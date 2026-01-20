ARTICLE
20 January 2026

What Is BD&P's Role In Environmental Defence (Video)

BD
Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP

BD&P is a full-service boutique law firm headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Our approximately 120 lawyers are bright, deeply talented legal minds who work on a broad spectrum of corporate and litigation matters, sitting across the table from national and international firms. Our clients live a variety of sectors, including energy, renewables, agribusiness, technology and life sciences. We are not just legal advisors, we are true partners. We've been called unconventional, and we think that makes us better partners to our clients for now — and for the future.
Environmental incidents require a fast and coordinated response. Partner Craig Alcock explains how BD&P supports clients by identifying the cause of an incident, managing communication with regulatory authorities, and guiding the legal defence if environmental charges arise. Our focus is on protecting clients while ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.

