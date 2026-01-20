What Is BD&P's Role In Environmental Defence (Video)

Craig O Alcock’s articles from Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP are most popular:
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Automotive, Business & Consumer Services and Consumer Industries industries
Environmental incidents require a fast and coordinated response. Partner Craig Alcock explains how BD&P supports clients by identifying the cause of an incident, managing communication with regulatory authorities, and guiding the legal defence if environmental charges arise. Our focus is on protecting clients while ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.