous-owned infrastructure project in Canada. It has an estimated cost of approximately CAD 5.5 billion and is set to become one of the most energy-efficient LNG facilities in the world.

As Canada's economy continues to evolve, Peter highlights various trends shaping the banking and finance industry and major projects across the country. He discusses the opportunities for his practice and, most importantly, the significance for MT+Co.'s current and future clients.

