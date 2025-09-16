District Of Tofino Passes Sustainability By-Law Banning Sale Of Single-use Plastic Water Bottles

Tofino takes the lead on sustainability. The District bans single-use plastic bottles, protecting our oceans, beaches, and wildlife, setting an example for municipalities across Canada.

Tofino takes the lead on sustainability. The District bans single-use plastic bottles, protecting our oceans, beaches, and wildlife, setting an example for municipalities across Canada.

The District of Tofino announced on September 11, 2025, that it has adopted a new municipal by-law banning the sale of single-use plastic water bottles of 1L or less, becoming the first municipality in Canada to do so. The new by-law is described by the District in its initial press release as "another meaningful step forward to protect our oceans, beaches, and wildlife from plastic waste."

The change is being made through an amendment to the District of Tofino's Single Use Item Regulation Bylaw, No. 1277, 2020, which was formally adopted by the municipality on August 26, 2025. The regulation first came into effect in 2022 and sets out bans on other single-use disposable items such as plastic bags, plastic straws, and plastic utensils, which are currently in effect.

The amendment will take effect on Earth Day, April 22, 2026, so businesses have some time to make the transition.

There are several exemptions to the new rule, including for declared local, provincial or federal emergencies and during Water Conservation Stage 3. There is also an exemption for water bottles sold in packaged multiple or flats.

In its press release announcing the new change, the District states: "Plastic water bottles are among the most common single-use items that end up in landfills and waterways. According to the Ocean Legacy Foundation, more than 1 million single-use plastic bottles go missing each year in B.C. Since 2015, over 60,000 bottles have been recovered from Vancouver Island's west coast beaches. Once in the marine environment, plastic bottles break down into microplastics, which pose serious risks to marine life and ecosystems."

With Tofino being the first to make this step, it is probable that other municipalities will follow suit. We may be seeing more bans on single-use plastic water bottles across the Province in the not-so-distant future. Businesses should keep apprised of these by-law changes and ensure that they are in compliance with them.

In the District's words, the ban "reflects our shared responsibility to the environment and to future generations and demonstrates what's possible when communities strive for sustainability."

