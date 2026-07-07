Canadian Governments Invest In Innovation, Talent And Domestic Competitiveness

A convergence of geopolitical shifts, trade uncertainty and heightened industrial policy ambition has fundamentally altered the operating environment for Canadian businesses. Shifting tariffs, a recalibrated Canada–United States relationship and intensifying global competition for capital, intellectual property (IP) and skilled workers have together elevated the strategic importance of domestic investment in innovation and talent.

Across sectors — including artificial intelligence (AI), life sciences, defence, advanced manufacturing and clean technology — the need to build resilient supply chains, retain homegrown IP and attract patient capital has evolved from a policy priority into a political and economic imperative. For a country whose long-term prosperity depends on its ability to commercialize research, anchor high-value industries domestically and compete globally for capital and talent, the stakes of inaction are significant.

In response, federal and provincial governments, frequently alongside private-sector partners, have introduced a series of new funding programs, capital sources and talent initiatives designed to support the retention and growth of technology, IP and human capital in Canada. For companies at all stages — from emerging ventures to established enterprises — and the investors who back them, these developments represent both a material expansion of available public support and a signal of where government priorities and procurement spending are likely to concentrate in the years ahead.

The following is a summary of recent initiatives that are of particular relevance to companies, founders and investors operating in Canada’s innovation economy:

Canada’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: AI for All. On June 4, 2026, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada released Canada’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: AI for All (AI Strategy), organized around six pillars spanning trust, opportunity and sovereignty. The AI Strategy builds on commitments made in the Canadian federal budget for 2025–2026 (2025 Federal Budget), including C$925.6-million over five years for large-scale sovereign public AI infrastructure, and reflects a marked federal pivot from research leadership toward commercialization and the scaling of Canadian companies across AI-intensive industries. For a fuller breakdown, see our bulletin, Canada’s AI for All Strategy: Key Takeaways for Businesses. For founders, investors and businesses developing or deploying AI, the AI Strategy indicates where public funding, procurement opportunities and talent programs are likely to concentrate.

On June 4, 2026, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada released Canada’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy: AI for All (AI Strategy), organized around six pillars spanning trust, opportunity and sovereignty. The AI Strategy builds on commitments made in the Canadian federal budget for 2025–2026 (2025 Federal Budget), including C$925.6-million over five years for large-scale sovereign public AI infrastructure, and reflects a marked federal pivot from research leadership toward commercialization and the scaling of Canadian companies across AI-intensive industries. For a fuller breakdown, see our bulletin, Canada’s AI for All Strategy: Key Takeaways for Businesses. For founders, investors and businesses developing or deploying AI, the AI Strategy indicates where public funding, procurement opportunities and talent programs are likely to concentrate. Talent Innovation Canada. On May 14, 2026, the federal government announced an investment of C$29.2-million over three years in Talent Innovation Canada (TICAN), an industry-led national not-for-profit that embeds graduate, doctoral and postdoctoral researchers within high-growth Canadian firms in mobility, clean growth, biomanufacturing and life sciences, and microelectronics and information and communications technology. For companies across these sectors, TICAN offers a structured channel to specialized research and development talent and is intended to support the commercialization of research while increasing Canadian-owned IP.

On May 14, 2026, the federal government announced an investment of C$29.2-million over three years in Talent Innovation Canada (TICAN), an industry-led national not-for-profit that embeds graduate, doctoral and postdoctoral researchers within high-growth Canadian firms in mobility, clean growth, biomanufacturing and life sciences, and microelectronics and information and communications technology. For companies across these sectors, TICAN offers a structured channel to specialized research and development talent and is intended to support the commercialization of research while increasing Canadian-owned IP. Ontario Life Sciences Innovation Fund. On May 11, 2026, the Ontario government announced an investment of C$5-million through the fourth round of the province’s Life Sciences Innovation Fund (LSIF), delivered by the Ontario Centre of Innovation, providing up to C$500,000 each to 10 companies developing made-in-Ontario medical technologies, from AI-enabled diagnostics to next-generation drug discovery and advanced biomaterials. First launched in 2022 and renewed with a further C$15-million investment over three years in the 2025 Ontario provincial budget, the LSIF advances the province’s Life Sciences Strategy and has to date generated nearly C$63-million in private-sector co-investments while creating and retaining almost 1,400 jobs.

On May 11, 2026, the Ontario government announced an investment of C$5-million through the fourth round of the province’s Life Sciences Innovation Fund (LSIF), delivered by the Ontario Centre of Innovation, providing up to C$500,000 each to 10 companies developing made-in-Ontario medical technologies, from AI-enabled diagnostics to next-generation drug discovery and advanced biomaterials. First launched in 2022 and renewed with a further C$15-million investment over three years in the 2025 Ontario provincial budget, the LSIF advances the province’s Life Sciences Strategy and has to date generated nearly C$63-million in private-sector co-investments while creating and retaining almost 1,400 jobs. BDC Life Sciences Venture Fund. On April 9, 2026, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) Capital launched a C$150-million Life Sciences Venture Fund to provide patient capital to seed- and Series A-stage Canadian companies in therapeutic products and medical technologies. The Life Sciences Venture Fund is designed to address a persistent early-stage financing gap in a sector of growing strategic importance; according to the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association, Canadian life sciences venture capital fell to roughly C$837-million in 2025, its lowest level since 2018.

On April 9, 2026, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) Capital launched a C$150-million Life Sciences Venture Fund to provide patient capital to seed- and Series A-stage Canadian companies in therapeutic products and medical technologies. The Life Sciences Venture Fund is designed to address a persistent early-stage financing gap in a sector of growing strategic importance; according to the Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association, Canadian life sciences venture capital fell to roughly C$837-million in 2025, its lowest level since 2018. Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy. On February 17, 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney launched Security, Sovereignty and Prosperity: Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy (Defence Strategy), a whole-of-government plan to expand Canada’s defence industrial base through a new “Build-Partner-Buy” procurement approach and C$6.6-billion in federal funding. Positioned squarely within a broader national security and economic sovereignty agenda, the Defence Strategy directs significant capital toward innovation-driven enterprises. Key funding channels include (1) the C$4-billion Defence Platform at BDC, which provides venture capital and advisory services to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the defence sector, (2) C$357.7-million to establish a new Regional Defence Investment Initiative to support the growth and integration of SMBs into defence supply chains, and (3) C$244-million for SMBs through a new Defence Industry Assist stream of the National Research Council’s Industrial Research Assistance Program to help them advance defence and dual-use technologies.

On February 17, 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney launched Security, Sovereignty and Prosperity: Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy (Defence Strategy), a whole-of-government plan to expand Canada’s defence industrial base through a new “Build-Partner-Buy” procurement approach and C$6.6-billion in federal funding. Positioned squarely within a broader national security and economic sovereignty agenda, the Defence Strategy directs significant capital toward innovation-driven enterprises. Key funding channels include (1) the C$4-billion Defence Platform at BDC, which provides venture capital and advisory services to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the defence sector, (2) C$357.7-million to establish a new Regional Defence Investment Initiative to support the growth and integration of SMBs into defence supply chains, and (3) C$244-million for SMBs through a new Defence Industry Assist stream of the National Research Council’s Industrial Research Assistance Program to help them advance defence and dual-use technologies. Venture Scientist Fund. On January 21, 2026, Mila (Quebec’s AI research institute) and Inovia Capital launched a US$100-million early-stage fund (the Venture Scientist Fund), integrated with Canada’s three national AI institutes — Mila, Vector and Amii — venture-creation programs and targeting more than 55 AI-native companies emerging from Canadian universities. Though privately led, the Venture Scientist Fund is closely aligned with federal priorities around commercialization, including the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy, and with broader efforts to retain Canadian IP and talent domestically amid intensifying global competition for AI researchers and entrepreneurs. The Venture Scientist Fund represents a notable new source of capital for researchers turning frontier research into companies.

On January 21, 2026, Mila (Quebec’s AI research institute) and Inovia Capital launched a US$100-million early-stage fund (the Venture Scientist Fund), integrated with Canada’s three national AI institutes — Mila, Vector and Amii — venture-creation programs and targeting more than 55 AI-native companies emerging from Canadian universities. Though privately led, the Venture Scientist Fund is closely aligned with federal priorities around commercialization, including the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy, and with broader efforts to retain Canadian IP and talent domestically amid intensifying global competition for AI researchers and entrepreneurs. The Venture Scientist Fund represents a notable new source of capital for researchers turning frontier research into companies. Canada Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative. On December 9, 2025, the federal government launched the Canada Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative (Global Impact Initiative), investing up to C$1.7-billion over 12 years to recruit more than 1,000 world-leading international and expatriate researchers to Canadian institutions, supported by streamlined processes and targeted immigration measures. Although primarily aimed at academic institutions, the Global Impact Initiative is expected to expand the domestic research talent base and the IP ecosystem that companies across sectors and their investors may access over time.

On December 9, 2025, the federal government launched the Canada Global Impact+ Research Talent Initiative (Global Impact Initiative), investing up to C$1.7-billion over 12 years to recruit more than 1,000 world-leading international and expatriate researchers to Canadian institutions, supported by streamlined processes and targeted immigration measures. Although primarily aimed at academic institutions, the Global Impact Initiative is expected to expand the domestic research talent base and the IP ecosystem that companies across sectors and their investors may access over time. BDC Venture and Growth Capital Catalyst Initiative. In the 2025 Federal Budget tabled on November 4, 2025, the federal government proposed C$1-billion over three years for BDC to launch the Venture and Growth Capital Catalyst Initiative (Growth VCCI), intended to draw more private venture capital into Canada by incentivizing pension funds and other institutional investors, with dedicated streams for life sciences and emerging fund managers. The Growth VCCI reflects growing policy concern that Canadian companies, particularly at the growth stage, face structural capital gaps that contribute to talent and IP migration abroad. The 2025 Federal Budget also committed a further C$750-million for firms facing early growth-stage funding gaps, with a supporting strategy to follow later in 2026.

Taken together, these initiatives reflect a sustained and coordinated policy effort, spanning multiple levels of government and sectors of the economy, to expand the domestic capital pool, strengthen supply chain resilience and deepen the talent base that Canadian companies rely on to scale at home. Companies and investors that identify applicable eligibility criteria, application windows and timelines early will be best positioned to access support as it becomes available.