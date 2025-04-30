ARTICLE
30 April 2025

When The Child's Best Interests Take Priority: Mirzaei Et Al V Yamohammadi Et Al

Phillips Barristers

Contributor

Phillips Barristers logo
Phillips Barristers is a Toronto and Calgary based litigation boutique. We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality legal services to our clients, and we are widely recognized for our skills in commercial litigation, class actions, civil disputes, family law, arbitration and mediation.
Explore Firm Details
I recently represented the successful applicants in a complex and sensitive family law case involving the primary residence and decision-making authority for a young child.
Canada Family and Matrimonial
Ashlee Hudie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

I recently represented the successful applicants in a complex and sensitive family law case involving the primary residence and decision-making authority for a young child. This case underscores the court's paramount consideration: the best interests of the child.

The case centered around a young child whose mother tragically passed away after arriving in Canada from Iran. The applicants, the child's maternal aunt and uncle, and the respondent, the child's biological father, both sought primary residence and sole decision-making authority.

The court was tasked with determining who could provide the best environment for the child's upbringing and well-being. The fact that the aunt and uncle wished to relocate with the child to The Netherlands, while the father wished to remain in Canada, or, failing that, return to either Iran or the UAE, added additional layers of complexity.

An aspect of the case involved allegations of domestic violence between the deceased mother and the respondent father. The aunt and uncle reported intimate partner violence by the father against the mother while she was alive. The court found that the father's removal of the infant from his mother at only 16 days old "[the epitome] of emotional harm, possibly physical harm, and most certainly domestic abuse".

In making its decision, the court prioritized the child's welfare above all other factors, including the biological parent's claim and the issue of domestic violence. The court considered ability of each party to provide stability and support, the child's specific and unique emotional and developmental needs, and which party stepped up when given the opportunity to do so.

Ultimately, the court ruled in favor of the applicants, granting them permission to relocate to The Netherlands. The decision was grounded in the court's determination that this arrangement would best serve the child's long-term interests despite any short-term hardships.

This case highlights the complexities of family law, and the difficult decisions courts must make. It also demonstrates that Phillips Barristers commitment to advocating for our clients by first advocating for the best interests of their children.

In this case, my child-centric approach was central to the applicant's success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Ashlee Hudie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More