BTC Series: What Are A Few Tips Before Starting The Separation Process? (Video)

Our Beyond The Courtroom Series: our experts are answering your questions through our short video-podcast series. Get informed answers to the legal questions that matter most to you.

Raha Seyed Ali, Family Lawyer, answers the question: What are a few tips before starting the separation process?

Coming into the new year, we get many inquiries from clients who are planning to start the separation process. I want to share a few tips if you're considering separation. First tip is to gather financial and legal documents, such as tax returns, mortgage statements, bank statements, and so on. Also, gather and keep a record of any communications that are relevant, text messages, emails. And finally, talk to a family lawyer and get a consultation. You will know your rights and obligations, and you will have an understanding of the general process. It's okay to be open and honest with your spouse if you're planning to separate, but it's also important to get informed before you notify them.

Please contact us directly to learn more about the series or send us your questions.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.