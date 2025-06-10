Update On Bill 5, Protect Ontario By Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025: Passed Into Law, But Not Yet In Force

On June 4, 2025, Bill 5, titledProtect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025("Bill 5") passed its third and final reading in the Ontario legislature. Bill 5, whose key changes we previously summarizedhere, modifies theElectricity Act, theEndangered Species Act, theEnvironmental Assessment Act, theEnvironmental Protection Act, theMining Act, theOntario Energy Board Act, theOntario Heritage Actand theRebuilding Ontario Place Act, creates theSpecies Conservation Act(to be enacted at a future date), and enacts theSpecial Economic Zones Act,2025– all in furtherance of the Ontario government's stated goal of streamlining and accelerating the permitting and approvals processes for mining and critical infrastructure projects.

Bill 5 has not received Royal Assent, meaning it is not yet in force. The legislature adjourns for the summer break today, returning in September. As a result, further amendments to Bill 5, if any, would not be expected until the fall. We will continue to monitor any developments and provide further updates as details are released.

