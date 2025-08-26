A new problem for EV fast chargers: air pollution

The U.S. network of EV DC Fast Charging stations has seen rapid growth in the 2020s, but they're coming with an unexpected side effect. Although EVs are pitched as a green alternative to ICE-powered cars, fast charging stations are causing air pollution problems. Bloomberg reports on a recent study that sounds the alarm on DC Fast Charging stations as a source of air pollution. The goal is to raise awareness of this problem as charging networks like Tesla, Electrify America, and ChargePoint continue expanding their reach.

The pollution in question comes from the fans used in the power cabinets of fast charging stations. Their purpose is to keep the equipment inside the charger cool, but they also kick up particles from tires, brakes, and dust from the ground into the air. The study measured an average concentration of fine particulate matter in the air at DC Fast Charging stations located in Los Angeles County, California. It found 15.2 micrograms per cubic meter, which is much higher than the average at other urban locations like parks and even slightly higher than at gas stations. About half of the stations studied exceeded the World Health Organization's (WHO's) air quality guidelines. The study's authors recommended that companies build charging stations with filtration equipment in the charging cabinets. Another measure to mitigate the air quality problem is to distance charging stations away from places like residential areas and schools. "On all of our current DC fast chargers, ChargePoint enforces a minimum height for the air intake and exhaust to limit the ingress of dust, debris, and water," a ChargePoint spokesperson told Bloomberg. The company plans to add air filters to its "DC chargers to further reduce the risk of dust or water entering the system, or particulates being expelled."

Despite the air pollution caused by EV charging stations, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health professor Joe Allen insists that emissions from ICE-powered cars and gas stations still pose higher public health risks than EVs and their chargers. "I'd much rather be charging my EV than filling my gas-powered car at the gas station," Allen told Bloomberg.

Source: GM Authority

Mercedes-benz could sell lease unit

Mercedes-Benz could be about to sell off its vehicle leasing subsidiary to France's BNP Paribas as a way of gaining a cash injection in challenging economic times for European automakers. The German auto group is in advanced talks to sell its Athlon business, which is currently valued at €1 billion ($1.17 billion), sources tell Bloomberg News. As with other domestic automakers, Mercedes-Benz is being squeezed between the challenges it is facing from U.S. vehicle import taxes together with the increasing competition in Europe from cheaper Chinese products.

Source: WardsAuto

Subaru tops customer satisfaction survey as toyota falls

Stellantis Brands Occupy Bottom

Subaru took the top spot, Toyota fell and a couple of U.S. brands moved up in the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index results focused on the automotive industry. The results of the closely watched survey, being released Tuesday, Aug. 19, show continued strength for Asian automakers but also have two General Motors brands, Buick and GMC, as well as Honda in the top six mass market brands following Mazda and Toyota, which were tied for second. Toyota held the top spot in 2024. Ford and Chevrolet were near the middle and Stellantis brands Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram occupied the bottom four of the 16 mass market slots, with Ram seeing the most significant decline from last year.

Source: Detroit Free Press

EV lease prices fall to 'unprecedented' low prices

A Mercedes EQB starts at $53,000 in the US, but at the moment, the swanky SUV is one of the cheapest cars in the country. In July, Mercedes dealerships were leasing the EQB for $352 a month, including the down payment, more affordable than nearly every other car in the country, according to Edmunds.com. In fact, on a list of cheapest leases, the EQB is third, one of five EVs parked in the top 10 slots. Affordability, or the lack thereof, has long been a major stumbling block for electric vehicle adoption. But with a wave of deeply discounted offers, EVs on average are cheaper to lease than gas-powered cars. All told, the average EV lease works out to $624 a month (including a down payment), compared with $670 for internal-combustion cars and trucks, according to Edmunds.

Source: Bloomberg

Ford transit supervan 4.2 beats mustang gtd at nürburgring

Earlier this year, much ado was made about the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD and its multiple trips to Germany's famous Nurburgring, where the pony car ultimately bested its first lap time of 6:57:685 with an even better 6:52.072. That was good enough to place the GTD in a very small group of production vehicles that have ever lapped the 'Ring in less than seven minutes, making it a historic feat, indeed. However, the all-electric Ford Transit SuperVan 4.2 recently managed to beat that lap time.

We've already seen the Ford Transit SuperVan 4.2 dominate the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Top Gear's test track, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hill Climb, so perhaps it should come as no surprise to learn that it was quite impressive at one of the world's most famous tracks, too. With driver Romain Dumas behind the wheel, the Ford Transit SuperVan 4.2 managed to post a best lap time at the Nurburgring of 6:48.393, in fact.

That number is good enough to make the SuperVan the ninth fastest vehicle to ever tackle the Nurburgring, beating out production models like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Corvette ZR1X, which just topped the Mustang GTD at what's affectionately known as "Green Hell." Of course, the SuperVan isn't a production model – rather, it's a one-off EV demonstrator with bespoke race car goodies and 2,000 horsepower on tap – but it's also a literal van, to boot.

Source: Ford Authority

U.S. expands steel, aluminum tariffs to auto parts, appliances

The U.S. Commerce Department announced Tuesday that it is expanding steel and aluminum tariffs to cover more than 400 additional product categories, a move that will affect over $200 billion worth of imports. The tariffs, effective immediately, include a 50% duty on the steel and aluminum content of affected goods, on top of existing country-specific tariffs for non-metal components. The updated list includes railcars, motorcycles, wind turbines, mobile cranes, bulldozers, marine engines, heavy equipment, furniture and household appliances such as refrigerators, freezers and dryers. Significantly for the automotive sector, imported parts for exhaust systems, electrical steel used in electric vehicles, and other vehicle-related components are now subject to the higher rates.

Source: CBT News



Stellantis pulls back on EVs and hybrids as $7,500 tax credit nears end

Stellantis NV has dialed back production of its electrified lineup — with dealers prevented from ordering several models — as the end of the federal $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit approaches on Sept. 30. The carmaker wouldn't provide details on the changes but confirmed at least some production of electric models had paused. "In line with our retail priorities and the plans shared with our dealer network, we are working to ensure our production plan is in line with consumer demand," Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. Stellantis retailers said the carmaker has either fully stopped or restricted orders on its EV offerings and plug-in hybrids — including the fully-electric Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger Daytona, as well as the hybrid Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica.

Source: The Detroit News

