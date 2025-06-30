Bill 5, Protect Ontario By Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025: Now In Force

On June 5, 2025, Bill 5, titled Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025("Bill 5") received Royal Assent and became law. Bill 5, whose key changes we previously summarized here, modifies the Electricity Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Environmental Assessment Act, the Environmental Protection Act, the Mining Act, the Ontario Energy Board Act, the Ontario Heritage Act and the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act, creates the Species Conservation Act (to be enacted at a future date), and enacts the Special Economic Zones Act, 2025 – all in furtherance of the Ontario government's stated goal of streamlining and accelerating the permitting and approvals processes for mining and critical infrastructure projects.

The legislature has adjourned for the summer break, returning in September. As a result, further amendments to Bill 5, if any, would not be expected until the Fall. We will continue to monitor any developments and provide further updates as details are released.

To view the original article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.